High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood's Alex Weiss superb at Badger West conference meet

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Alex Weiss, Edgewood boys golf: Weiss shot 3-under 69 to take the top score at the Badger West conference meet. The Crusaders won the meet, beating Oregon by 29 strokes. Three Crusaders were named first-team all-conference on Wednesday: Weiss, Al Deang and Zeke Boos.

Olivia Morgan, Madison Memorial girls track and field: The junior won the discus (111 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (31-4¼) at the Lancer Relay. The Spartans won overall girls (58), while Madison La Follette placed first on the boys side (47).

From the box

  • McFarland boys golf’s Ryan Ertel tied for eighth at the Rock Valley Conference meet at 13-over 85. The Spartans finished sixth (370), with Edgerton placing first (319).
  • Monona Grove boys golf’s Jordan Hibner shot a 1-under 71 to finish as the top individual in a dual-match loss to Milton, 296-304. Sophomore Chance Austin led Milton with a 72.

