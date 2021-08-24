High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood boys soccer, Watertown girls volleyball start out 2021 season on the right foot

The 2021 fall prep season is getting into full swing now with the rest of the sports beginning competition this week. Tuesday night was the opening night of the season for several area soccer and volleyball teams and by the end of the week the 2021 fall season will have officially begun for every prep sport.
Here are some of the standout performances from Tuesday’s action:
Stars of the night
Ethan Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran: Schuetz scored a hat-trick for the Warriors in their 9-0 win over Mayville in their first boys soccer game of the season. Schuetz is one of Lakeside Lutheran’s top returning goal scorers from last season and he played a large role in the offense as the Warriors finished the game with 25 shots on goal.
Sami Norton, Mt. Horeb: Norton had 30 assists in Mt. Horeb’s 3-0 opening night girls volleyball victory over Dodgeville. The Vikings came away victorious in the competitive match that saw both teams score 20 points in all three sets.
- Saveea Freeland, Cambridge: Freeland had 17 digs and 6 aces as the Blue Jays lost a competitive match to Cambria-Friesland by a final score of 3-2. Three of the five sets were decided by four points or less.
From the box
Grace Qian decisively won both her matches in the No. 1 singles slot as Madison West beat Muskego 5-2 and beat Oconomowoc 6-1 at the Lancer Tennis Invitational
Eliza Martin won a competitive No. 1 singles match by a score of 6-3, 7-6 (5) as Monona Grove went on to beat Mukwonago 4-3 at the Indian Tennis Quad in Mukwonago
Kyle Main scored two goals as Lakeside Lutheran beat Mayville 9-0 in their opening night boys soccer game
Izzy Krueger won the No. 1 singles match for Portage 6-1, 6-1 in the Warriors 5-2 defeat to Beaver Dam in girls tennis
Maryann Gudenkauf had five aces as host Watertown won its opening night girls volleyball game 3-0 over Madison La Follette.
Quinlyn Mack won her match 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles slot as Sauk Prairie narrowly defeated Watertown 4-3 in girls tennis
- Zoey Parker had 12 kills in Mt. Horeb's 3-0 win over Dodgeville on the opening night of girls volleyball season
Emilio Fernandez scored 2 goals as Madison Edgewood defeated Watertown 3-1 in their opening night boys soccer match
Audrianne Kieler and Taylor Stenklyft each had 12 digs for Cambridge in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to Cambria-Friesland in the opening night girls volleyball match
Katie Manchester had 15 blocks in Mt. Horeb’s 3-0 victory over Dodgeville in the first girls volleyball match of the season