High school sports highlights: Madison East's Massi Malterer scores 30 against Janesville Craig

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Massi Malterer, Madison East boys basketball: He scored 30 points, with four 3-pointers, in a 77-58 win over Janesville Craig (7-16, 5-12 Big Eight). Teammate Clevon Easton Jr. scored 20 points, Mike Fadele had 11 and the Purgolders (12-8, 10-6) won their second straight game and fifth in the last seven. With Sun Prairie’s loss to Middleton, East jumps up to third place in the Big Eight Conference.

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The senior scored 24 points in a 65-48 road win over Waunakee (16-6, 10-3 Badger West). Weisbrod scored 13 points in the second half. Tim Fredrickson had four 3s among his 14 points. The Norskies (19-4, 12-4) are riding a seven-game winning streak going into the Badger Conference playoffs.

Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam boys basketball: The senior guard scored 22 points in a 69-34 win over Watertown (9-13, 7-7 Badger). Bunkoske scored 13 points in the first half, helping the Golden Beavers (10-11, 7-6) build a 33-19 lead. The win ends Beaver Dam’s four-game slide, and allowed it to jump Watertown for fourth place in the Badger East. Marshall Kuhl scored 10 points.

From the box

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Lucas Cose and Will Schenk scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Crusaders (13-10, 7-7 Badger West) in the 60-55 win over Monroe (18-5, 11-3).

Waunakee boys basketball’s Andrew Keller scored 16 points in the loss to DeForest. Joey Fuhremann had 11 points.

Portage boys basketball’s Cooper Roberts had a team-high 11 points in the 61-42 win over Reedsburg (6-16, 1-12 Badger West). The Warriors (11-11, 6-8) travel to Lodi on Monday night.

Middleton boys basketball’s Gavyn Hurley scored 15 points in a 66–51 win over Sun Prairie. Kaden Fosdick and Logan Raffel had 14 each.

Sun Prairie boys basketball’s Ben Olson scored 16 points in the loss to Middleton. Darius Chestnut (15) and Tyler Haney (11) also scored in double figures.

Stoughton boys basketball’s Ty Fernholz scored 16 points in a 50-45 loss to Fort Atkinson (13-9, 6-7 Badger). He scored 11 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (8-11, 4-8) to hang onto their 24-18 halftime lead. Sawyer Schipper scored 12 points and Luke Fernholz had 10.

Poynette boys basketball’s Aiden Klosky scored 18 points in an 81-43 loss to Lakeside Lutheran (16-7). Poynette (3-19) was outscored 43-20 in the second half.