High school sports highlights: Madison East's Massi Malterer scores 30 against Janesville Craig

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Massi Malterer, Madison East boys basketball: He scored 30 points, with four 3-pointers, in a 77-58 win over Janesville Craig (7-16, 5-12 Big Eight). Teammate Clevon Easton Jr. scored 20 points, Mike Fadele had 11 and the Purgolders (12-8, 10-6) won their second straight game and fifth in the last seven. With Sun Prairie’s loss to Middleton, East jumps up to third place in the Big Eight Conference.
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The senior scored 24 points in a 65-48 road win over Waunakee (16-6, 10-3 Badger West). Weisbrod scored 13 points in the second half. Tim Fredrickson had four 3s among his 14 points. The Norskies (19-4, 12-4) are riding a seven-game winning streak going into the Badger Conference playoffs.
Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam boys basketball: The senior guard scored 22 points in a 69-34 win over Watertown (9-13, 7-7 Badger). Bunkoske scored 13 points in the first half, helping the Golden Beavers (10-11, 7-6) build a 33-19 lead. The win ends Beaver Dam’s four-game slide, and allowed it to jump Watertown for fourth place in the Badger East. Marshall Kuhl scored 10 points.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Lucas Cose and Will Schenk scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Crusaders (13-10, 7-7 Badger West) in the 60-55 win over Monroe (18-5, 11-3).
- Waunakee boys basketball’s Andrew Keller scored 16 points in the loss to DeForest. Joey Fuhremann had 11 points.
- Portage boys basketball’s Cooper Roberts had a team-high 11 points in the 61-42 win over Reedsburg (6-16, 1-12 Badger West). The Warriors (11-11, 6-8) travel to Lodi on Monday night.
- Middleton boys basketball’s Gavyn Hurley scored 15 points in a 66–51 win over Sun Prairie. Kaden Fosdick and Logan Raffel had 14 each.
- Sun Prairie boys basketball’s Ben Olson scored 16 points in the loss to Middleton. Darius Chestnut (15) and Tyler Haney (11) also scored in double figures.
- Stoughton boys basketball’s Ty Fernholz scored 16 points in a 50-45 loss to Fort Atkinson (13-9, 6-7 Badger). He scored 11 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (8-11, 4-8) to hang onto their 24-18 halftime lead. Sawyer Schipper scored 12 points and Luke Fernholz had 10.
- Poynette boys basketball’s Aiden Klosky scored 18 points in an 81-43 loss to Lakeside Lutheran (16-7). Poynette (3-19) was outscored 43-20 in the second half.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;12-2;19-4
Waunakee;10-3;16-6
Beaver Dam;7-6;10-11
Watertown;7-7;9-13
Fort Atkinson;6-7;13-9
Stoughton;4-8;8-11
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-3;18-5
Oregon;10-4;19-4
Mount Horeb;7-7;10-12
Edgewood;7-7;13-10
Portage;6-8;11-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-12;6-16
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;15-4
Middleton;13-3;15-7
Madison East;10-6;12-8
Sun Prairie;10-7;14-8
Madison Memorial;8-9;12-9
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;6-9;11-10
Madison West;6-10;8-11
Janesville Craig;5-12;7-16
Beloit Memorial;2-14;6-16
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Friday's results
Madison East 77, Janesville Craig 58
Madison West 69, Madison Memorial 61 (OT)
Middleton 66, Sun Prairie 51
Verona 92, Beloit Memorial 62
Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 52
Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 34
Portage 61, Reedsburg 42
DeForest 65, Waunakee 48
Madison Edgewood 60, Monroe 55
Lakeside Lutheran 81, Poynette 43
Fort Atkinson 50, Stoughton 45
Monona Grove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;22-2
Monona Grove;10-4;14-8
Waunakee;9-5;16-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-7;10-13
DeForest;7-7;14-10
Milton;2-12;8-16
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-14
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;24-0
Edgewood;11-3;16-8
Oregon;9-5;14-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;17-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;9-13
Baraboo;3-11;5-19
Monroe;1-13;2-20
Portage;0-14;3-21
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-3;20-4
Verona;14-3;19-4
Janesville Craig;13-4;16-7
Madison La Follette;11-5;12-6
Madison Memorial;10-6;10-10
Middleton;8-8;9-14
Beloit Memorial;6-11;7-13
Madison East;5-12;7-13
Madison West;1-16;2-18
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;16-0;20-2
Edgerton;14-2;20-2
Jefferson;12-4;15-7
McFarland;11-6;16-7
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;7-9;9-13
Whitewater;4-12;5-17
East Troy;3-14;3-19
Turner;2-14;7-15
Big Foot;2-14;5-16
Boys hockey
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2
No. 7 Superior 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 1
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op 3, No. 4 Bay Port 2
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3
No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3
No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 7 Madison Memorial 0
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 6, No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op 5
No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3
No. 3 Arrowhead 4, No. 6 Marquette 1
No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0
No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3
No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0
No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Lakeland 5, No. 8 Northland Pines 0
No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2
No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2
No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0
No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0
No. 3 River Falls 4, No. 6 Altoona co-op 3 (2OT)
No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0
No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0
No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2
Girls hockey
WIAA Girls hockey tournament
Sectional No. 1
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op bye
No. 4 Northland Pines co-op 4, No. 5 Marshfield co-op 0
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 6, No. 6 Rhinelander co-op 4
No. 2 Hayward co-op 14, No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake 0
Sectional No. 2
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 River Falls Co-op bye
No. 4 Somerset co-op 4, No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op 2
No. 3 Onalaska co-op 2, No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op 0
No. 2 Hudson 7, No. 7 Black River Falls co-op 1
Sectional No. 3
Regionals (Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op bye
No. 4 Stoughton co-op 3, No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op 1
No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op 3, No. 6 Baraboo co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua co-op 11, No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op 0
Sectional No. 4
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op bye
No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op 2, No. 4 Cedarburg co-op 1
No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op 2, No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op 0
No. Xavier Co-op 11, No. 7 Arrowhead Co-op 1
Boys swimming
WIAA DIVISION 2 BOYS SWIM & DIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Waukesha South High School
Team scores: Edgewood 274, Cedarburg 233, Rhinelander 202.5, Shorewood 185, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights 165, Nicolet 162, McFarland 160, Plymouth 126, Whiteϐish Bay 118, Ashwaubenon 116.5, Stoughton 110, Menomonie 53, Sturgeon Bay Co-op 52, Berlin/GreenLake 50, Whitnall 45, Chilton Co-op 42, Brookϐield Academy 40, River Falls 32, Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 32, Baraboo 25, Jefferson/Cambridge 20, Rice Lake 19, Grafton 17, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 11, Port Washington 9, DeForest 4, Tomahawk 3, Two Rivers/Roncalli 2.