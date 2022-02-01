High school sports highlights: Madison East's Clevon Easton Jr. scores 27 in matchup with Madison West

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East boys basketball: The freshman scored 27 points in the Purgolders' 82-72 win over Madison West (5-10, 4-9 Big Eight). Easton has now scored 20 or more points on six occasions. Greg Smith Jr. scored a career-high 22 points, and Mike Fadele added 13. The Purgolders (9-6, 7-5) play again Friday at home against Beloit Memorial.

Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: The Regent senior scored a career-high 33 points in Madison West’s 82-72 loss to Madison East. J.R. Brown added 21. The Regents’ next game is on the road Friday against co-conference leader Middleton.

Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: Poole led all scorers with 23 points in the Silver Eagles’ 75-33 win over Lodi. This was Poole’s fifth time scoring 20 or more points this season. Abbey Inda (12) was the only other player to score in double figures. Monona Grove (11-7, 8-3 Badger East) is at home Thursday against Monroe.

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod scored 18 points in the Norskies' 72-54 win over Stoughton (6-9, 3-6 Badger East). Teammates Josh Jansen (13) and Brody Hartig (10) also scored in double figures. Luke Fernholz led Stoughton with 12. The Norskies (13-4, 7-2) hit the road Friday to play Monona Grove.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 27 points in a 54-46 win against Mount Horeb. Mallegni is averaging 28.5 points per game, third most among Wisconsin girls basketball players. The Spartans (8-5 Rock Valley) sit in fourth place in the conference and face Evansville on Thursday.

Sydney Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman and Cherney each scored 19 points in the Beavers 83-35 win over Dodgeville. Trenna Cherney added 14 in the win. Reedsburg (20-0, 11-0 Badger West), which faces Sauk Prairie on the road in its next game, is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state rankings in Division 2.

Brady Engelkes, Middleton boys hockey: The sophomore forward scored two goals and had three assists in a 13-0 win over Madison La Follette/East (2-14, 1-10 Big Eight). Freshman Wyatt Ehrhardt recorded a hat trick for the Cardinals (15-6, 9-5), and Daniel Shulla had two goals and two assists.

From the box

Waunakee boys basketball's Andrew Keller scored 14 points in the Warriors’ 59-36 over Fort Atkinson. Joey Fuhremann aded 11.

Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff scored a team-high 21 points in the Thunderbirds’ 66-29 win over Black River Falls girls basketball. Fellow Thunderbird Emma Fluette scored 15 points, all via 3-pointers.

Keegan Sanderfoot of Cap City Cougars girls hockey (9-10-0, 6-3-0 Badger) had a goal and three assists in a 6-1 win against Beaver Dam (0-18-0, 0-14-0).

Sun Prairie boys hockey’s Evan Luxford and Adrien Krietlow each scored two goals in a 4-3 win over Janesville (12-7, 8-4 Big Eight). Luxford put the Cardinals (10-9, 5-5) ahead for good just over halfway through the third period, only a minute after Janesville had tied the game at 3-3.

Waunakee boys hockey’s Jordan Bavery scored two second-period goals in a 4-2 win over McFarland (10-9, 6-4 Badger). He scored one of those on a power play. Daniel Gumley scored the go-ahead goal for the Warriors (18-3, 10-0) in the third to break a 2-2 tie.

Luke Fernholz scored 12 points in Stoughton boys basketball’s loss to DeForest.

Poynette girls basketball’s Hadley Walters scored 15 points for the Pumas as they won 53-38 against Adams-Friendship. Grace Gavinski scored 12 points for the Pumas.

Baraboo girls gymnastics’ Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik placed first in the vault (8.450), second on the uneven bars (7.950) and second in the all-around (33.050) in a dual-meet loss to Watertown 130.350-127.400.

Sun Prairie boys basketball (11-5, 9-4 Big Eight) was led by Ben Olson's 17 points in a 54-51 win against Janesville Parker (8-9, 5-8). Fellow Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye football commit Addison Ostrenga scored 12 points.

Oregon boys basketball’s Deaken Bush scored 15 points in the Panthers’ 86-58 win over Baraboo. Oregon had three other players in double figures: Ryne Panzer (13), Brandon Kerns (11) and Jaxon Brookman (10).

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Clay Krantz scored 16 points in a 62-44 win over Portage (7-10, 3-7 Badger). Teo Jimenez added 12 points and Al Deang scored 10 for the Crusaders (8-9, 2-6). Cooper Roberts scored 15 for Portage.

Trevor Slaght scored the winning goal and added an assist for the Reedsburg boys hockey co-op (15-6, 7-3 Badger) in a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie (13-3, 5-3). Hakon Peterson assisted on both goals for the Eagles.

Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s Maggie Hartwig scored 13 points in a 34-29 loss to Lake Mills.

Madison Memorial’s Caden Feinstein scored three goals and had an assist in a 10-3 win against Milton boys hockey. Spartan Samuel Knight led the team in assists with three.