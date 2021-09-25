High school sports highlights: Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove cross country wins Midwest Invitational

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove: She finished with a time of 17:54.4 to take first place in the girls 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. Babcock finished first out of 248 runners to help the Silver Eagles to a seventh-place finish.
Emma Bortulin, Watertown Luther Prep: She led the Phoenix with 45 kills and added 37 digs, all over five matches, at the Lutheran Invitational girls volleyball tournament. She earned all-tournament honors, and helped Luther Prep to four straight wins before it lost to Fox Valley Lutheran in the title match.
Katherine Dunn, Oregon: The freshman won the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.9) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.16) to guide Oregon girls swimming to a third-place finish out of eight teams at the Plymouth Invite. She also swam for the 200 medley relay team and the 400 freestyle one, both finishing second.
Naisha Nagpal, Verona: In Verona’s girls tennis team victories over Hamilton and Brookfield Central, each 5-2, she won both No. 1 singles matches and only lost three games total. She won 6-3, 6-0 in the Hamilton match and 6-0, 6-0 in the Central match.
From the box
- Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood won the Badger West Conference Tournament for girls tennis in No. 1 singles. She defeated Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack 6-1, 6-2 in the final.
- Verona’s Aidan Manning took fourth place out of 299 runners with a time of 15:27.6 in the boys 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. The Wildcats finished eighth.
- Sun Prairie’s Mateo Alvarado Venegas took fifth with a time of 15:28.5 in the boys 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational. The Cardinals finished 11th.
- Madison Memorial’s Annika Cutforth was fifth out of 248 runners in the girls 5k cross country race with a time of 18:36.8 at the Midwest Invitational. The Spartans were 11th as a team.
- Goalie Casey Farrar had eight saves for Oregon in its 2-0 victory over McFarland in boys soccer. Noah Malcook tallied a goal and assist for the winners, with both goals scored early in the second half.
- Sophomore Brooklyn Tortorice had 32 kills and nine blocks over five matches to help Monona Grove finish third out of eight teams at its own girls volleyball invite. MG went 3-2 overall, defeating Stoughton, Oregon and then Wisconsin Rapids in the third-place match. Its two losses were to Randolph and Kaukauna.
- Dylann Harrington had 25 kills over three matches for Lodi girls volleyball, which went 2-1 at the Portage Quad. It defeated Wisconsin Dells and Portage but lost to Reedsburg.
- Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov took second with a time of 18:33.6 in the girls 5K cross country race at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays in Delafield. The Panthers earned third place.
- Grace Qian won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to help Madison West girls tennis beat Brookfield Central 5-2
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-4-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;5-7-1;2-1-0;4
Reedsburg;4-9-0;1-3-1;3
Portage/Poynette;5-6-2;0-3-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;10-0-2;2-0-1;7
Mount Horeb;7-1-3;2-0-1;7
Madison Edgewood;7-3-1;3-2-0;6
Monroe;0-6-2;0-3-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;10-0-4;4-0-0;8
DeForest;8-1-2;4-0-0;8
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Beaver Dam;1-8-1;0-4-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;5-2-1;4-1-0;8
Monona Grove;3-7-2;3-1-1;7
Milton;3-7-0;1-3-0;2
Stoughton;0-9-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;6-2-2;4-0-0;12
Verona;6-1-1;2-0-1;7
Madison West;4-4-1;2-1-1;7
Madison Memorial;6-4-1;2-1-0;6
Beloit Memorial;5-5-1;2-1-0;6
Sun Prairie;6-1-4;2-1-0;6
Madison La Follette;1-5-1;0-3-0;0
Madison East;0-6-0;0-2-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-4-1;3-0-0;9
Evansville;9-0-3;2-0-1;7
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-1-0;3
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-0;1-1-0;3
Edgerton;2-4-3;0-1-2;2
Jefferson;0-8-1;0-2-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;7-1-2;4-0-0;12
Wisconsin Dells;6-0-0;3-0-0;9
Watertown Luther Prep;5-5-0;3-2-0;9
Lodi;3-5-2;2-3-1;7
Lake Mills;10-1-1;2-1-0;6
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-5-0;1-2-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-1;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-2-0;0
Columbus;2-7-0;0-4-0;0
Saturday's results
Madison Memorial 3, Racine Case 0
Madison Edgewood 3, Stoughton 0
Sun Prairie 3, Baraboo 1
Mount Horeb 2, Platteville/Lancaster 1
Oregon 2, McFarland 0
Mayville 2, Edgerton 1
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Lake Country Lutheran Tournament: Edgewood 2, Nicolet 0 (25-10, 25-21); Edgewood 2, Oostburg 0 (25-10, 25-13); Edgewood 2, Howards Grove 0 (25-23, 25-23); Edgewood 2, Lake Country Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-13).
Monona Grove Invite- Blue Pool: Randolph 2, Monona Grove 0 (25-18, 25-15); Monona Grove 2, Stoughton 0 (25-22, 25-16); Monona Grove 2, Oregon 0 (25-12, 29-27); Randolph 2, Stoughton 0 (25-21, 25-12); Randolph 2, Oregon 0 (25-22, 25-13); Oregon 2, Stoughton 1 (25-22, 20-25, 15-12).
MG Invite- Silver Pool: Kaukauna 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0 (25-9, 25-17); Kaukauna 2, Baraboo 0 (25-10, 25-17); Kaukauna 2, Madison East 0 (25-7, 25-5); Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2, Baraboo 0 (25-18, 25-16); Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2, Madison East 0 (25-8, 25-13); Baraboo 2, Madison East 0 (25-11, 25-11).
MG Invite- Championship Tournament: Randolph 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-19, 25-18); Kaukauna 2, Monona Grove 1 (19-25, 25-19, 15-8); 3rd place- Monona Grove 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-13, 25-18); 1st place- Randolph 2, Kaukauna 1 (23-25, 25-21, 17-15).
MG Invite- Consolation Tournament: Baraboo 2, Stoughton 1 (19-25, 25-14, 15-8); Oregon 2, Madison East 0 (25-8, 25-19); 7th place- Stoughton 2, Madison East 0 (25-15, 25-3); 5th place- Baraboo 2, Oregon 0 (25-17, 25-15).
Portage Quad: Lodi 2, Portage 0 (25-13, 26-24); Reedsburg 2, Lodi 0 (25-12, 25-13); Lodi 2, Wisconsin Dells 0 (25-18, 26-24).
Lutheran Invitational Tournament: Watertown Luther Prep 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0 (25-22, 25-18); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Illinois Lutheran 0 (25-13, 25-13); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Luther Onalaska 0 (27-25, 26-24); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Shoreland Lutheran 0 (20-25, 25-19, 15-13); Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-10, 25-16).
Girls tennis
Friday's late results
Badger East Conference Tournament: Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 14, Watertown 10, DeForest 6, Stoughton 5, Beaver Dam 2, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0, Milton 0
Saturday's results
Badger West Conference Tournament: Madison Edgewood 12, Sauk Prairie 10, Reedsburg 8, Baraboo 6, Oregon 4, Portage 2, Monroe 0
Verona 5, Hamilton 2
Verona 5, Brookfield Central 2
Madison West 5, Hamilton 2
Girls swimming
Saturday's results
Plymouth Invitational: Door County United 493, Pulaski 372, Oregon 313, Port Washington 297, Brillion co-op 286, Plymouth 194, Two Rivers/Roncalli 145, Kiel 87
Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Midwest Invitational: Homestead 98, Warren (Ill) 120, Marquette 207, Kenosha Indian Trail 244, Arrowhead 249, Wisconsin Lutheran 266, Badger 286, Verona 303, Madison La Follette 338, Madison West 354, Sun Prairie 367, Oconomowoc 376, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 384, Guilford (Ill) 393, Madison Memorial 393, Neenah 416, Appleton North 449, Stoughton 466, Brookfield East 483, Green Bay Preble 509, Mount Horeb 578, Monroe 590, Monona Grove 611, Kimberly 612, Aldine MacArthur (TX) 637, Hononegah (Ill) 654, Elkhorn 654, Madison East 680, Kenosha Bradford 774, Oregon 795, Janesville Craig 802, Waunakee 823, Belleville 952, Platteville 952, Middleton 976, Whitewater 987, Janesville Parker 1091, Whitnall 1096, Milton 1125, Beloit Turner 1153, South Milwaukee 1154, Wisconsin Dells 1172, Beloit Memorial 1187, East Troy 1217
Pete Nielsen Laser Relays: Waukesha West 1:26:04.4, Hartford Union 1:26:42.5, Whitefish Bay 1:27:55.2, Mukwonago 1:28:00.9, Kettle Moraine 1:28:20.2, Lakeside Lutheran 1:28:52.9, Hamilton 1:28:58.8, West Bend West 1:29:09.3, Pewaukee 1:29:52.2, Franklin 1:30:05.2, Mauston 1:31:17.8, Slinger 1:31:59.6, Brookfield Academy 1:32:26.4, Milwaukee King 1:34:32.1, New Berlin West 1:35:00.3, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1:35:41.6, Union Grove 1:38:40.3, Waterford 1:39:36.8, Burlington 1:47:31.6
Team finishes for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays were determined by the total time of the top five runners
Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Midwest Invitational: Hinsdale Central (Ill) 63, Madison West 190, Appleton North 190, Neenah 203, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 227, Kimberly 255, Monona Grove 271, Hononegah (Ill) 285, Sun Prairie 301, Waunakee 326, Madison Memorial 335, Arrowhead 347, Divine Savior Holy Angels 348, Janesville Craig 404, Kenosha Indian Trail 406, Homestead 434, Badger 445, Mount Horeb 458, Beaver Dam 484, Verona 525, Waukesha South 565, Warren (Ill) 584, Oconomowoc 589, Madison East 597, Milton 637, Wisconsin Dells 642, Stoughton 655, Platteville 675, Middleton 705, Guilford (Ill) 777, Monroe 788, Elkhorn 884, Madison La Follette 967, Whitewater 1026, Aldine MacArthur (TX) 1064
Pete Nielsen Laser Relays: Whitefish Bay 1:43:09.0, Waukesha West 1:44:14.5, Oregon 1:44:30.4, Kettle Moraine 1:44:45.2, Pewaukee 1:45:05.1, Mukwonago 1:45:46.5, Slinger 1:47:33.8, West Bend West 1:48:49.9, Hamilton 1:48:50.7, Union Grove 1:49:42.9, Lakeside Lutheran 1:53:29.6, Milwaukee King 1:54:20.4, Brookfield Academy 1:55:24.2, Waterford 1:55:34.7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1:56:33.0, Mauston 2:00:23.4, Burlington 2:02:41.6
Team finishes for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays were determined by the total time of the top five runners