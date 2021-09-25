 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove cross country wins Midwest Invitational
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove cross country wins Midwest Invitational

Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock won the girls 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove: She finished with a time of 17:54.4 to take first place in the girls 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. Babcock finished first out of 248 runners to help the Silver Eagles to a seventh-place finish.

Emma Bortulin, Watertown Luther Prep: She led the Phoenix with 45 kills and added 37 digs, all over five matches, at the  Lutheran Invitational girls volleyball tournament. She earned all-tournament honors, and helped Luther Prep to four straight wins before it lost to Fox Valley Lutheran in the title match.

Katherine Dunn, Oregon: The freshman won the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.9) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.16) to guide Oregon girls swimming to a third-place finish out of eight teams at the Plymouth Invite. She also swam for the 200 medley relay team and the 400 freestyle one, both finishing second.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona: In Verona’s girls tennis team victories over Hamilton and Brookfield Central, each 5-2, she won both No. 1 singles matches and only lost three games total. She won 6-3, 6-0 in the Hamilton match and 6-0, 6-0 in the Central match.

From the box

  • Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood won the Badger West Conference Tournament for girls tennis in No. 1 singles. She defeated Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack 6-1, 6-2 in the final. 
  • Verona’s Aidan Manning took fourth place out of 299 runners with a time of 15:27.6 in the boys 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. The Wildcats finished eighth.
  • Sun Prairie’s Mateo Alvarado Venegas took fifth with a time of 15:28.5 in the boys 5k cross country race at the Midwest Invitational. The Cardinals finished 11th.
  • Madison Memorial’s Annika Cutforth was fifth out of 248 runners in the girls 5k cross country race with a time of 18:36.8 at the Midwest Invitational. The Spartans were 11th as a team.
  • Goalie Casey Farrar had eight saves for Oregon in its 2-0 victory over McFarland in boys soccer. Noah Malcook tallied a goal and assist for the winners, with both goals scored early in the second half.
  • Sophomore Brooklyn Tortorice had 32 kills and nine blocks over five matches to help Monona Grove finish third out of eight teams at its own girls volleyball invite. MG went 3-2 overall, defeating Stoughton, Oregon and then Wisconsin Rapids in the third-place match. Its two losses were to Randolph and Kaukauna.
  • Dylann Harrington had 25 kills over three matches for Lodi girls volleyball, which went 2-1 at the Portage Quad. It defeated Wisconsin Dells and Portage but lost to Reedsburg.
  • Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov took second with a time of 18:33.6 in the girls 5K cross country race at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays in Delafield. The Panthers earned third place.
  • Grace Qian won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to help Madison West girls tennis beat Brookfield Central 5-2
