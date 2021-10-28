High school sports highlights: Macie Wieman leads Reedsburg to volleyball sectional final

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Aida Schadewald, Sauk Prairie: Schadewald led Sauk Prairie in kills (14) and aces (6) in the 3-0 WIAA sectional semifinal win over Ripon in volleyball. Senior Alia Schlimgen had 14 digs for the Eagles, who will play McFarland in the McFarland sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Reedsburg girls volleyball: Three Reedsburg players had solid performances in the 3-1 over River Valley in the sectional semifinals. Macie Wieman had 20 kills and 21 digs, Mahra Wieman had 24 kills and 4 blocks, and McKenna Oetzmann provided 35 assists. Reedsburg will play in the Altoona sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Maddy Fortune, McFarland: Fortune led the match in assists (54) and her team with 22 digs in a 3-2 sectional semifinal win over Lake Mills in volleyball. Hannah Rounds contributed 16 kills and 21 digs, and Avery Pennekamp had 25 kills.
From the box
- Evansville’s Drew Jarstad scored in the Blue Devils' 5-4 win (1-1 regulation) in penalty kicks over Edgewood in a sectional semifinal in soccer. Jarstad's unassisted goal came just three minutes after Edgewood opened the scoring. The Blue Devils will face McFarland in the McFarland sectional finals Saturday at 4 p.m.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
WIAA football playoffs
Football
WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Sun Prairie 63, No. 8 Madison La Follette 0
No. 4 Fond du Lac 31, No. 5 Verona 13
No. 3 Middleton 33, No. 6 Madison Memorial 3
No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 35, No. 7 Oshkosh West 0
No. 1 Mukwonago 48, No. 8 Janesville Craig 7
No. 4 Arrowhead 43, No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 27
No. 3 Hamilton 63, No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech 8
No. 2 Muskego 35, No. 7 Oconomowoc 0
No. 1 Kimberly 40, No. 8 D.C. Everest 0
No. 5 Chippewa Falls 22, No. 4 Stevens Point 21
No. 3 Appleton North 28, No. 6 Hudson 0
No. 7 Neenah 29, No. 2 Wausau West 7
No. 1 Franklin 62, No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12
No. 4 Oak Creek 49, No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 0
No. 6 Marquette University High School 38, No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall co-op 7
No. 2 Bay Port 56, No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 7 Neenah at No. 3 Appleton North
No. 4 Oak Creek at No. 1 Franklin
No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 2 Bay Port
No. 4 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Sun Prairie
No. 3 Middleton at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lutheran
No. 4 Arrowhead at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Muskego
Division 2
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14
No. 4 River Falls 29, No. 5 La Crosse Central 6
No. 3 DeForest 35, New Richmond 14
No. 2 Menomonie 33, No. 7 Monona Grove 6
No. 1 De Pere 36, No. 8 Beaver Dam 0
No. 4 Hartford 14, No. 5 Kaukauna 13
No. 3 Pulaski 23, No. 6 West De Pere 14
No. 7 Slinger 24, No. 2 Cedarburg 3
No. 1 Union Grove 35, No. 8 Waukesha West 14
No. 4 Waterford 14, No. 5 Burlington 7
No. 6 Kettle Moraine 17, No. 3 Racine Horlick 6
No. 2 Badger 21, No. 7 Milton 20
No. 1 Homestead 28, No. 8 Brookfield Central 7
No. 4 Nicolet 48, No. 5 Milwaukee King 6
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 48, No. 6 Brookfield East 28
No. 2 Germantown 54, No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan 16
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 3 DeForest at No. 2 Menominee
No. 4 Hartford at No. 1 De Pere
No. 7 Slinger at No. 3 Pulaski
No. 4 Waterford at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 2 Badger
No. 4 Nicolet at No. 1 Homestead
No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 2 Germantown
Saturday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.)
No. 4 River Falls at No. 1 Waunakee
Division 3
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Greendale 17, McFarland 7
No. 5 Monroe 28, No. 4 Whitnall 21
No. 6 Jefferson 21, No. 3 Martin Luther 20
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower 10, No. 2 Fort Atkinson 0
No. 1 Plymouth 51, No. 8 Milwaukee Madison 0
No. 5 Pewaukee 21, No. 4 Grafton 0
No. 3 Port Washington 26, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 19
No. 2 Whitefish Bay 36, No. 7 New Berlin West 6
No. 1 Mosinee 43, No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
No. 4 Baraboo 13, No. 5 Rhinelander 7
No. 3 Rice Lake 48, No. 6 Medford 14
No. 7 Onalaska 28, No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 40, No. 8 Ashwaubenon 34
No. 4 Waupaca 35, No. 5 Portage 8
No. 6 Notre Dame 39, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran 14
No. 2 Menasha 41, No. 7 Shawano 26
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Baraboo at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 5 Monroe at No. 1 Greendale
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 6 Jefferson
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 1 Plymouth
No. 3 Port Washington at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
Division 4
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Madison Edgewood 53, No. 8 Platteville 6
No. 5 Kewaskum 29, No. 4 Lodi 19
No. 3 Lake Mills 28, No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27
No. 2 Columbus 41, No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran 14
No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial 42, No. 8 Kiel 6
No. 4 Wrightstown 40, No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's 20
No. 3 Kohler co-op 59, No. 6 Sheboygan Falls 0
No. 2 Denmark 18, No. 7 Two Rivers 6
No. 1 Northwestern 47, No. 8 Mauston 14
No. 4 West Salem 17, No. 5 Prescott 14
No. 3 Osceola 36, No. 6 Altoona 6
No. 2 Ellsworth 40, No. 7 Saint Croix Central 6
No. 1 Wisconsin Dells 28, No. 8 Adams-Friendship 12
No. 4 Berlin 33, No. 5 Xavier 13
No. 6 Little Chute 27, No. 3 Oconto Falls 6
No. 2 Freedom 42, No. 7 Winneconne 14
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 3 Osecola at No. 2 Ellsworth
No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 6 Little Chute at No. 2 Freedom
No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 1 Edgewood
No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Columbus
No. 4 Wrightstown at No. 1 Catholic Memorial (Carroll University)
No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran at No. 2 Denmark
Division 5
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Marshall 14, No. 8 River Valley 12
No. 4 Belleville 56, No. 5 Poynette 14
No. 3 Richland Center 31, No. 6 Prairie du Chien 23
No. 2 Brodhead/Juda 42, No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep 13
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 44, No. 8 New Holstein 0
No. 5 Mayville 49, No. 4 Brookfield Academy 13
No. 3 Campbellsport 43, No. 6 University School of Milwaukee 16
No. 2 Racine Lutheran 27, No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran 0
No. 1 Aquinas 30, No. 8 Spooner 6
No. 5 Stanley-Boyd 35, No. 4 Arcadia 18
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls 35, No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
No. 2 Stratford 34, No. 7 Westby 6
No. 1 Amherst 36, No. 8 Clintonville 8
No. 4 Kewaunee 39, No. 5 Southern Door 0
No. 3 Brillion 33, No. 6 Chilton 0
No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, No. 7 Tomahawk 12
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Stanley Boyd at No. 1 Aquinas (at UW Lacrosse)
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 2 Stratford
No. 4 Kewaunee at No. 1 Amherst
No. 3 Brillion at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 4 Belleville at No. 1 Marshall
No. 3 Richland Center at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 5 Mayville at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 3 Campbellsport at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
Division 6
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Darlington 41, No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
No. 5 Mondovi 40, No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro 7
No. 3 Cuba City 42, No. 6 Whitehall 8
No. 7 Lancaster 26, No. 2 Luther 16
No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 49, No. 8 Fall River/Rio 0
No. 4 Waterloo 62, No. 5 Pardeeville 36
No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs 38, No. 6 Ozaukee 0
No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, No. 7 Mineral Point 32
No. 1 Colby 49, No. 8 Oconto 0
No. 4 Abbotsford 26, No. 5 Crivitz 15
No. 6 Auburndale 63, No. 3 Necedah 32
No. 2 Markesan 48, No. 7 Bonduel 19
No. 1 Durand 53, No. 8 Fall Creek 26
No. 5 Boyceville 20, No. 4 Cumberland 14
No. 3 Unity 14, No. 6 Cadott 7
No. 7 Grantsburg 14, No. 2 Augusta 12
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 1 Durand
No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 3 Unity
No. 4 Abbotsford at No. 1 Colby
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 2 Markesan
No. 7 Lancaster at No. 3 Cuba City
No. 4 Waterloo at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (Amechie Field)
No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium
Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)
No. 5 Mondovi at No. 1 Darlington
Division 7
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Regis 43, No. 8 Blair-Taylor 14
No. 5 Glenwood City 9, No. 4 Turtle Lake 0
No. 3 Pepin/Alma 47, No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City 14
No. 2 Spring Valley 19, No. 7 Webster 0
No. 1 Hurley 60, No. 8 Loyal 0
No. 4 Edgar 33, No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia 13
No. 3 Pacelli 46, No. 6 Assumption 14
No. 2 Coleman 44, No. 7 New Lisbon 6
No. 1 Highland 40, No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville 15, No. 4 River Ridge 14
No. 3 Bangor 35, No. 6 Ithaca 14
No. 2 Cashton 46, No. 7 De Soto 0
No. 1 Hilbert 41, No. 8 Cambria-Friesland 6
No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL 30, No. 5 Randolph 0
No. 6 Catholic Central 17, No. 3 Lourdes Academy 0
No. 2 Reedsville 55, No. 7 Johnson Creek 13
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 1 Regis
No. 3 Pepin/Alma at No. 2 Spring Valley
No. 4 Edgar at No. 1 Hurley
No. 3 Pacelli at No. 2 Coleman
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Highland
No. 3 Bangor at No. 2 Cashton
No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 2 Reedsville
Saturday, Oct. 30 (start time 1 p.m.)
No. 4 Blackhawk/Warren IL at No. 1 Hilbert
WIAA boys soccer playoffs
WIAA BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Eau Claire North 0
No. 5 D.C. Everest 1, No. 4 Wausau West 0
No. 3 Superior 5, No. 6 Chippewa Falls 1
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 6, No. 7 Marshfield 0
No. 1 Kimberly 6, No. 8 Appleton West 0
No. 4 Appleton North 2, No. 5 Appleton East 0
No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, No. 6 Hortonville 3
No. 2 Stevens Point 5, No. 7 Neenah 2
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23
No. 1 Hudson 4, No. 5 D.C. Everest 1
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 2, No. 3 Superior 0
No. 4 Appleton North 2, No. 1 Kimberly 1
No. 2 Stevens Point 3, No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 1 Hudson
No. 4 Appleton North at No. 2 Stevens Point
Green Bay East Sectional
No. 1 Bay Port bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 Green Bay East 1
No. 5 Hamilton 2, No. 12 Hartford 0
No. 4 Homestead 6, No. 13 Sheboygan South 1
No. 3 Brookfield East 5, No. 14 Fond du Lac 0
No. 6 Oshkosh West 2, No. 11 Menomonee Falls 1
No. 10 Sheboygan North 3, No. 7 Germantown 2
No. 2 Green Bay Preble 10, No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 De Pere 2, No. 1 Bay Port 2 (3-2)
No. 5 Hamilton 1, No. 4 Homestead 1 (4-2)
No. 3 Brookfield East 5, No. 6 Oshkosh West 0
No. 2 Green Bay Preble 1, No. 10 Sheboygan North 0
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 De Pere at No. 5 Hamilton
No. 3 Brookfield East at No. 2 Green Bay Preble
Oconomowoc Sectional
No.1 Verona 10, No. 16 Janesville Parker 0
No. 9 Madison Memorial 0, No. 8 Mukwonago 0 (8-7)
No. 5 Waunakee 3, No. 12 Madison East 0
No. 13 Beloit Memorial 1, No. 4 Kettle Moraine 0
No. 3 Sun Prairie 2, No. 14 Madison La Follette 0
No. 6 Middleton 2, No. 11 Oconomowoc 0
No. 10 Badger 3, No. 7 Madison West 1
No. 2 Arrowhead 9, No. 15 Janesville Craig 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Verona 4, No. 9 Madison Memorial 0
No. 5 Waunakee 3, No. 13 Beloit Memorial 0
No. 3 Sun Prairie 2, No. 6 Middleton 1
No. 2 Arrowhead 3, No. 10 Badger 0
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Waunakee at No. 1 Verona
No. 3 Sun Prairie at No. 2 Arrowhead
West Allis Hale Sectional
No.1 Marquette High School 9, No. 16 West Allis Hale 0
No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 3, No. 9 Kenosha Indian Trail 2
No. 5 Oak Creek 5, No. 12 Milwaukee Reagan 1
No. 4 Muskego 7, No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton 1
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 14 Racine Case 0
No. 6 Waukesha South 5, No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen SE 4
No. 10 Racine Horlick 1, No. 7 Milwaukee King/Milwaukee Juneau 1 (6-5)
No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 8, No. 15 Milwaukee Riverside 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Marquette High School 4, No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0
No. 4 Muskego 2, No. 5 Oak Creek 1
No. 3 Franklin 2, No. 6 Waukesha South 1
No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 2, No. 10 Racine Horlick 1
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Muskego at No. 1 Marquette University High School
No. 3 Franklin at No. 3 Franklin
Division 2
Pulaski Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 8 Sparta 1, No. 1 New Richmond 1 (5-4)
No. 4 La Crosse Central 1, No. 5 Tomah 0
No. 3 River Falls 6, No. 6 Holmen 2
No. 2 Onalaska 7, No. 7 Menomonie 0
No. 1 Pulaski 10, No. 8 Merrill 0
No. 4 Wausau East 3, No. 5 West De Pere 1
No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 3, No. 6 Ashwaubenon 1
No. 2 Kaukauna 3, No. 7 Green Bay West 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 4 La Crosse Central 1, No. 8 Sparta 0
No. 3 River Falls 1, No. 2 Onalaska 0
No 1 Pulaski 1, No. 4 Wausau East 0
No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 1, No. 2 Kaukauna 1 (GBS 4-3 in PKs)
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 La Crosse at No. 3 River Falls
No. 3 Green Bay Southwest at No. 1 Pulaski
Whitefish Bay Sectional
No. 1 Whitefish Bay bye
No. 8 Port Washington 0, No. 9 Watertown 0 (4-3)
No. 5 Slinger 3, No. 12 North Fond du Lac Co-op 0
No. 4 Wauwatosa West 6, No. 13 West Bend East 0
No. 3 Nicolet 10, No, 14 Milwaukee Lutheran 0
No. 6 Oshkosh North 2, No. 11 Beaver Dam 0
No. 7 Menasha 4, No. 10 West Bend West 1
No. 2 Cedarburg def. Milwaukee Vincent (Forfeit)
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 8 Port Washington 0
No. 5 Slinger at No. 4 Wauwatosa West
No. 6 Oshkosh North 1, No. 3 Nicolet 0
No. 2 Cedarburg 8, No. 7 Menasha 0
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Wauwatosa West at No. 1 Whitefish Bay
No. 6 Oshkosh West No. 2 Cedarburg
Sauk Prairie Sectional
No. 1 Oregon 4, No. 16 Racine Park 0
No. 9 Burlington 3, No. 8 Fort Atkinson 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie 6, No. 12 Reedsburg 1
No. 4 DeForest 8, No. 13 Portage/Poynette 0
No. 3 Baraboo 4, No. 14 Stoughton 0
No. 6 Union Grove 1, No. 11 Westosha Central 0
No. 7 Monona Grove 6, No. 10 Milton 1
No. 2 Elkhorn 17, No. 15 Wilmot Union 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Oregon 3, No. 9 Burlington 0
No. 4 DeForest 1, No. 5 Sauk Prairie 0
No. 3 Baraboo 2, No. 6 Union Grove 1
No. 2 Elkhorn 6, No. 7 Monona Grove 0
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Oregon 2, No. 4 DeForest 0
No. 2 Elkhorn 3, No. 3 Baraboo 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)
No. 2 Elkhorn vs. No. 1 Oregon
Wauwatosa East Sectional
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 12, No. 16 Cudahy/Saint Francis 0
No. 9 Milwaukee South 5, No. 8 Whitnall 1
No. 5 Waukesha West 8, No. 12 South Milwaukee 0
No. 4 Greendale 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Arts 1
No. 3 Pewaukee 10, No. 14 Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
No. 6 Waukesha North 10, No. 11 Greenfield 0
No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran 2, No. 10 Waterford 1
No. 2 Brookfield Central 10, No. 15 West Allis Central 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 4, No. 9 Milwaukee South 0
No. 5 Waukesha West 4, No. 4 Greendale 3
No. 3 Pewaukee 6, No. 6 Waukesha North 0
No. 2 Brookfield Central 7, No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Regional Final: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Waukesha West 2, No. 1 Wauwatosa West 2, (4-2 Waukesha West Wins on PK's)
No. 3 Pewaukee at No. 2 Brookfield Central
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 5 Waukesha West vs. No. 3 Pewaukee or No. 2 Brookfield Central
Division 3
Rice Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 4, No. 8 Hayward 1
No. 9 Ashland 1, No. 8 Antigo 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Rice Lake 9, No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 0
No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls 1, No. 4 Somerset 0
No. 3 Amery 4, No. 6 Osceola 1
No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake 10, No. 7 Saint Croix Central 0
No. 1 Lakeland 2, No. 9 Ashland 1
No. 4 Medford 1, No. 5 Rhinelander 1 (5-4)
No. 3 Mosinee 2, No. 6 Shawano 1
No. 2 Waupaca 5, No. 7 New London 1
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Rice Lake 3, No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls 0
No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake 4, No. 3 Amery 1
No. 1 Lakeland 2, No. 4 Medford 1
No. 3 Mosinee 2, No. 2 Waupaca 1
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Rice Lake 1, No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake 0
No. 3 Mosinee 1, No. 1 Lakeland 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 3 Mosinee vs. No. 1 Rice Lake
Seymour Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 7, No. 17 Denmark 0
No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 5, No. 18 Berlin 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Seymour 10, No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 0
No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran 3, No. 9 Kewaskum 1
No. 12 Freedom 4, No. 5 Xavier 1
No. 4 Roncalli/Two Rivers 2, No. 13 Waupun 0
No. 3 Plymouth 7, No. 14 Luxembourg-Casco 0
No. 6 Ripon 1, No. 11 Wautoma/Wild Rose 0
No. 7 Marinette 2, No. 10 Winnieconne 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 7, No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Seymour 7, No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran 0
No. 4 Roncalli/Two Rivers 2, No. 12 Freedom 0
No. 3 Plymouth 3, No. 6 Ripon 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 8, No. 7 Marinette 0
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Seymour 2,No. 4 Roncalli/Two Rivers 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 1, No. 3 Plymouth 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Seymour
McFarland Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Monroe 9, No. 17 Prairie du Chein/River Ridge/Seneca 0
No. 14 Mauston 4, No. 19 Jefferson 2
No. 15 La Crosse Logan 10, No. 18 Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Evansville 8, No. 16 Monroe 0
No. 9 Edgerton 1, No. 8 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0
No. 5 Wisconsin Dells 5, No. 12 Whitewater 1
No. 4 Edgewood 5, No. 12 Cambridge/Deerfield 1
No. 3 Sugar River 5, No. 14 Mauston 0
No. 6 McFarland 4, No. 11 West Salem 2
No. 7 Lake Mills 8, No. 10 Platteville/Lancaster 4
No. 2 Mount Horeb 3, No. 15 La Crosse Logan 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Evansville 1, No. 9 Edgerton 0
No. 4 Edgewood 3, No. 5 Wisconsin Dells 1
No. 6 McFarland 0, No. 3 Sugar River 0 (McF wins 3-2 in PKs)
No. 2 Mount Horeb 3, No. 7 Lake Mills 1
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Evansville 1, No. 4 Edgewood 1 (Eva wins 5-4 in PK's)
No. 6 McFarland 2, No. 2 Mount Horeb
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4 p.m)
No. 6 McFarland vs. No. 1 Evansville
Shorewood Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Martin Luther 8, No. 17 Brown Deer 0
Second Round: Thursday: Oct. 21st
No. 1 Shorewood 7, No. 16 Martin Luther 0
No. 8 Saint Anthony 5, No. 9 Veritas/Tenor 2
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 12 Saint Thomas More 2
No. 4 Delavan-Darien 2, No. 13 Racine Saint Catherine’s 0
No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower 7, No. 14 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 0
No. 6 Grafton 2, No. 11 Big Foot/Williams Bay 1
No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 2, No. 10 Catholic Memorial 0
No. 2 New Berlin West 8, No. 15 Milwaukee School of Languages 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Saint Anthony at No. 1 Shorewood
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 4 Delavan-Darien 2
No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower 0, No. 6 Grafton 0 (NBE wins 5-3 in PKs)
No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 2, No. 2 New Berlin West 1
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Shorewood 1, No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 0
No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower 7, No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. No. 1 Shorewood
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Northland Lutheran 4, No. 8 Barron 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield 2, No. 9 Northland Lutheran 0
No. 4 Three Lakes/Phelps 3, No. 5 Regis/McDonell Central Catholic 0
No. 3 Northland Pines 10, No. 6 Cumberland 0
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 6, No. 7 Newman Catholic 0
No. 1 Arcadia 14, No. 8 Nekooska 0
No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy 3, No. 5 Pacelli 1
No. 3 Aquinas 6, No. 6 Amherst 2
No. 2 Columbus Catholic 9, No. 7 Adams-Friendship 1
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield 4, No. 4 Three Lakes/Phelps 3
No. 3 Northland Pines 2, No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 1
No. 1 Arcadia 10, No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy 0
No.3 Aquinas 2, No. 2 Columbus Catholic 0
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times are 4 p.m.)
No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield 3, No. 3 Northland Pines 0
No. 1 Arcadia 3, No. 3 Aquinas 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)
No. 1 Arcadia vs. No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield
Kiel Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 1, No. 17 Gresham/Bowler 0
No. 15 Algoma 5, No. 18 Kewaunee 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No.1 Sturgeon Bay 6, No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 0
No. 9 Peshtigo 5, No. 8 Clintonville 1
No. 5 Kiel 2, No. 12 Omro 0
No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, No. 13 Howards Grove 1
No. 3 Saint Lawerence Seminary 4, No. 14 Gibraltar/Sevastopol 4 (3-2)
No. 6 St. Mary Catholic 3, No. 11 Green Bay N.E.W./Providence Academy 0
No. 7 Wrightstown 1, No. 10 Kohler 1 (4-3)
No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 5, No. 15 Algoma 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Sturgeon Bay 3, No. 9 Peshtigo 3 (SB wins 4-3 in PKs)
No. 5 Kiel 2, No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
No. 3 Saint Lawrence Seminary 2, No. 6 St. Mary Catholic 1
No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 4, No. 7 Wrightstown 0
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Sturgeon Bay 3, No. 5 Kiel 3 (4-3 SB wins on PK's)
No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 2, No. 3 Saint Lawrence Seminary 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4 p.m.)
No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran vs. No. 1 Sturgeon Bay
Lodi Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Wayland Academy 7, No. 17 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 1
No. 15 Columbus 7, No. 18 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy 10, No. 16 Wayland Academy 0
No. 9 Lodi 1, No. 8 Campbellsport 1 (4-2)
No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 3, No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian 1
No. 4 Mayville 2, No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2 (4-2)
No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran 9, No. 14 Richland Center 1
No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep 2, No. 11 River Valley 0
No. 7 Living Word Lutheran 2, No. 10 Lomira 0
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 7, No. 15 Columbus 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy 2, No. 9 Lodi 0
No. 4 Mayville 3, No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 0
No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep 1, No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran 1, (3-2)
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 6, No. 7 Living Ward Lutheran 1
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy 3, No. 4 Mayville 0
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 6, No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep 0
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4 p.m.)
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy vs. No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran
The Prairie School Sectional
First Round
No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, No. 16 Audubon 2 (3-2)
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Oosterburg 12, No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran 2, No. 9 Racine Lutheran 0
No. 5 Carmen South 4, No. 12 Heritage Christian 0
No. 4 University School of Milwaukee 10, No. 13 Random Lake 0
No. 3 Cristo Rey Jesuit 5, No. 14 Faith Christian 0
No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 2, No. 11 Kenosha Christian Life 0
No. 7 Dominican 5, No. 10 Brookfield Academy 2
No. 2 The Prairie School 5, No. 15 Ozaukee 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 1 Oosterburg 3, No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran 0
No. 5 Carmen SE 2, No. 4 University School 1
No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 2
No. 2 The Prairie School 4, No. 7 Dominican 1
Sectional Semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Oosterburg 4, No. 5 Carmen South 0
No. 2 The Prairie School 0, No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 0 (5-4 TPS wins on PK's)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
WIAA girls volleyball playoffs
Girls Volleyball
Division 1
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Chippewa Falls Sectional
No. 1 River Falls 3, No. 8 New Richmond 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-14)
No. 5 D.C. Everest 3, No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 2 (21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12)
No. 3 Marshfield 3, No. 6 Menomonie 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 7 Hudson 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-15)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 River Falls 3, No. 5 D.C. Everest 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-19)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Marshfield 2 (22-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12, 15-9)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls vs. No. 1 River Falls
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 1 Appleton North 3, No. 8 De Pere 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14)
No. 4 Hortonville 3, No. 5 Appleton East 1 (26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18)
No. 3 Kaukauna 3, No. 6 Green Bay Southwest 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 2 Kimberly 3, No. 7 Bay Port 1 (25-15, 25-14, 17-25, 27-25)
Sectional semifinal: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Appleton North 3, No. 4 Hortonville 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-17)
No. 2 Kimberly 3, No. 3 Kaukauna 0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-19)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 1 Appleton North
Baraboo Sectional
No. 1 Holmen 3, No. 8 Monona Grove 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-23)
No. 4 Verona 3, No. 5 DeForest 2 (25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10)
No. 3 Waunakee 3, No. 6 Madison Memorial 1 (25-21, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14)
No. 2 Middleton 3, No. 7 Onalaska 2 (25-20, 15-25, 14-25, 25-21, 16-14)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Holmen 3, No. 4 Verona 1 (26-28, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23)
No. 2 Middleton 3, No. 3 Waunakee 1 (25-14, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Middleton vs. No. 1 Holmen
Slinger Sectional
No. 1 Oconomowoc 3, No. 8 Slinger 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-18)
No. 5 Hartford Union 3, No. 4 Fond du Lac 1 (25-21, 25-22, 26-28, 25-23)
No. 3 Watertown 3, No. 6 Neenah 2 (11-25, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln 3, No. 10 West Bend West 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Oconomowoc 3, No. 5 Hartford Union 1 (25-14, 25-6, 22-25, 25-12)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln 3, No. 3 Watertown 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-16)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln vs. No. 1 Oconomowoc
Cedarburg Sectional
No. 8 Menomonee Falls at No. 1 Germantown
No. 4 Brookfield Central 3, No. 5 Cedarburg 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 3 Hamilton 3, No. 6 Brookfield East 0 (25-16, 25-23, 26-24)
No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 7 Arrowhead 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 4 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Germantown (5 p.m.)
No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels (7 p.m.)
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 1 Burlington 3, No. 8 Oregon 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-21)
No. 5 Westosha Central 3, No. 4 Janesville Craig 1 (25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18)
No 3 Waterford 3, No. 6 Milton 1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23)
No. 2 Fort Atkinson 3, No. 7 Janesville Parker 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 5 Westosha Central at No. 1 Burlington
No. 3 Waterford at No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek 3, No. 8 Racine Case 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-14)
No. 4 Union Grove 3, No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail 1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15)
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 4 Greendale 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-7)
No. 2 Muskego 3, No. 7 Greenfield 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-14)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Oak Creek 3, No. 4 Union Grove 2 (20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-13)
No. 2 Muskego 3, No. 3 Franklin 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 ( 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Muskego vs. No. 1 Oak Creek
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 1 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 9 Waukesha South 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-13)
No. 4 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 5 Waukesha West 2 (18-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13)
No. 3 Mukwonago 3, No. 6 West Allis Hale 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-12)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran 3, No. 7 Waukesha North 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-19)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 4 Wauwatosa East 0 (25-1, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran 3, No. 3 Mukwonago (25-22, 25-13, 26-24)
Sectional Finals: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 1 Kettle Moraine
Division 2
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central 3, No. 4 Bloomer 1 (25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 3 Somerset 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23)
No. 1 Reedsburg 3, No. 4 West Salem 1 (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 10 Prairie du Chien 0 (25-21, 27-25, 27-25)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 1 Saint Croix Central 2 (27-29, 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 15-8)
No. 1 Reedsburg 3, No. 6 River Valley 1 (25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville vs. No. 1 Reedsburg
Luxemburg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 4 Waupaca 2 (25-20, 25-27, 23-25, 25-18, 17-15)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 6 Oconto Falls 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-23)
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 3, No. 5. Seymour 0 (25-19, 25-4, 25-18)
No. 6 Freedom at No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 2 Winneconne 1 (25-3, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18)
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 3, No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-13)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 1 Mosinee vs, No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon 3, No. 2 Berlin 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 2 Kewaskum 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-15)
No. 1 McFarland 3, No. 4 Edgerton 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-16)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3, No. 2 Edgewood 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 1Ripon 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-19)
No. 1 McFarland 3, No. 3 Lake Mills 2 (21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie vs. No. 1 McFarland
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee 3, No. 4 Port Washington 1 (25-9, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, No. 2 Catholic Memorial 2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13)
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 2 New Berlin West 3, No. 3 Saint Thomas More 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Pewaukee 3, No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-22)
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 2 New Berlin West 1 (25-20, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 1 Pewaukee vs. No. 1 Pius XI Catholic
Division 3
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 1 Unity 3, No. 4 Grantsburg 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-9, 26-24)
No. 3 Phillips at No. 2 Saint Croix Falls
No. 1 Fall Creek 3, No. 4 Westby 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 0 (25-11, 28-26, 25-20)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Unity 3, No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11)
No. 2 Aquinas 3,No. 1 Fall Creek 2 (25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 15-7)
Sectional Finals: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Aquinas vs. No. 1 Unity
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon 3, No. 5 Stratford 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-8)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 3 Abbotsford 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-23)
No. 1 Oconto 3, No. 4 Bonduel 1 (25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 2 Peshtigo 1 (17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 1 Marathon 1 (25-22, 30-28, 22-25, 25-21)
No. 1 Oconto 3, No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-17)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd vs. No. 1 Oconto
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 4 New Glarus 0 (25-14, 25-5, 25-18)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 1 (25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 4 St. Mary's Springs 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 2 Waterloo 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-23)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 1 Brodhead 2 (1-25, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24, 17-15)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 3 Randolph 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-26, 25-18)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cuba City vs. No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
Williams Bay Sectional
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1 (25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 2 Living Word Lutheran 1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15)
No. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 4 Valders 0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-9)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln 3, No. 3 Oostburg 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 3 Shorewood Lutheran 2 (22-25, 25-16, 11-25, 25-13, 15-12)
No. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-15)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life vs. No. 1 Howards Grove
Division 4
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Clear Lake Sectional
No. 1 Mercer 3, No. 4 Hurley 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-21)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 3 South Shore 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-18)
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 1 Turtle Lake 1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic at No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Prentice at No. 1 Mercer
No. 4 Clear Lake at No. 3 McDonnell Central Catholic
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes 3, No. 4 Gresham 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-12)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 6 Florence 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-19)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic 3, No. 4 Pacelli 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-14)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 2 Athens 2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 9-15)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona at No. 1 Three Lakes
No. 3 Edgar at No. 1 Columbus Catholic
Highland Sectional
Sectional Semifinals
No. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 1 Bangor 1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 1 Highland 3, No. 2 Potosi 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-17)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 1 Highland vs. No. 1 Wonewoc-Center
Hilbert Sectional
No. 1 Monticello 3, No. 4 Hustisford 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 3 Catholic Central 1 (25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20)
No. 1 Sevastopol 3, No. 4 Almond-Bancroft 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-12)
No. 2 Hilbert 3, No. 3 Tri-County 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-16)
Sectional semifinals: Thursday, Oct. 28 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Monticello 3, No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 1 (31-33, 25-16, 25-18, 27-25)
No. 2 Hilbert 3, No. 1 Sevastopol 2 (25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 17-15)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Hilbert vs. No. 1 Monticello
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Chippewa Falls Sectional
No. 1 River Falls bye
No. 9 New Richmond 3, No. 8 Eau Claire North 1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 5 D.C. Everest 3, No. 12 Wausau West 1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 3, No. 13 Superior 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-16)
No. 3 Marshfield 3, No. 14 Wausau East 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-17)
No. 6 Menominee 3, No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1 (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19)
No. 7 Hudson 3, No. 10 Stevens Point 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls bye
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 1 Appleton North bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 West De Pere 2 (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13)
No. 5 Appleton East 3, No. 12 Green Bay Preble 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 4 Hortonville 3, No. 13 Ashwaubenon 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10)
No. 3 Kaukana 3, No. 14 Green Bay East 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-10)
No. 6 Green Bay East 3, No. 11 Appleton West 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23)
No. 7 Bay Port 3, No. 10 Pulaski 1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19)
No. 2 Kimberly bye
Baraboo sectional
No. 1 Holmen bye
No. 8 Monona Grove 3, No. 9 Baraboo 2 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 15-5)
No. 5 DeForest 3, No. 12 Tomah 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13)
No. 4 Verona 3, No. 13 La Crosse Central 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 3 Waunakee 3, No. 14 Madison East 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)
No. 6 Madison Memorial 3, No. 11 Madison West 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13)
No. 7 Onalaska 3, No. 10 Sun Prairie 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23)
No. 2 Middleton bye
Slinger Sectional
No. 1 Oconomowoc bye
No. 8 Slinger 3, No. 9 West Bend East 2 (25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 15-12)
No. 5 Hartford Union 3, No. 12 Oshkosh West 1 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Fond du Lac 3, No. 13 Beaver Dam 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 3 Watertown 3, No. 14 Sheboygan North 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 6 Neenah 3, No. 11 Menasha 0 (31-29, 25-10, 25-13)
No. 10 West Bend West 3, No. 7 Sheboygan South 1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 15 Oshkosh North 0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-9)
Sectional #5 (TBD)
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 8 Menomonee Falls 3, No. 9 Whitefish Bay 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20)
No. 5 Cedarburg 3, No. 12 Milwaukee King 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 4 Brookfield Central 3, No. 13 Homestead 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-14)
No. 3 Hamilton 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Marshall 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-0)
No. 6 Brookfield East 3, No. 11 Wauwatosa West 0 (28-26, 25-19, 25-16)
No. 7 Arrowhead 3, No. 10 Nicolet 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 15 Milwaukee Vincent 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-4)
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 1 Burlington bye
No. 8 Oregon 3, No. 9 Stoughton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18)
No. 5 Westosha Central 3, No. 12 Madison La Follette 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Janesville Craig 3, No. 13 Beloit Memorial 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 3 Waterford 3, No. 14 Wilmot Union 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 6 Milton 3, No. 11 Elkhorn 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-5)
No. 7 Janesville Parker 3, No. 10 Badger 1 (25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11)
No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek bye
No. 8 Racine Case 3, No. 9 Kenosha Tremper 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail 3, No. 12 Racine Horlick 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Union Grove 3, No. 13 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Hamilton 0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-6)
No. 6 Greendale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Reagan 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 7 Greenfield 3, No. 10 South Milwaukee 1 (25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Muskego 3, No. 15 Racine Park 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-9)
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 1 Kettle Moraine bye
No. 9 Waukesha South 3, No. 8 West Allis Central 0 (25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 5 Waukesha West 3, No. 12 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/ Carmen SE 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-10)
No. 4 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Bradley Technical 0 (25-3, 25-1, 25-3)
No. 3 Mukwonago 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Washington/Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Acad/Milw. Academy of Science 0 (25-0, 25-3, 25-4)
No. 6 West Allis Hale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Arts 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 7 Waukesha North 3, No. 10 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran
Division 2
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central 3, No. 8 Prescott 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No. 5 Osceola 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 6 Barron 0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-17)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 7 Ashland 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-22)
No. 1 Reedsburg 3, No. 8 La Crosse Logan 1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 5 Richland Center 1 (21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 3 Platteville 2 (22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13)
No. 10 Prairie du Chien 3, No. 2 Mauston 1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19)
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 8 Medford (25-9, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 5 Tomahawk 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 3 Merrill 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 7 Shawano Community 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-7)
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 3, No. 9 Little Chute 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 4 Notre Dame 2 (25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-8)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 3 Xavier 1 (25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 Fox Valley 3, No. 7 Two Rivers 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18)
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon 3, No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 1 (25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 3 Wautoma 0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 5 Lodi 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 3 Columbus 2 (25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-18)
No. 1 McFarland 3, No. 8 Whitewater 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-10)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-6)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3 No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-22)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 10 Evansville 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee 3, No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-18)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 5 Grafton 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, No. 6 Plymouth 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-15)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial 3, No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16)
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 8 Cudahy 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 5 Whitnall 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 6 Martin Luther 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 2 New Berlin West 3, No. 7 East Troy 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10)
Division 3
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 1 Unity 3, No. 8 Cameron 1 (25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13)
No. 4 Grantsburg 3, No. 5 Ladysmith 1 (24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 6 Webster 1 (25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 7 Cumberland 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 1 Fall Creek 3, No. 8 Luther 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Westby 3, No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-21)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 7 Cashton 1 (25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon 3, No. 8 Cadott 0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-18)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 4 Westfield Area 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 6 Auburndale 1 (26-24, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 7 Neillsville 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17)
No. 1 Oconto 3, No. Shiocton 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-11)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 6 Amherst 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-24)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 8 Darlington 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-10)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 5 Mineral Point 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 6 Belleville 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 7 Lancaster 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9)
No. 5 Laconia at No. 4 Saint Mary's Springs
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 6 Johnson Creek 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 2 Waterloo 3, No. 10 Poynette 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-13)
Williams Bay Sectional
No. 8 Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 1 The Prairie School 2 (25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-8)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 5 Dominican 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 6 Racine Lutheran 1 (25-21, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran 3, No. 7 Random Lake 0 (25-8, 31-29, 25-15)
No. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 8 Reedsville 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Valders 3, No. 5 Sheboygan Area Lutheran 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24)
No. 3 Oostburg 3, No. 6 Brillion 2 (17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-9)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 10 Algoma 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19)
Division 4
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Clear Lake Sectional
No. 1 Mercer 3, No. 8 Lac Courte Oreilles 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 5 Northwood 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 6 Solon Springs 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 10 Mellen 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 8 Cornell at No. 1 Turtle Lake
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 5 Thorp 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-21)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 6 Clayton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 10 Frederic 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-17)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes 3, No. 8 Oneida Nation 0 (25-13, 25-3, 25-3)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 5 Wausaukee 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11)
No. 3 Niagara 3, No. 6 Florence 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-14)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 7 Suring 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-7)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic 3, No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-11)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 5 Newman Catholic 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-15)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 6 Assumption 1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 7 Port Edwards 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 4 Blair-Taylor 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-17)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum at No. 2 Alma/Pepin
No. 4 Royall at No. 1 Wonewoc-Center
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 2 Hillsboro
No. 8 Pecatonica at No. 1 Highland
No. 13 Cassville at No. 4 Barneveld
No. 6 North Crawford at No. 3 Southwestern
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 2 Potosi 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-13)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 8 Fall River at No. 1 Monticello
No. 5 Rio at No. 4 Hustisford
No. 3 Catholic Central 3, No. 6 Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-16)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 7 Cambria-Friesland 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-11)
No. 1 Sevastopol 3, No. 9 Oakfield 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 4 Almond-Bancroft
No. 3 Tri-County 3, No. 6 Valley Christian 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 2 Hilbert 3, No. 7 Green Bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-23)
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central bye
No. 8 Prescott 3, No. 9 Elk Mound 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-20)
No. 5 Osceola 3, No. 12 Ellsworth 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No.13 Northwestern 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 14 Hayward 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 6 Barron 3, No. 11 Amery 2 (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12)
No. 7 Ashland 3, No. 10 Rice Lake 1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 15 Spooner 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 1 Reedsburg bye
No. 8 La Crosse Logan 3, No. 9 Black River Falls 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 5 Richland Center 3, No. 12 Altoona 1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 13 Arcadia 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 3 Platteville 3, No. 14 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 11 Sparta 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
No. 10 Prairie du Chein 3, No. 7 Dodgeville 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 2 Mauston bye
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee bye
No. 8 Medford 3, No. 9 Northland Pines 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
No. 5 Tomahawk 3, No. 12 New London 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 13 Clintonville 1 (16-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 3 Merrill 3, No. 14 Rhinelander 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 11 Antigo 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 7 Shawano Community 3, No. 10 Lakeland Union 2 (25-18, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 15 Marinette 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Luxembourg-Casco bye
No. 9 Little Chute 3, No. 8 Denmark 2 (25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 12 Kiel 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Notre Dame 3, No. 13 Chilton 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Xavier 3, No. 14 Green Bay West 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-11)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 11 Sturgeon 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21
No. 7 Two Rivers 3, No. 10 Wrightstown 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-17)
No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran bye
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon bye
No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 3, No. 5 North Fon du Lac 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-9)
No. 3 Wautoma 3, No. 6 Adams-Friendship 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 7 Waupun 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie bye
No. 5 Lodi 3, No. 4 Mayville 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 3 Columbus 3, No. 6 Campbellsport 0 (25-11, 25-23, 27-25)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 7 Portage 1 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 1 McFarland bye
No. 8 Whitewater 3, No. 9 Big Foot 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-20)
No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 3, No. 12 Jefferson 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-9)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 13 Turner 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3, No. 14 Clinton 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-7)
No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 3, No. 11 Delavan-Darien 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 10 Evansville 3, No. 7 Mount Horeb 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 15 Monroe 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-8)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee bye
No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 3, No. 8 Brown Deer 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 5 Grafton 3, No. 12 Milwaukee School of Languages 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Lutheran 0 (25-2, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Milwaukee Madison (Forfeit)
No. 6 Plymouth 3, No. 11 Carmen Northwest 0 (25-2, 25-4, 25-3)
No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 3, No. 10 Shorewood 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial
No.1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 8 Cudahy 3, No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine’s 2 (25-13, 22-25, 19-25, 31-29, 16-14)
No. 5 Whitnall 3, No. 12 Veritas/Tenor 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 13 Audubon 0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-0)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 14 Saint Anthony 0 (25-3, 25-2, 25-1)
No. 6 Martin Luther 3, No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit 0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-14)
No. 7 East Troy 3, No. 10 Saint Francis 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-6)
No. 2 New Berlin West bye
DIVISION 3
Shell Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday: Oct. 19th
No. 1 Unity bye
No. 8 Cameron 3, No. 9 Colfax 1 (25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15)
No. 5 Ladysmith 3, No. 12 Washburn 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 4 Grantsmith 3, No. 13 Chequamegon 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-21)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 14 Boyceville 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21
No. 6 Webster 3, No. 11 Shell Lake 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 7 Cumberland 3, No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-13)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 15 Glenwood City 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-7)
No. 1 Fall Creek bye
No. 8 Luther 3, No. 9 Spring Valley 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-15)
No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 3, No. 12 Viroqua 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 13 Whitehall 3, No. 4 Westby 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 14 Melrose-Mindoro 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 3, No. 11 Regis 1 (25-17, 25-16, 14-25, 25-15)
No. 7 Cashton 3, No. 10 Durand 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 15 Mondovi 0 (25-3, 25-15, 25-15)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon bye
No. 8 Cadott, 3 No. 9 Nekooska 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 12 Colby 0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24)
No. 4 Westfield Area 3, No. 13 Augusta 2, (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-5)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 14 Necedah 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 6 Auburndale 3, No. 11 Markesan 1 (25-13, 25-9, 25-27, 25-19)
No. 7 Neillsville 3, No. 10 Montello 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 15 Princeton/Green Lake 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 1 Oconto bye
No. 8 Shiocton 3, No. 9 Manawa 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23)
No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 3, No. 12 Iola-Scandinavia 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-9)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 13 Crandon 0 (25-18, 25-21, 30-28)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 14 Menominee Indian Nation 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)
No. 6 Amherst 3, No. 11 Crivitz 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 3, No. 10 Coleman 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 15 Gillet 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-11)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 16 Boscobel 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-9)
No. 8 Darlington 3, No. 9 Riverdale 0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-20)
No. 5 Mineral Point 3, No. 12 Parkview 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 13 Iowa-Grant 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-14)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 14 Cambridge 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-17)
No. 6 Belleville 3, No. 11 Fennimore 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-21)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 15 Deerfield 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-16)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran bye
No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, No. 9 Marshall 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 5 Laconia 3, No. 12 Omro 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-8)
No. 4 St. Mary’s Springs 3, No.13 Pardeeville 0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-9)
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 14 Palmyra-Eagle 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 6 Johnson Crees 3, No.11 Dodgeland 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20)
No. 10 Poynette 3, No. 7 Horicon 2 (25-14, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-12)
No.2 Waterloo 3, No. 15 Lomira 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-22)
Williams Bay Sectional
No.1 The Prairie School bye
No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 9 Heritage Christian 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 5 Dominican 3, No. 12 Williams Bay 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-15)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Juneau Complex 0 (25-1, 25-5, 25-6)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 14 Salam 0 (25-3, 25-4, 25-8)
No. 6 Racine Lutheran 3, No. 11 Ozaukee 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-8)
No. 7 Random Lake 3, No. 10 Brookfield Academy 2 (22-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 18-16)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran def. No. 15 Hope Christian (Forfeit)
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Mercer bye
No. 9 Lac Courte Oreilles 3, No. 9 Butternut 2 (25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-16, 15-11)
No. 5 Northwood 3, No. 12 Birchwood 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-3)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 13 Drummond 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 14 Bruce 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-7)
No. 6 Solon Springs 3, No. 11 Winter 1 (25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17)
No. 10 Mellen 3, No. 7 Flambeau 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 15 Bayfield 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-8)
No. 1 Turtle Lake bye
No. 8 Cornell 3, No. 9 Owen-Withee 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 5 Throp 3, No. 12 Prairie Farm 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 26-24)
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 13 New Auburn 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 14 Lake Holcomb 0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-14)
No. 6 Clayton 3, No. 11 Luck 1 (21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-10)
No. 10 Frederic 3, No. 7 Gilman 0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 15 Siren 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-9)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes bye
No. 8 Oneida Nation 3, No. 9 Lena 0 (25-18, 25-9, 26-24)
No. 5 Wausaukee 3, No. 12 Goodman/Pembine 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 13 White Lake 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-16)
No. 3 Niagara def. No. 14 Phelps (Forfeit)
No. 6 Florence 3, No. 11 Elcho 1 (25-10, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24)
No. 7 Suring 3, No. 10 Bowler 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-18)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-2)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic bye
No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 3, No. 8 Pittsville 0 ( 25-17, 25-10, 25-14)
No. 5 Newman Catholic 3, No. 12 Rosholt 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-10)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 13 Northland Lutheran 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 14 Loyal 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12)
No. 6 Assumption 3, No. 11 Rib Lake 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 7 Port Edwards 3, No. 10 Greenwood 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 15 Spencer 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-13)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 8 Gilmanton 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Blair-Taylor 3, No. 5 New Lisbon 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-21)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum 3, No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-18, 27-25)
No. 2 Alma/Pepin 3, No. 7 Independence 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 8 Weston 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 Royall 3, No. 5 Kickapoo 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative 3, No. 3 De Soto 2 (19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13)
No. 2 Hillsboro 3, No. 7 Brookwood 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 1 Highland bye
No. 8 Pecatonia 3, No. 9 Seneca 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Barneveld 3, No. 12 Benton 0 (25-23, 30-28, 25-21)
No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)
No. 3 Southwestern 3, No. 14 Ithaca 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-11)
No. 6 North Crawford 3, No. 11 Blackhawk 1 (25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20)
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 10 Shulllsburg 2 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8)
No. 2 Potosi 3, No. 15 Wauzeka-Stuben 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-4)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 1 Monticello bye
No. 8 Fall River 3, No. 9 Albany 1, (25-20, 19-25, 25-10, 25-18)
No. 5 Rio 3, No. 12 Madison Country Day 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-13)
No. 4 Hustisford 3, No. 13 Faith Christian 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-3)
No. 3 Catholic Central 3, No. 14 Wayland Academy 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-6)
No. 6 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 3, No. 11 Juda 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-20)
No. 7 Cambria-Friesland 3, No. 10 Eastbrook Academy 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 15 University Lake 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-3)
No. 1 Sevastopol bye
No. 8 Gibraltar 3, No. 9 Oakfield 2 (25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3, No. 12 Sheboygan Christian 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-15)
No. 4 Almond-Bancroft 3, No. 13 Marion 0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-7)
No. 3 Tri-County 3, No. 14 Wild Rose 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 6 Valley Christian 3, No. 11 Lourdes Academy 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-23)
No. 7 Green bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy 3, No 10. Tigerton 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 Hilbert bye
WIAA boys volleyball playoffs
WIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Kaukauna Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Kaukauna 3, No. 8 Notre Dame 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11)
No. 4 Appleton West 3, No. 5 Neenah 1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 3 Kimberly 3, No. 6 Appleton East 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 2 Appleton North 3, No. 7 Fond du Lac 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-20)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Kaukauna 3, No. 4 Appleton West 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-4)
No. 3 Kimberly at No. 2 Appleton North
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Appleton North or No. 3 Kimberly vs. No. 1 Kaukauna
Slinger Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 4 Hartford Union 3, No. 5 Hamilton 1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14)
No. 3 Cedarburg 3, No. 6 Nicolet 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-11)
No. 2 Arrowhead 3, No. 7 Homestead (25-16, 25-17, 25-23)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Germantown 3, No. 4 Hartford Union (25-18, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 2 Arrowhead 3, No. 3 Cedarburg 1 (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12)
Sectional Final
No. 2 Arrowhead vs. No. 1 Germantown
McFarland Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Middleton 3, No. 8 Madison East 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-19)
No. 4 Madison Memorial 3, No. 5 Madison La Follette 1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 6 Edgewood/Madison Country Day 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-22)
No. 7 Madison West at No. 2 Waukesha West
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Middleton 3, No. 4 Madison Memorial 0 ( 25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 2 Waukesha West 1 (27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 1 Middleton
Beloit Memorial Sectional
First Round: Friday Oct. 22nd
No 1 Catholic Memorial bye
No. 5 Union Grove 3, No. 4 Waukesha South/Waukesha North 1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22)
No. 3 Burlington 3, No. 6 Beloit Memorial 1 (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22)
No. 2 Mukwonago 3, No. 7 Fort Atkinson 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-18)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Catholic Memorial 3, No. 5 Union Grove 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-15)
No. 2 Mukwonago 3, No. 3 Burlington 1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Mukwonago vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial
Racine Case Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail bye
No. 4 Kenosha Tremper 3, Racine St. Catherine's co-op 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-9)
No. 3 Racine Horlick 3, No. 6 Racine Park 1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 2 Racine Case 3, No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-14)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail 3, No. 4 Kenosha Tremper 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 2 Racine Case 3, No. 3 Racine Horlick 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Racine Case vs. No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail
Muskego Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Muskego bye
No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West
No. 3 Whitnall 3, No. 6 Wilmot Union 1 (25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18)
No. 2 Westosha Central 3, No. 7 Greendale 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-22)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Muskego 3, No. 5 Franklin 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-17)
No. 2 Westosha Central 3, No. 3 Whitnall 0 (25-17, 25-2, 25-18)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 2 Westosha Central vs. No. 1 Muskego
Brown Deer Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Marquette University High School bye
No. 4 Oak Creek 3, No. 5 Shorewood 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14)
No. 3 Dominican 3, No. 6 South Milwaukee/Saint Thomas More 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-20)
No. 2 Whitefish Bay 3, No. 7 Greenfield 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-10)
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Marquette University High School 3, No. 4 Oak Creek 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-11)
No. 3 Dominican 3, No. 2 Whitefish Bay 2 (22-25, 10-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 3 Dominican vs. No. 1 Marquette University High School
West Allis Hale Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Wauwatosa East bye
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 4 Brookfield East 0 (25-23, 25-21, 28-26)
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 3, No. 6 West Allis Central/West Allis Hale 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-21)
No. 2 Brookfield Central bye
Regional Final: Tuesday, Oct. 26 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15)
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 3, No. 2 Brookfield Central 1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.)
No. 3 Wauwatosa West vs. No. 1 Wauwatosa East