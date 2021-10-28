 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Macie Wieman leads Reedsburg to volleyball sectional final
Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Aida Schadewald, Sauk Prairie: Schadewald led Sauk Prairie in kills (14) and aces (6) in the 3-0 WIAA sectional semifinal win over Ripon in volleyball. Senior Alia Schlimgen had 14 digs for the Eagles, who will play McFarland in the McFarland sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Reedsburg girls volleyball: Three Reedsburg players had solid performances in the 3-1 over River Valley in the sectional semifinals. Macie Wieman had 20 kills and 21 digs, Mahra Wieman had 24 kills and 4 blocks, and McKenna Oetzmann provided 35 assists. Reedsburg will play in the Altoona sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Maddy Fortune, McFarland: Fortune led the match in assists (54) and her team with 22 digs in a 3-2 sectional semifinal win over Lake Mills in volleyball. Hannah Rounds contributed 16 kills and 21 digs, and Avery Pennekamp had 25 kills. 

From the box

  • Evansville’s Drew Jarstad scored in the Blue Devils' 5-4 win (1-1 regulation) in penalty kicks over Edgewood in a sectional semifinal in soccer. Jarstad's unassisted goal came just three minutes after Edgewood opened the scoring. The Blue Devils will face McFarland in the McFarland sectional finals Saturday at 4 p.m.
