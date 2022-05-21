High school sports highlights: Luke Thompson helps Edgewood claim Badger West Conference title

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Luke Thompson and Henry Bishop, Edgewood baseball: Thompson led the Crusaders with four RBIs in a 5-1 victory over Sauk Prairie that clinched the Badger West Conference title. His two-out double into the gap in left field scored three and broke up a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh. Meanwhile, Bishop pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out three. Jackson Trudgeon came in for the final two outs to earn the save.

Lilliah Blum, Verona girls soccer: Blum earned a hat trick and had an assist in the Wildcats’ 5-1 win over McFarland. Two of her goals came in the first half—both were unassisted (4:57, 24:01). Her third happened minutes into the second half (43:01). JoJo Rosenfeld was 9-of-10 on save opportunities for the Wildcats.

Jaymeson Sullivan, Columbus baseball: Sullivan pitched a five-hit shutout in Columbus’ 1-0 win over Middleton in the second game of a doubleheader after dropping the opener 7-5. He allowed five hits while striking out seven. The senior was 1-for-3 and drove in the only run of the game in the top of the fourth.

Sun Prairie baseball: The Cardinals (20-3) swept a doubleheader against Kimberly (15-5) —5-4 and 11-2. In the opener, Addison Ostrenga redeem his blown save in the seventh inning with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom half. He was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Three Cardinals had multiple RBIs in the nightcap: Addison Ostrenga (2), Sam Ostrenga (2) and Davis Hamilton (3). Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple.

From the box

Waunakee girls soccer’s Lexis Savola, Lauren Meudt and Riley Miller each had goals in a 3-0 shutout of Middleton. Goalkeeper Emily White had three saves for the Warriors.

Middleton baseball’s Jacob Guerrero was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in a 7-5 win over Columbus.

Edgewood girls soccer’s Ella Johnson scored a goal with an assist from Maisy Andes (72:59) as the Crusaders defeated Milton 1-0.

Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists Rock Valley All-Conference Boys Golf Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf. Badger East All-Conference Boys Golf Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf. Badger West All-Conference Boys Golf First team