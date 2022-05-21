High school sports highlights: Luke Thompson helps Edgewood claim Badger West Conference title

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Luke Thompson and Henry Bishop, Edgewood baseball: Thompson led the Crusaders with four RBIs in a 5-1 victory over Sauk Prairie that clinched the Badger West Conference title. His two-out double into the gap in left field scored three and broke up a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh. Meanwhile, Bishop pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out three. Jackson Trudgeon came in for the final two outs to earn the save.
Lilliah Blum, Verona girls soccer: Blum earned a hat trick and had an assist in the Wildcats’ 5-1 win over McFarland. Two of her goals came in the first half—both were unassisted (4:57, 24:01). Her third happened minutes into the second half (43:01). JoJo Rosenfeld was 9-of-10 on save opportunities for the Wildcats.
Jaymeson Sullivan, Columbus baseball: Sullivan pitched a five-hit shutout in Columbus’ 1-0 win over Middleton in the second game of a doubleheader after dropping the opener 7-5. He allowed five hits while striking out seven. The senior was 1-for-3 and drove in the only run of the game in the top of the fourth.
People are also reading…
Sun Prairie baseball: The Cardinals (20-3) swept a doubleheader against Kimberly (15-5) —5-4 and 11-2. In the opener, Addison Ostrenga redeem his blown save in the seventh inning with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom half. He was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Three Cardinals had multiple RBIs in the nightcap: Addison Ostrenga (2), Sam Ostrenga (2) and Davis Hamilton (3). Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple.
From the box
- Waunakee girls soccer’s Lexis Savola, Lauren Meudt and Riley Miller each had goals in a 3-0 shutout of Middleton. Goalkeeper Emily White had three saves for the Warriors.
- Middleton baseball’s Jacob Guerrero was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in a 7-5 win over Columbus.
- Edgewood girls soccer’s Ella Johnson scored a goal with an assist from Maisy Andes (72:59) as the Crusaders defeated Milton 1-0.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;15-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8
DeForest;7-7;9-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;11-13
Portage;4-10;9-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-4
Monona Grove;10-5;13-8
Stoughton;2-12;3-17
Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;10-3;14-4
Oregon;8-7;12-9
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;20-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4
Verona;11-5;14-7
Middleton;10-6;15-8
Madison West;10-6;13-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-10
Madison La Follette;7-9;9-12
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;15-5
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;3-6;6-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;17-7
Edgerton;13-4;18-4
McFarland;10-7;12-10
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Saturday's results
Portage 3, McFarland 0
Oregon 8, Beaver Dam 4
Sun Prairie 5, Kimberly 4 (G1)
Sun Prairie 11, Kimberly 2 (G2)
Waunakee 6, Madison Memorial 4
Baraboo 16, Madison La Follette 11
Onalaska 10, Madison La Follette 4
Onalaska 8, Baraboo 7
Janesville Craig 14, Oregon 0
Edgewood 5, Sauk Prairie 1
Middleton 7, Columbus 5 (G1)
Columbus 1, Middleton 0 (G2)
Madison West 13, Stoughton 3
Edgerton 4, Janesville Parker 3
Wisconsin Dells 11, Jefferson 5
Cambridge 11, Wisconsin Heights 1
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;18-5
Watertown;12-3;15-9
Waunakee;4-11;6-15
DeForest;4-11;4-17
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;9-6;13-11
Sauk Prairie;5-10;8-12
Reedsburg;5-10;12-11
Portage;5-10;9-11
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;17-5
Milton;10-5;15-7
Fort Atkinson;7-8;7-13
Stoughton;1-14;1-21
Badger Southwest
Oregon;12-3;15-6
Mount Horeb;11-4;14-5
Monroe;5-10;11-15
Edgewood;4-11;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;18-0;24-1
Verona;15-3;16-4
Middleton;12-6;15-10
Madison Memorial;11-6;11-7
Janesville Parker;9-7;13-7
Beloit Memorial;8-9;8-9
Janesville Craig;8-10;9-13
Madison East;3-15;3-16
Madison West;3-14;3-14
Madison La Follette;0-17;0-17
Capitol North
Poynette;9-1;15-5
Lake Mills;8-2;20-3
Columbus;6-4;17-8
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;14-6
Lodi;2-8;5-15
Watertown Luther Prep;0-10;3-13
Capitol South
Waterloo;7-0;12-2
Cambridge;5-3;8-4
Marshall;5-3;11-6
Wisconsin Heights;2-8;2-12
Belleville;0-8;1-14
Rock Valley
Jefferson;17-1;21-1
Brodhead;15-3;18-4
Turner;14-4;15-4
McFarland;11-6;13-9
Edgerton;9-9;9-13
Clinton;8-10;9-13
East Troy;7-11;9-12
Big Foot;6-12;7-12
Whitewater;2-16;3-18
Evansville;2-16;2-17
Saturday's results
Oakfield 8, Columbus 6
Campbellsport 4, Columbus 2
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;15-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;13-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;6-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-9-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;12-4-1
Baraboo;3-4-0;6-8-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;6-7-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-15-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-1-0;9-6-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-7-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-8-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;16-0-1
Edgewood;7-1-0;12-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;1-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;8-0-0;10-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-1-1;9-2-4
Madison West;5-1-1;9-3-1
Sun Prairie;5-2-0;6-6-3
Middleton;4-4-0;6-8-1
Madison East;4-4-0;4-9-0
Janesville Craig;2-6-0;5-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-4-0;2-5-1
Madison La Follette;1-7-0;1-11-0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-17-0
Capitol
Sugar River;6-0-0;13-2-1
Lake Mills;3-1-2;8-3-3
Lodi;3-1-2;6-6-3
Columbus;2-2-2;4-3-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3-1;5-6-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3-1;6-10-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-4-0;3-7-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-5-0;1-7-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-1-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;9-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;6-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-8-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-13-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-10-0
Saturday's results
Waunakee 3, Middleton 0
Sugar River 3, Mount Horeb 0
Verona 5, McFarland 1
Edgewood 1, Milton 0
Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists
A look at the high school athletes who earned all-conference honors for the 2022 spring season.
Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf.
Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf.