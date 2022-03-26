High school sports highlights: Lodi's Parker Heintz wins 800 meters at Ripon College Showcase

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Parker Heintz, Lodi boys track and field: In the small school portion of the Ripon College Showcase, Heintz finished first in the boys 800 meters (2:02.37). He helped lead the Blue Devils to a fourth-place finish (47 points). Freedom won the small school portion of the showcase (139).
Verona girls track and field team: The Wildcats earned 62 points at the Ripon College Showcase, good for third place out of the 13 large schools. Mary Kate Lichty won the 400 meters (1:02.82) and Joy Bailey won the 60 meters (:8.10), each setting personal records. The Wildcats finished second in the 1,600 meters relay (4:26.38).
From the box
- Lodi girls track and field’s Lily Strong won the girls 60-meter dash at the Ripon College Showcase. She also placed second in the 200-meter race (:27.38) and fourth in the long jump (15-3¾). Strong helped the Blue Devils to a fifth-place finish among small schools. Freedom’s girls finished first among small schools (126.5).
- Baraboo girls track and field’s Jadyn Huebing finished third in the 60-meter hurdles (:10.52) at the Ripon College Showcase, setting a personal record. Teammate Seneca Funmaker finished third with a personal record in the shot put (32-8¾).
Softball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-2
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Saturday's results
Trinity (TN) 17, Baraboo 2
Central Valley (TN) 14, Baraboo 4
Girls track and field
Ripon College Showcase
Large school team scores: Mukwonago 106, Arrowhead 63, Verona 62, Franklin 59, West Bend West 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Green Bay Preble 44, Hortonville 28, Ashwaubenon 24, Janesville Parker 23, Oshkosh West 22, Muskego 19, Baraboo 14.
Small school team scores: Freedom 126, Kiel 76, Winneconne 62, Kewaskum 61, Lodi 46, Catholic Memorial 45, Shawano Community 40, Ripon 32, Port Washington 27, Rosholt 26, Aquinas 16, Black Hawk 13.
Boys track and field
Ripon College Showcase
Large school team scores: Stevens Point 98, Mukwonago 79, Arrowhead 78.5, Verona 69, Marquette University 41, Janesville Parker 39.5, Wisconsin Lutheran 37, West Bend West 28, Ashwaubenon 27, Homestead 27, Muskego 27, Green Bay Preble 25, Hortonville 11, Baraboo 7, Franklin 5, Oshkosh West 5.
Small school team scores: Freedom 139, Catholic Memorial 102, Kiel 54, Lodi 47, Shawano Community 44, Kewaskum 43, Aquinas 32, Pacelli 32, Winneconne 32, Ripon 24, Port Washington 17, Rosholt 7, Black Hawk 5.