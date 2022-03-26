 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Lodi's Parker Heintz wins 800 meters at Ripon College Showcase

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Parker Heintz, Lodi boys track and field: In the small school portion of the Ripon College Showcase, Heintz finished first in the boys 800 meters (2:02.37). He helped lead the Blue Devils to a fourth-place finish (47 points). Freedom won the small school portion of the showcase (139).

Verona girls track and field team: The Wildcats earned 62 points at the Ripon College Showcase, good for third place out of the 13 large schools. Mary Kate Lichty won the 400 meters (1:02.82) and Joy Bailey won the 60 meters (:8.10), each setting personal records. The Wildcats finished second in the 1,600 meters relay  (4:26.38).

From the box

  • Lodi girls track and field’s Lily Strong won the girls 60-meter dash at the Ripon College Showcase. She also placed second in the 200-meter race (:27.38) and fourth in the long jump (15-3¾). Strong helped the Blue Devils to a fifth-place finish among small schools. Freedom’s girls finished first among small schools (126.5).
  • Baraboo girls track and field’s Jadyn Huebing finished third in the 60-meter hurdles (:10.52) at the Ripon College Showcase, setting a personal record. Teammate Seneca Funmaker finished third with a personal record in the shot put (32-8¾).

