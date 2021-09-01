High school sports highlights: Lakeside Lutheran teammates post hat tricks in boys soccer victory

Here are the athletes whose performances stood out Wednesday night in prep action.
Stars of the night
- Ethan Schultz and Kyle Main, Lakeside Lutheran: During the 7-4 win over Living Ward in boys soccer, Schultz had a hat trick and an assist while Main had a hat trick. Two of Schultz's goals and his assist came in the second half after Living Ward led 3-2 at halftime.
- Ellie Frisch and Vivian Cressman, Middleton: Senior Frisch shot an even-par 72 to lead the Cardinals to first place in the girls golf B & B shootout at Blackhawk Country Club. Sophomore Cressman shot a second-place score of 4-over 76. The Cardinals posted a team score of 312, well ahead of runner-up Bay Port (346).
- Lily Olson, Madison Edgewood: In a 7-0 defeat of Reedsburg in girls tennis, the sophomore defeated Gabby Weis 6-0, 6-0. Olson is the defending state runner-up from when she played for Madison Memorial as a freshman.
From the box
- Claire Jaeger defeated Beaver Dam’s Emily Biel 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match to guide Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Quinlyn Mack defeated Baraboo’s Maggie Cleary 6-2, 6-3 to guide Sauk Prairie to a 5-2 win in girls tennis.
- Alex Kimbel recorded 25 assists in Madison Memorial’s 3-0 win over Madison West in boys volleyball.
- Madison West’s James Hamm recorded 26 assists in a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial in boys volleyball.
- Sophomores Jordan Shipshock and Izzi Stricker shot an 81 and 83, respectively, to guide Waunakee to a third-place score of 348 at the B & B shootout.
- Senior Molly Jaeggi of Milton shot an 86 at the B & B shootout, finishing in 10th place. She helped Milton to a sixth-place score of 411.
- Junior Ava Rikkers shot an 87 to lead Madison West to a fifth-place score of 394 at the B & B shootout.
- Freshmen Addison Sabel and Delainey Halverson shot 88 and 89, respectively, to help Oregon to a fourth-place score of 371 at the B & B shootout.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Wednesday's action
Boys soccer
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 7, Living Ward 4
Boys volleyball
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Madison West 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21)
Girls tennis
Girls tennis
Madison Edgewood 7, Reedsburg 0
Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam 0
Sauk Prairie 5, Baraboo 2
Girls golf
Girls golf
B&B shootout: Middleton 312, Bay Port 346, Waunakee 348, Oregon 371, Madison West 394, Milton 411, Notre Dame Academy 416, Jefferson 440, Madison Memorial 455, Verona 496