High school sports highlights: Lakeside Lutheran teammates post hat tricks in boys soccer victory
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Lakeside Lutheran teammates post hat tricks in boys soccer victory

Middleton's Ellie Frisch hits from the fairway on the ninth hole during the 2019 WIAA state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.

Here are the athletes whose performances stood out Wednesday night in prep action.

Stars of the night

  • Ethan Schultz and Kyle Main, Lakeside Lutheran: During the 7-4 win over Living Ward in boys soccer, Schultz had a hat trick and an assist while Main had a hat trick. Two of Schultz's goals and his assist came in the second half after Living Ward led 3-2 at halftime.
  • Ellie Frisch and Vivian Cressman, Middleton: Senior Frisch shot an even-par 72 to lead the Cardinals to first place in the girls golf B & B shootout at Blackhawk Country Club. Sophomore Cressman shot a second-place score of 4-over 76. The Cardinals posted a team score of 312, well ahead of runner-up Bay Port (346).
  • Lily Olson, Madison Edgewood: In a 7-0 defeat of Reedsburg in girls tennis, the sophomore defeated Gabby Weis 6-0, 6-0. Olson is the defending state runner-up from when she played for Madison Memorial as a freshman.

From the box

  • Claire Jaeger defeated Beaver Dam’s Emily Biel 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match to guide Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
  • Quinlyn Mack defeated Baraboo’s Maggie Cleary 6-2, 6-3 to guide Sauk Prairie to a 5-2 win in girls tennis.
  • Alex Kimbel recorded 25 assists in Madison Memorial’s 3-0 win over Madison West in boys volleyball.
  • Madison West’s James Hamm recorded 26 assists in a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial in boys volleyball.
  • Sophomores Jordan Shipshock and Izzi Stricker shot an 81 and 83, respectively, to guide Waunakee to a third-place score of 348 at the B & B shootout.
  • Senior Molly Jaeggi of Milton shot an 86 at the B & B shootout, finishing in 10th place. She helped Milton to a sixth-place score of 411.
  • Junior Ava Rikkers shot an 87 to lead Madison West to a fifth-place score of 394 at the B & B shootout.
  • Freshmen Addison Sabel and Delainey Halverson shot 88 and 89, respectively, to help Oregon to a fourth-place score of 371 at the B & B shootout.
