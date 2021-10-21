High school sports highlights: Lake Mills' Jailen Ortega scores five as L-Cats advance past Platteville

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Kyle Main and Josh Krenke, Lakeside Lutheran: They each scored hat tricks in a 9-1 win over Richland Center in the first round of the WIAA boys soccer playoffs. The Warriors will match up with No. 6 seeded Watertown Luther Prep in a rematch of last year’s regional final, which the Warriors won 2-1.
Grace Nommensen, New Glarus: She led the Glarner Knights with 16 kills, 12 assists, and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Mineral Point in the first round of the WIAA girls volleyball playoffs. The Glarner Knights will travel to No.1 seeded Brodhead Saturday in the second round.
Macie Wieman, Reedsburg: She was a co-leader in kills (20) and the match leader in digs (31) during Reedsburg's 3-1 win over La Crosse Logan in girls volleyball. The No. 1 Beavers will face No. 4 West Salem, which beat Richland Center 3-0.
Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: He scored five goals in the L-Cats' 8-4 victory over Platteville in the first round of WIAA boys soccer playoffs. Ortega scored the first two goals in the match within the first four minutes of the game to get the L-Cats' scoring started. With the win the No. 7 L-Cats earned a spot in the second round of the playoffs. They will travel to Mount Horeb to play against the No. 2 seed Vikings on Saturday.
From the box
- Watertown Luther Prep junior Mason Busse scored one goal and assisted on another in the Phoenix's 2-0 win over River Valley. The No. 6 Phoenix will play on Saturday against Capitol North conference foe and No. 3 seeded Lakeside Lutheran. This match will also be a rematch of last season's regional final where the Warriors won 2-1.
- Madison Edgewood senior Jonathan Snell and junior Nick Gehring each scored two goals in the Crusaders' 5-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in boys soccer.
- Sauk Prairie senior Aida Schadewald posted 14 kills and 14 digs, and junior Alexis Klemm had six aces and 17 assists in a girls volleyball sweep of No. 5 Lodi.
- McFarland’s Hannah Rounds had 14 kills, 12 digs, and three aces in a sweep over No. 8 Whitewater in their second round WIAA girls volleyball matchup. Teammate Maddy Fortune had 35 assists. The Spartans will host No. 4 Edgewood in the next round on Saturday.
- Milton’s Jordan Karlen recorded 33 assists as the No. 6 seed Red Hawks defeated No. 11 seed Elkhorn 3-0 in girls volleyball. Noelle Washkoviak recorded 10 kills and Avery Agnew recorded 16 digs for Milton. The Red Hawks will face off against No. 3 seed Waterford in the second round of the WIAA regionals.
- Janesville Craig’s Lily Campbell accumulated 30 assists in Janesville Craig’s 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial in girls volleyball. The No. 4 Cougars will host either No. 5 Westosha Central or No. 12 La Follette this Saturday.
- Wisconsin Heights senior Kylee Doherty led the Vanguards in kills (23) and digs (12) in their first-round sweep of Belleville.
- McFarland’s Zach Nichols scored one goal and assisted another in the Spartans 4-2 win over West Salem in the WIAA boys soccer playoffs. The No. 6 seeded Spartans will travel to No. 2 seed Mount Horeb for their second round match this Saturday.
- Oregon’s Ava Perkins led the Panthers with 30 assists in their 3-0 win over Stoughton. The No. 8 seeded Panthers will travel to No. 1 seeded Burlington in the second round. Burlington as the No. 1 seed in the sectional had a bye in the first round.
- Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson led the Crimson Tide in assists and aces in the Crimson Tide’s 3-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep. The No. 4 Crimson Tide’s first round WIAA girls volleyball playoff win earns them a spot in the second round. They will travel to take on No. 1 seed McFarland this Saturday.
- Watertown junior Payton Roets led the Goslings with 30 assists in a 3-0 win over Sheboygan North. The No. 3 Goslings victory earned them a trip to the second round of the WIAA girls volleyball playoffs. The No. 3 Goslings will host No. 6 Neenah this Saturday.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Football
WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Madison La Follette at No. 1 Sun Prairie
No. 5 Verona at No. 4 Fond du Lac
No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Middleton
No. 7 Oshkosh West at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids- Lincoln
No. 8 Janesville Craig at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 4 Arrowhead
No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 3 Hamilton
No. 7 Oconomowoc at No. 2 Muskego
No. 8 D.C. Everest at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 Stevens Point
No. 6 Hudson at No. 3 Appleton North
No. 7 Neenah at No. 2 Wausau West
No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 1 Franklin
No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE at No. 4 Oak Creek
No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen N.W./Milw. Juneau/Milw. Languages
No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Bay Port
Division 2
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Marshfield at No. 1 Waunakee
No. 5 La Crosse Central at No. 4 River Falls
No. 6 New Richmond at No. 3 DeForest
No. 7 Monona Grove at No. 2 Menomonie
No. 8 Beaver Dam at No. 1 De Pere
No. 5 Kaukauna at No. 4 Hartford
No. 6 West De Pere at No. 3 Pulaski
No. 7 Slinger at No. 2 Cedarburg
No. 8 Waukesha West at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 5 Burlington at No. 4 Waterford
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 3 Racine Horlick
No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Badger
No. 8 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Homestead
No. 5 Milwaukee King at No. 4 Nicolet
No. 6 Brookfield East at No. 3 Wauwatosa West
No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 2 Germantown
Division 3
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 McFarland at No. 1 Greendale
No. 5 Monroe at No. 4 Whitnall
No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Martin Luther
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 2 Fort Atkinson
No. 8 Milwaukee Madison at No. 1 Plymouth
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 4 Grafton
No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 3 Port Washington
No. 7 New Berlin West at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 5 Rhinelander at No. 4 Baraboo
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld
No. 8 Ashwaubenon at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 5 Portage at No. 4 Waupaca
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Menasha
Division 4
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Platteville at No. 1 Madison Edgewood
No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 4 Lodi
No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Lake Mills
No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran at No. 2 Columbus
No. 8 Kiel at No. 1 Milwaukee Catholic Memorial
No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 6 Sheboygan Falls at No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran
No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 Denmark
No. 8 Mauston at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 5 Prescott at No. 4 West Salem
No. 6 Altoona at No. 3 Osceola
No. 7 Saint Croix Central at No. 2 Ellsworth
No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 5 Xavier at No. 4 Berlin
No. 6 Little Chute at No. 3 Oconto Falls
No. 7 Winneconne at No. 2 Freedom
Division 5
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 River Valley at No. 1 Marshall
No. 5 Poynette at No. 4 Belleville
No. 6 Prairie du Chien at No. 3 Richland Center
No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 8 New Holstein at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 5 Mayville at No. 4 Brookfield Academy
No. 6 University School of Milwaukee at No. 3 Campbellsport
No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Aquinas
No. 5 Stanley-Boyd at No. 4 Arcadia
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic
No. 7 Westby at No. 2 Stratford
No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Amherst
No. 5 Southern Door at No. 4 Kewaunee
No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Brillion
No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Division 6
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg at No. 1 Darlington
No. 5 Mondovi at No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro
No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Cuba City
No. 7 Lancaster at No. 2 Luther
No. 8 Fall River/Rio at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
No. 5 Pardeeville at No. 4 Waterloo
No. 6 Ozaukee at No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs
No. 7 Mineral Point at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium
No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Colby
No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Abbotsford
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 3 Necedah
No. 7 Bonduel at No. 2 Markesan
No. 8 Fall Creek at No. 1 Durand
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 4 Cumberland
No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Unity
No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 2 Augusta
Division 7
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Blair-Taylor at No. 1 Regis
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Turtle Lake
No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 3 Pepin/Alma
No. 7 Webster at No. 2 Spring Valley
No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Hurley
No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Edgar
No. 6 Assumption at No. 3 Pacelli
No. 7 New Lisbon at No. 2 Coleman
No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 1 Highland
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 4 River Ridge
No. 6 Ithaca at No. 3 Bangor
No. 7 De Soto at No. 2 Cashton
No. 8 Cambria-Friesland at No. 1 Hilbert
No. 5 Randolph at No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL
No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 3 Lourdes Academy
No. 7 Johnson Creek at No. 2 Reedsville
WIAA boys soccer playoffs
WIAA BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Eau Claire North 0
No. 5 D.C. Everest 1, No. 4 Wausau West 0
No. 3 Superior 5, No. 6 Chippewa Falls 1
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 6, No. 7 Marshfield 0
No. 1 Kimberly 6, No. 8 Appleton West 0
No. 4 Appleton North 2, No. 5 Appleton East 0
No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, No. 6 Hortonville 3
No. 2 Stevens Point 5, No. 7 Neenah 2
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23
No. 5 D.C. Everest at. No. 1 Hudson
No. 3 Superior at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 4 Appleton North at. No. 1 Kimberly
No. 2Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at No. 2 Stevens Point
Green Bay East Sectional
No. 1 Bay Port bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 Green Bay East 1
No. 5 Hamilton 2, No. 12 Hartford 0
No. 4 Homestead 6, No. 13 Sheboygan South 1
No. 3 Brookfield East 5, No. 14 Fond du Lac 0
No. 6 Oshkosh West 2, No. 11 Menomonee Falls 1
No. 10 Sheboygan North 3, No. 7 Germantown 2
No. 2 Green Bay Preble 10, No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 Hamilton at No. 4 Homestead
No. 6 Oshkosh West at No. 3 Brookfield East
No. 10 Sheboygan North at. No. 2 Green Bay Preble
Oconomowoc Sectional
No.1 Verona 10, No. 16 Janesville Parker 0
No. 9 Madison Memorial 0, No. 8 Mukwonago 0 (8-7)
No. 5 Waunakee 3, No. 12 Madison East 0
No. 13 Beloit Memorial 1, No. 4 Kettle Moraine 0
No. 3 Sun Prairie 2, No. 14 Madison La Follette 0
No. 6 Middleton 2, No. 11 Oconomowoc 0
No. 10 Badger 3, No. 7 Madison West 1
No. 2 Arrowhead 9, No. 15 Janesville Craig 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Madison Memorial at No. 1 Verona
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 5 Waunakee
No. 6 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie
No. 10 Badger at No. 2 Arrowhead
West Allis Hale Sectional
No.1 Marquette High School 9, No. 16 West Allis Hale 0
No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 3, No. 9 Kenosha Indian Trail 2
No. 5 Oak Creek 5, No. 12 Milwaukee Reagan 1
No. 4 Muskego 7, No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton 1
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 14 Racine Case 0
No. 6 Waukesha South 5, No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen SE 4
No. 10 Racine Horlick 1, No. 7 Milwaukee King/Milwaukee Juneau 1 (6-5)
No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 8, No. 15 Milwaukee Riverside 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 1 Marquette High School
No. 5 Oak Creek at No. 4 Muskego
No. 6 Waukesha South at. No. 3 Franklin
No. 10 Racine Horlick at No. 2 Kenosha Tremper
Division 2
Pulaski Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 8 Sparta 1, No. 1 New Richmond 1 (5-4)
No. 4 La Crosse Central 1, No. 5 Tomah 0
No. 3 River Falls 6, No. 6 Holmen 2
No. 2 Onalaska 7, No. 7 Menomonie 0
No. 1 Pulaski 10, No. 8 Merrill 0
No. 4 Wausau East 3, No. 5 West De Pere 1
No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 3, No. 6 Ashwaubenon 1
No. 2 Kaukauna 3, No. 7 Green Bay West 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Sparta at No. 4 La Crosse Logan
No. 3 River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska
No. 4 Wausau East at. No 1 Pulaski
No. 3 Green Bay West at No. 2 Kaukauna
Whitefish Bay Sectional
No. 1 Whitefish Bay bye
No. 8 Port Washington 0, No. 9 Watertown 0 (4-3)
No. 5 Slinger 3, No. 12 North Fond du Lac Co-op 0
No. 4 Wauwatosa West 6, No. 13 West Bend East 0
No. 3 Nicolet 10, No, 14 Milwaukee Lutheran 0
No. 6 Oshkosh North 2, No. 11 Beaver Dam 0
No. 7 Menasha 4, No. 10 West Bend West 1
No. 2 Cedarburg def. Milwaukee Vincent (Forfeit)
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Port Washington at. No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 Slinger at No. 4 Wauwatosa West
No. 6 Oshkosh North at. No 3 Nicolet
No. 7 Menasha at. No. 2 Cedarburg
Sauk Prairie Sectional
No. 1 Oregon 4, No. 16 Racine Park 0
No. 9 Burlington 3, No. 8 Fort Atkinson 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie 6, No. 12 Reedsburg 1
No. 4 DeForest 8, No. 13 Portage/Poynette 0
No. 3 Baraboo 4, No. 14 Stoughton 0
No. 6 Union Grove 1, No. 11 Westosha Central 0
No. 7 Monona Grove 6, No. 10 Milton 1
No. 2 Elkhorn 17, No. 15 Wilmot Union 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Burlington at No. 1 Oregon
No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 DeForest
No. 6 Union Grove at No. 3 Baraboo
No. 7 Monona Grove at No. 2 Elkhorn
Wauwatosa East Sectional
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 12, No. 16 Cudahy/Saint Francis 0
No. 9 Milwaukee South 5, No. 8 Whitnall 1
No. 5 Waukesha West 8, No. 12 South Milwaukee 0
No. 4 Greendale 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Arts 1
No. 3 Pewaukee 10, No. 14 Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
No. 6 Waukesha North 10, No. 11 Greenfield 0
No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran 2, No. 10 Waterford 1
No. 2 Brookfield Central 10, No. 15 West Allis Central 0
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Milwaukee South at No. 1 Wauwatosa East
No. 5 Waukesha West at No. 4 Greendale
No. 6 Waukesha North at. No. 6 Pewaukee
No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 2 Brookfield Central
Division 3
Rice Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 4, No. 8 Hayward 1
No. 9 Ashland 1, No. 8 Antigo 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Rice Lake 9, No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 0
No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls 1, No. 4 Somerset 0
No. 3 Amery 4, No. 6 Osceola 1
No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake 10, No. 7 Saint Croix Central 0
No. 1 Lakeland 2, No. 9 Ashland 1
No. 4 Medford 1, No. 5 Rhinelander 1 (5-4)
No. 3 Mosinee 2, No. 6 Shawano 1
No. 2 Waupaca 5, No. 7 New London 1
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 3 Amery at No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake
No. 4 Medford at No. 1 Lakeland
No. 3 Mosinee at No. 2 Waupaca
Seymour Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 7, No. 17 Denmark 0
No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 5, No. 18 Berlin 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Seymour 10, No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 0
No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran 3, No. 9 Kewaskum 1
No. 12 Freedom 4, No. 5 Xavier 1
No. 4 Roncalli/Two Rivers 2, No. 13 Waupun 0
No. 3 Plymouth 7, No. 14 Luxembourg-Casco 0
No. 6 Ripon 1, No. 11 Wautoma/Wild Rose 0
No. 7 Marinette 2, No. 10 Winnieconne 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 7, No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 1 Seymour
No. 12 Freedom at No. 4 Roncalli/Two Rivers
No. 6 Ripon at No. 3 Plymouth
No. 7 Marinette at No. 2 Notre Dame
Sectional #3 (TBD)
First Round
No. 16 Monroe 9, No. 17 Prairie du Chein/River Ridge/Seneca 0
No. 14 Mauston 4, No. 19 Jefferson 2
No. 15 La Crosse Logan 10, No. 18 Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Evansville 8, No. 16 Monroe 0
No. 9 Edgerton 1, No. 8 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0
No. 5 Wisconsin Dells 5, No. 12 Whitewater 1
No. 4 Edgewood 5, No. 12 Cambridge/Deerfield 1
No. 3 Belleville/New Glarus 5, No. 14 Mauston 0
No. 6 McFarland 4, No. 11 West Salem 2
No. 7 Lake Mills 8, No. 10 Platteville/Lancaster 4
No. 2 Mount Horeb 3, No. 15 La Crosse Logan 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Edgerton at No. 1 Evansville
No. 5 Wisconsin Dells at No. 4 Edgewood
No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Belleville/New Glarus
No. 7 Lake Mills at No. 2 Mount Horeb
Sectional #4 (TBD)
First Round
No. 16 Martin Luther 8, No. 17 Brown Deer 0
Second Round: Thursday: Oct. 21st
No. 16 Martin Luther at No. 1 Shorewood
No. 8 Saint Anthony 5, No. 9 Veritas/Tenor 2
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 12 Saint Thomas More 2
No. 4 Delavan-Darien 2, No. 13 Racine Saint Catherine’s 0
No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower 7, No. 14 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 0
No. 6 Grafton 2, No. 11 Big Foot/Williams Bay 1
No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 2, No. 10 Catholic Memorial 0
No. 2 New Berlin West 8, No. 15 Milwaukee School of Languages 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Saint Anthony
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic at No. 4 Delavan-Darien
No. 6 Grafton at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 2 New Berlin West
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Northland Lutheran 4, No. 8 Barron 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield 2, No. 9 Northland Lutheran 0
No. 4 Three Lakes/Phelps 3, No. 5 Regis/McDonell Central Catholic 0
No. 3 Northland Pines 10, No. 6 Cumberland 0
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 6, No. 7 Newman Catholic 0
No. 1 Arcadia 14, No. 8 Nekooska 0
No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy 3, No. 5 Pacelli 1
No. 3 Aquinas 6, No. 6 Amherst 2
No. 2 Columbus Catholic 9, No. 7 Adams-Friendship 1
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 4 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield
No. 3 Northland Pines at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy at No. 1 Arcadia
No.3 Aquinas at No. 2 Columbus Catholic
Kiel Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 1, No. 17 Gresham/Bowler 0
No. 15 Algoma 5, No. 18 Kewaunee 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No.1 Sturgeon Bay 6, No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 0
No. 9 Peshtigo 5, No. 8 Clintonville 1
No. 5 Kiel 2, No. 12 Omro 0
No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, No. 13 Howards Grove 1
No. 3 Saint Lawerence Seminary 4, No. 14 Gibraltar/Sevastopol 4 (3-2)
No. 6 St. Mary Catholic 3, No. 11 Green Bay N.E.W./Providence Academy 0
No. 7 Wrightstown 1, No. 10 Kohler 1 (4-3)
No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 5, No. 15 Algoma 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Peshtigo at No. 1 Sturgeon Bay
No. 5 Kiel at No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 6 St. Mary Catholic at No. 3 Saint Lawrence Seminary
No. 7 Wrightstown at No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran
Lodi Sectional
First Round
No. 16 Wayland Academy 7, No. 17 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 1
No. 15 Columbus 7, No. 18 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy 10, No. 16 Wayland Academy 0
No. 9 Lodi 1, No. 8 Campbellsport 1 (4-2)
No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 3, No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian 1
No. 4 Mayville 2, No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2 (4-2)
No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran 9, No. 14 Richland Center 1
No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep 2, No. 11 River Valley 0
No. 7 Living Word Lutheran 2, No. 10 Lomira 0
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 7, No. 15 Columbus 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 9 Lodi at No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy
No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at No. 4 Mayville
No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 7 Living Ward Lutheran at No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran
The Prairie School
First Round
No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, No. 16 Audubon 2 (3-2)
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 Oosterburg 12, No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran 2, No. 9 Racine Lutheran 0
No. 5 Carmen South 4, No. 12 Heritage Christian 0
No. 4 University School of Milwaukee 10, No. 13 Random Lake 0
No. 3 Cristo Rey Jesuit 5, No. 14 Faith Christian 0
No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 2, No. 11 Kenosha Christian Life 0
No. 7 Dominican 5, No. 10 Brookfield Academy 2
No. 2 The Prairie School 5, No. 15 Ozaukee 0
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran at No. 1 Oosterburg
No. 5 Carmen SE at No. 4 University School
No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at Cristo Rey Jesuit
No. 7 Dominican at No. 2 The Prairie School
WIAA girls volleyball playoffs
Girls Volleyball
Division 1
Chippewa Falls Sectional
First Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 River Falls bye
No. 9 New Richmond 3, No. 8 Eau Claire North 1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 5 D.C. Everest 3, No. 12 Wausau West 1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 3, No. 13 Superior 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-16)
No. 3 Marshfield 3, No. 14 Wausau East 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-17)
No. 6 Menominee 3, No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1 (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19)
No. 7 Hudson 3, No. 10 Stevens Point 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls bye
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 1 Appleton North bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 West De Pere 2 (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13)
No. 5 Appleton East 3, No. 12 Green Bay Preble 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 4 Hortonville 3, No. 13 Ashwaubenon 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10)
No. 3 Kaukana 3, No. 14 Green Bay East 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-10)
No. 6 Green Bay East 3, No. 11 Appleton West 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23)
No. 7 Bay Port 3, No. 10 Pulaski 1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19)
No. 2 Kimberly bye
Baraboo sectional
No. 1 Holmen bye
No. 8 Monona Grove 3, No. 9 Baraboo 2 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 15-5)
No. 5 DeForest 3, No. 12 Tomah 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13)
No. 4 Verona 3, No. 13 La Crosse Central 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 3 Waunakee 3, No. 14 Madison East 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)
No. 6 Madison Memorial 3, No. 11 Madison West 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13)
No. 7 Onalaska 3, No. 10 Sun Prairie 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23)
No. 2 Middleton bye
Slinger Sectional
No. 1 Oconomowoc bye
No. 8 Slinger 3, No. 9 West Bend East 2 (25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 15-12)
No. 5 Hartford Union 3, No. 12 Oshkosh West 1 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Fond du Lac 3, No. 13 Beaver Dam 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 3 Watertown 3, No. 14 Sheboygan North 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 6 Neenah 3, No. 11 Menasha 0 (31-29, 25-10, 25-13)
No. 10 West Bend West at No. 7 Sheboygan South
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 15 Oshkosh North 0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-9)
Sectional #5 (TBD)
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 8 Menomonee Falls 3, No. 9 Whitefish Bay 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20)
No. 5 Cedarburg 3, No. 12 Milwaukee King 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 4 Brookfield Central 3, No. 13 Homestead 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-14)
No. 3 Hamilton 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Marshall 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-0)
No. 6 Brookfield East 3, No. 11 Wauwatosa West 0 (28-26, 25-19, 25-16)
No. 7 Arrowhead 3, No. 10 Nicolet 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 15 Milwaukee Vincent 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-4)
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 1 Burlington bye
No. 8 Oregon 3, No. 9 Stoughton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18)
No. 5 Westosha Central 3, No. 12 Madison La Follette 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Janesville Craig 3, No. 13 Beloit Memorial 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 3 Waterford 3, No. 14 Wilmot Union 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 6 Milton 3, No. 11 Elkhorn 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-5)
No. 10 Badger at No. 7 Janesville Parker
No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek bye
No. 8 Racine Case 3, No. 9 Kenosha Tremper 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail 3, No. 12 Racine Horlick 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Union Grove 3, No. 13 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Hamilton 0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-6)
No. 6 Greendale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Reagan 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 7 Greenfield 3, No. 10 South Milwaukee 1 (25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Muskego 3, No. 15 Racine Park 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-9)
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 1 Kettle Moraine bye
No. 9 Waukesha South 3, No. 8 West Allis Central 0 (25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 5 Waukesha West 3, No. 12 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/ Carmen SE 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-10)
No. 4 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Bradley Technical 0 (25-3, 25-1, 25-3)
No. 3 Mukwonago 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Washington/Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Acad/Milw. Academy of Science 0 (25-0, 25-3, 25-4)
No. 6 West Allis Hale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Arts 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 7 Waukesha North 3, No. 10 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran
Division 2
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central 3, No. 8 Prescott 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No. 5 Osceola 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 6 Barron 0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-17)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 7 Ashland 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-22)
No. 1 Reedsburg 3, No. 8 La Crosse Logan 1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 5 Richland Center 1 (21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 3 Platteville 2 (22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13)
No. 10 Prairie du Chien 3, No. 2 Mauston 1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19)
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 8 Medford (25-9, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 5 Tomahawk 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 3 Merrill 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 7 Shawano Community 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-7)
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 3, No. 9 Little Chute 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 4 Notre Dame 2 (25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-8)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 3 Xavier 1 (25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 Fox Valley 3, No. 7 Two Rivers 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18)
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon 3, No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 1 (25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 3 Wautoma 0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 5 Lodi 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 3 Columbus 2 (25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-18)
No. 1 McFarland 3, No. 8 Whitewater 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-10)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-6)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3 No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-22)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 10 Evansville 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee 3, No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-18)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 5 Grafton 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, No. 6 Plymouth 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-15)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial 3, No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16)
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 8 Cudahy 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 5 Whitnall 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 6 Martin Luther 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 2 New Berlin West 3, No. 7 East Troy 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10)
Division 3
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 1 Unity 3, No. 8 Cameron 1 (25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13)
No. 4 Grantsburg 3, No. 5 Ladysmith 1 (24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 6 Webster 1 (25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 7 Cumberland 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 1 Fall Creek 3, No. 8 Luther 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Westby 3, No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-21)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 7 Cashton 1 (25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon 3, No. 8 Cadott 0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-18)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 4 Westfield Area 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 6 Auburndale 1 (26-24, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 7 Neillsville 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17)
No. 1 Oconto 3, No. Shiocton 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-11)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 6 Amherst 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-24)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 8 Darlington 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-10)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 5 Mineral Point 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 6 Belleville 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 7 Lancaster 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9)
No. 5 Laconia at No. 4 Saint Mary's Springs
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 6 Johnson Creek 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 2 Waterloo 3, No. 10 Poynette 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-13)
Williams Bay Sectional
No. 8 Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 1 The Prairie School 2 (25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-8)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 5 Dominican 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 6 Racine Lutheran 1 (25-21, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran 3, No. 7 Random Lake 0 (25-8, 31-29, 25-15)
No. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 8 Reedsville 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Valders 3, No. 5 Sheboygan Area Lutheran 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24)
No. 3 Oostburg 3, No. 6 Brillion 2 (17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-9)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 10 Algoma 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19)
Division 4
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Clear Lake Sectional
No. 1 Mercer 3, No. 8 Lac Courte Oreilles 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 5 Northwood 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 6 Solon Springs 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 10 Mellen 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 8 Cornell at No. 1 Turtle Lake
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 5 Thorp 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-21)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 6 Clayton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 10 Frederic 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-17)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes 3, No. 8 Oneida Nation 0 (25-13, 25-3, 25-3)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 5 Wausaukee 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11)
No. 3 Niagara 3, No. 6 Florence 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-14)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 7 Suring 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-7)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic 3, No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-11)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 5 Newman Catholic 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-15)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 6 Assumption 1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 7 Port Edwards 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 4 Blair-Taylor 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-17)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum at No. 2 Alma/Pepin
No. 4 Royall at No. 1 Wonewoc-Center
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 2 Hillsboro
No. 8 Pecatonica at No. 1 Highland
No. 13 Cassville at No. 4 Barneveld
No. 6 North Crawford at No. 3 Southwestern
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 2 Potosi 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-13)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 8 Fall River at No. 1 Monticello
No. 5 Rio at No. 4 Hustisford
No. 6 Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose at No. 3 Catholic Central
No. 7 Cambria-Friesland at No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian
No. 1 Sevastopol 3, No. 9 Oakfield 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 4 Almond-Bancroft
No. 3 Tri-County 3, No. 6 Valley Christian 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 7 Green Bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy at No. 2 Hilbert
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central bye
No. 8 Prescott 3, No. 9 Elk Mound 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-20)
No. 5 Osceola 3, No. 12 Ellsworth 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No.13 Northwestern 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 14 Hayward 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 6 Barron 3, No. 11 Amery 2 (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12)
No. 7 Ashland 3, No. 10 Rice Lake 1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 15 Spooner 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 1 Reedsburg bye
No. 8 La Crosse Logan 3, No. 9 Black River Falls 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 5 Richland Center 3, No. 12 Altoona 1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 13 Arcadia 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 3 Platteville 3, No. 14 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 11 Sparta 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
No. 10 Prairie du Chein 3, No. 7 Dodgeville 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 2 Mauston bye
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee bye
No. 8 Medford 3, No. 9 Northland Pines 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
No. 5 Tomahawk 3, No. 12 New London 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 13 Clintonville 1 (16-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 3 Merrill 3, No. 14 Rhinelander 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 11 Antigo 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 7 Shawano Community 3, No. 10 Lakeland Union 2 (25-18, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 15 Marinette 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Luxembourg-Casco bye
No. 9 Little Chute 3, No. 8 Denmark 2 (25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 12 Kiel 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Notre Dame 3, No. 13 Chilton 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Xavier 3, No. 14 Green Bay West 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-11)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 11 Sturgeon 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21
No. 7 Two Rivers 3, No. 10 Wrightstown 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-17)
No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran bye
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon bye
No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 3, No. 5 North Fon du Lac 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-9)
No. 3 Wautoma 3, No. 6 Adams-Friendship 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 7 Waupun 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie bye
No. 5 Lodi 3, No. 4 Mayville 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 3 Columbus 3, No. 6 Campbellsport 0 (25-11, 25-23, 27-25)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 7 Portage 1 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 1 McFarland bye
No. 8 Whitewater 3, No. 9 Big Foot 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-20)
No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 3, No. 12 Jefferson 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-9)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 13 Turner 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3, No. 14 Clinton 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-7)
No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 3, No. 11 Delavan-Darien 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 10 Evansville 3, No. 7 Mount Horeb 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 15 Monroe 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-8)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee bye
No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 3, No. 8 Brown Deer 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 5 Grafton 3, No. 12 Milwaukee School of Languages 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Lutheran 0 (25-2, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Milwaukee Madison (Forfeit)
No. 6 Plymouth 3, No. 11 Carmen Northwest 0 (25-2, 25-4, 25-3)
No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 3, No. 10 Shorewood 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial
No.1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 8 Cudahy 3, No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine’s 2 (25-13, 22-25, 19-25, 31-29, 16-14)
No. 5 Whitnall 3, No. 12 Veritas/Tenor 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 13 Audubon 0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-0)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 14 Saint Anthony 0 (25-3, 25-2, 25-1)
No. 6 Martin Luther 3, No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit 0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-14)
No. 7 East Troy 3, No. 10 Saint Francis 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-6)
No. 2 New Berlin West bye
DIVISION 3
Shell Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday: Oct. 19th
No. 1 Unity bye
No. 8 Cameron 3, No. 9 Colfax 1 (25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15)
No. 5 Ladysmith 3, No. 12 Washburn 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 4 Grantsmith 3, No. 13 Chequamegon 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-21)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 14 Boyceville 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21
No. 6 Webster 3, No. 11 Shell Lake 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 7 Cumberland 3, No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-13)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 15 Glenwood City 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-7)
No. 1 Fall Creek bye
No. 8 Luther 3, No. 9 Spring Valley 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-15)
No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 3, No. 12 Viroqua 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 13 Whitehall 3, No. 4 Westby 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 14 Melrose-Mindoro 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 3, No. 11 Regis 1 (25-17, 25-16, 14-25, 25-15)
No. 7 Cashton 3, No. 10 Durand 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 15 Mondovi 0 (25-3, 25-15, 25-15)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon bye
No. 8 Cadott, 3 No. 9 Nekooska 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 12 Colby 0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24)
No. 4 Westfield Area 3, No. 13 Augusta 2, (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-5)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 14 Necedah 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 6 Auburndale 3, No. 11 Markesan 1 (25-13, 25-9, 25-27, 25-19)
No. 7 Neillsville 3, No. 10 Montello 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 15 Princeton/Green Lake 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 1 Oconto bye
No. 8 Shiocton 3, No. 9 Manawa 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23)
No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 3, No. 12 Iola-Scandinavia 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-9)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 13 Crandon 0 (25-18, 25-21, 30-28)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 14 Menominee Indian Nation 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)
No. 6 Amherst 3, No. 11 Crivitz 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 3, No. 10 Coleman 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 15 Gillet 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-11)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 16 Boscobel 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-9)
No. 8 Darlington 3, No. 9 Riverdale 0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-20)
No. 5 Mineral Point 3, No. 12 Parkview 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 13 Iowa-Grant 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-14)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 14 Cambridge 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-17)
No. 6 Belleville 3, No. 11 Fennimore 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-21)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 15 Deerfield 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-16)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran bye
No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, No. 9 Marshall 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 5 Laconia 3, No. 12 Omro 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-8)
No. 4 St. Mary’s Springs 3, No.13 Pardeeville 0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-9)
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 14 Palmyra-Eagle 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 6 Johnson Crees 3, No.11 Dodgeland 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20)
No. 10 Poynette 3, No. 7 Horicon 2 (25-14, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-12)
No.2 Waterloo 3, No. 15 Lomira 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-22)
Williams Bay Sectional
No.1 The Prairie School bye
No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 9 Heritage Christian 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 5 Dominican 3, No. 12 Williams Bay 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-15)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Juneau Complex 0 (25-1, 25-5, 25-6)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 14 Salam 0 (25-3, 25-4, 25-8)
No. 6 Racine Lutheran 3, No. 11 Ozaukee 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-8)
No. 7 Random Lake 3, No. 10 Brookfield Academy 2 (22-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 18-16)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran def. No. 15 Hope Christian (Forfeit)
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Mercer bye
No. 9 Lac Courte Oreilles 3, No. 9 Butternut 2 (25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-16, 15-11)
No. 5 Northwood 3, No. 12 Birchwood 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-3)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 13 Drummond 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 14 Bruce 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-7)
No. 6 Solon Springs 3, No. 11 Winter 1 (25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17)
No. 10 Mellen 3, No. 7 Flambeau 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 15 Bayfield 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-8)
No. 1 Turtle Lake bye
No. 8 Cornell 3, No. 9 Owen-Withee 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 5 Throp 3, No. 12 Prairie Farm 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 26-24)
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 13 New Auburn 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 14 Lake Holcomb 0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-14)
No. 6 Clayton 3, No. 11 Luck 1 (21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-10)
No. 10 Frederic 3, No. 7 Gilman 0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 15 Siren 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-9)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes bye
No. 8 Oneida Nation 3, No. 9 Lena 0 (25-18, 25-9, 26-24)
No. 5 Wausaukee 3, No. 12 Goodman/Pembine 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 13 White Lake 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-16)
No. 3 Niagara def. No. 14 Phelps (Forfeit)
No. 6 Florence 3, No. 11 Elcho 1 (25-10, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24)
No. 7 Suring 3, No. 10 Bowler 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-18)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-2)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic bye
No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 3, No. 8 Pittsville 0 ( 25-17, 25-10, 25-14)
No. 5 Newman Catholic 3, No. 12 Rosholt 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-10)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 13 Northland Lutheran 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 14 Loyal 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12)
No. 6 Assumption 3, No. 11 Rib Lake 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 7 Port Edwards 3, No. 10 Greenwood 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 15 Spencer 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-13)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 8 Gilmanton 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Blair-Taylor 3, No. 5 New Lisbon 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-21)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum 3, No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-18, 27-25)
No. 2 Alma/Pepin 3, No. 7 Independence 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 8 Weston 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 Royall 3, No. 5 Kickapoo 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative 3, No. 3 De Soto 2 (19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13)
No. 2 Hillsboro 3, No. 7 Brookwood 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 1 Highland bye
No. 8 Pecatonia 3, No. 9 Seneca 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Barneveld 3, No. 12 Benton 0 (25-23, 30-28, 25-21)
No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)
No. 3 Southwestern 3, No. 14 Ithaca 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-11)
No. 6 North Crawford 3, No. 11 Blackhawk 1 (25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20)
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 10 Shulllsburg 2 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8)
No. 2 Potosi 3, No. 15 Wauzeka-Stuben 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-4)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 1 Monticello bye
No. 8 Fall River 3, No. 9 Albany 1, (25-20, 19-25, 25-10, 25-18)
No. 5 Rio 3, No. 12 Madison Country Day 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-13)
No. 4 Hustisford 3, No. 13 Faith Christian 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-3)
No. 3 Catholic Central 3, No. 14 Wayland Academy 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-6)
No. 6 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 3, No. 11 Juda 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-20)
No. 7 Cambria-Friesland 3, No. 10 Eastbrook Academy 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 15 University Lake 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-3)
No. 1 Sevastopol bye
No. 8 Gibraltar 3, No. 9 Oakfield 2 (25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3, No. 12 Sheboygan Christian 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-15)
No. 4 Almond-Bancroft 3, No. 13 Marion 0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-7)
No. 3 Tri-County 3, No. 14 Wild Rose 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 6 Valley Christian 3, No. 11 Lourdes Academy 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-23)
No. 7 Green bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy 3, No 10. Tigerton 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 Hilbert bye
See the WIAA boys volleyball playoff bracket
WIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Kaukauna Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 1 Kaukauna
No. 5 Neenah at No. 4 Appleton West
No. 6 Appleton East at No. 3 Kimberly
No. 7 Fond du Lac at No. 2 Appleton North
Slinger Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 5 Hamilton at No. 4 Hartford
No. 6 Nicolet at No. 3 Cedarburg
No. 7 Homestead at No. 2 Arrowhead
McFarland Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 8 Madison East at No. 1 Middleton
No. 5 Madison La Follette at No. 4 Madison Memorial
No. 6 Edgewood/Madison Country Day at No. 3 Kettle Moraine
No. 7 Madison West at No. 2 Waukesha West
Beloit Memorial Sectional
First Round: Friday Oct. 22nd
No 1 Catholic Memorial bye
No. 5 Union Grove at No. 4 Waukesha South/Waukesha North
No. 6 Beloit Memorial at No. 3 Burlington
No. 7 Fort Atkinson at No. 2 Mukwonago
Racine Case Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail bye
No. 5 Racine St. Catherine's/ Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School at No. 4 Kenosha Tremper
No. 6 Racine Park at No. 3 Racine Horlick
No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 2 Racine Case
Muskego Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Muskego bye
No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West
No. 6 Wilmot Union at No. 3 Whitnall
No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 Westosha Central
Brown Deer Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Marquette High School bye
No. 5 Shorewood at No. 4 Oak Creek
No. 6 South Milwaukee/Saint Thomas More at No. 3 Dominican
No. 7 Greenfield at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
West Allis Hale Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Wauwatosa East bye
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic at No. 4 Brookfield East
No. 6 West Allis Central/West Allis Hale at No. 3 Wauwatosa West
No. 2 Brookfield Central bye