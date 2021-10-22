 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Lake Mills' Jailen Ortega scores 5 as L-Cats advance past Platteville
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Lake Mills' Jailen Ortega scores 5 as L-Cats advance past Platteville

  • 0

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Kyle Main and Josh Krenke, Lakeside Lutheran: They each scored hat tricks in a 9-1 win over Richland Center in the first round of the WIAA boys soccer playoffs. The Warriors will match up with No. 6 seeded Watertown Luther Prep in a rematch of last year’s regional final, which the Warriors won 2-1.

Grace Nommensen, New Glarus: She led the Glarner Knights with 16 kills, 12 assists, and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Mineral Point in the first round of the WIAA girls volleyball playoffs. The Glarner Knights will travel to No.1 seeded Brodhead Saturday in the second round.

Macie Wieman, Reedsburg: She was a co-leader in kills (20) and the match leader in digs (31) during Reedsburg's 3-1 win over La Crosse Logan in girls volleyball. The No. 1 Beavers will face No. 4 West Salem, which beat Richland Center 3-0.

Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: He scored five goals in the L-Cats' 8-4 victory over Platteville in the first round of WIAA boys soccer playoffs. Ortega scored the first two goals in the match within the first four minutes of the game to get the L-Cats' scoring started. With the win the No. 7 L-Cats earned a spot in the second round of the playoffs. They will travel to Mount Horeb to play against the No. 2 seed Vikings on Saturday.

From the box

  • Watertown Luther Prep junior Mason Busse scored one goal and assisted on another in the Phoenix's 2-0 win over River Valley. The No. 6 Phoenix will play on Saturday against Capitol North conference foe and No. 3 seeded Lakeside Lutheran. This match will also be a rematch of last season's regional final where the Warriors won 2-1.
  • Madison Edgewood senior Jonathan Snell and junior Nick Gehring each scored two goals in the Crusaders' 5-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in boys soccer.
  • Sauk Prairie senior Aida Schadewald posted 14 kills and 14 digs, and junior Alexis Klemm had six aces and 17 assists in a girls volleyball sweep of No. 5 Lodi.
  • McFarland’s Hannah Rounds had 14 kills, 12 digs, and three aces in a sweep over No. 8 Whitewater in their second round WIAA girls volleyball matchup. Teammate Maddy Fortune had 35 assists. The Spartans will host No. 4 Edgewood in the next round on Saturday.
  • Milton’s Jordan Karlen recorded 33 assists as the No. 6 seed Red Hawks defeated No. 11 seed Elkhorn 3-0 in girls volleyball. Noelle Washkoviak recorded 10 kills and Avery Agnew recorded 16 digs for Milton. The Red Hawks will face off against No. 3 seed Waterford in the second round of the WIAA regionals.
  • Janesville Craig’s Lily Campbell accumulated 30 assists in Janesville Craig’s 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial in girls volleyball. The No. 4 Cougars will host either No. 5 Westosha Central or No. 12 La Follette this Saturday.
  • Wisconsin Heights senior Kylee Doherty led the Vanguards in kills (23) and digs (12) in their first-round sweep of Belleville.
  • McFarland’s Zach Nichols scored one goal and assisted another in the Spartans 4-2 win over West Salem in the WIAA boys soccer playoffs. The No. 6 seeded Spartans will travel to No. 2 seed Mount Horeb for their second round match this Saturday.
  • Oregon’s Ava Perkins led the Panthers with 30 assists in their 3-0 win over Stoughton. The No. 8 seeded Panthers will travel to No. 1 seeded Burlington in the second round. Burlington as the No. 1 seed in the sectional had a bye in the first round.
  • Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson led the Crimson Tide in assists and aces in the Crimson Tide’s 3-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep. The No. 4 Crimson Tide’s first round WIAA girls volleyball playoff win earns them a spot in the second round. They will travel to take on No. 1 seed McFarland this Saturday.
  • Watertown junior Payton Roets led the Goslings with 30 assists in a 3-0 win over Sheboygan North. The No. 3 Goslings victory earned them a trip to the second round of the WIAA girls volleyball playoffs. The No. 3 Goslings will host No. 6 Neenah this Saturday.
  • Lake Mills’ Katie Borchet led both teams with 14 kills in the L-Cats 3-0 win over Lakeside Lutheran in the second round of WIAA girls volleyball playoffs. The L-Cats next matchup against Edgewood, which will take place this Saturday.
  • Evansville’s Mason Eakins and Noah Schwengels each scored twice in Evansville’s 8-0 regional WIAA playoff victory over No. 16 Monroe. The No. 1 Blue Devils next match will be against No. 9 Edgerton after their 1-0 win over No. 8 seed Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Anthony Kehrer, Badgers men's hockey team prepare for No. 3 St. Cloud State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics