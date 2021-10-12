High school sports highlights: Lake Mills' Jailen Oretga has hat trick in boys soccer victory over Lakeside Lutheran

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Sydney Lewellin, Lake Mills: Lewellin provided 51 assists in the 3-1 win over Watertown Luther Prep in girls volleyball. Teammate Katie Brochert led both teams with 25 kills.
Carly Oosterhof, DeForest: Oosterhof was a winner in four events in a 117-53 dual-meet win over Watertown in girls swimming. Oosterhof won the 100 meter freestyle (56.82) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12:48). She also was a member of the 200 medley relay with Jenna Willis, Joss Hoffman and Payton Flowers, winning in 1:58:49. Oosterhof also was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team with Willis, Flowers and Olivia Miller, winning in 1:49:48.
Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: Ortega had a hat trick and an assist in the first 25 minutes of the game during a 10-3 victory over Lakeside Lutheran in boys soccer. Ortega assisted Lucas Hart on a goal in the first minute of play before scoring three goals off two assists from Hart sandwiched around one from Kyle Popowski.
From the box
- Edgewood’s Nick Gehring scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer. Gehring’s first goal came in the second half from a corner kick, and his second came off of a throw-in.
- McFarland’s Hannah Rounds recorded 13 kills and four aces as the Spartans defeated Monona Grove 25-17, 25-16, 25-20. Maddy Fortune recorded 32 assists, and Avery Pennekamp had 16 assists and nine kills.
- Oregon’s Claudia Schwartz won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.54 and the 100 backstroke (1:09.73) as the Panthers defeated Lodi 110-57 in girls swimming. The relay team of Schwartz, Emma Eisele, Lily Gebauer and Brooke White won the 200 medley in 2:20.40; the same relay team won the 400 freestyle (4:46.38).
- DeForest’s Owen Kramar scored two goals as the Norskies defeated Fort Atkinson 4-1 in boys soccer. Blake Olson had three assists.
- Baraboo sophomore McKenzie Stute was a winner in four events in a 93-77 girls swimming dual-meet win over Sauk Prairie. Stute was an individual winner in the 200 individual medley (2:13:20) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07:46). Stute also was a member of the 200 medley relay with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz, winning in 1:51:43. Stute’s final event was the 400 freestyle relay with Gneiser, Lohr and Isabella Stout, finishing in 3:46:78.
- Archer Chaudhary scored all three goals for Lakeside Lutheran in a 10-3 loss to Lake Mills in boys soccer. Chaudhary scored his first goal in the 13th minute and completed his hat trick in the 75th minute. Chaudhary’s goals were assisted by Kyle Main, Ethan Schuetz and Josh Krenke, respectively.
- Jefferson-Cambridge’s Zoey Rank was victorious in four events at the Elkhorn Triple-Dual girls swim meet. Rank won the the 200 individual medley (2:31:58) and 100 freestyle (1:03:23). Rank also was a member of the 200 medley relay team with Jordyn Davis, Emma Riedel and Jada Rank, winning in 2:14:10. Rank also was a member of the 200 freestyle relay with Riedel, Davis and Alexandria Ostopowicz.
- Rylle Duessler recorded 19 kills and seven digs as Waterloo defeated Belleville 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 in girls volleyball. Michaela Riege recorded 16 digs, and Sophia Schneider had 11 kills and 22 assists.
- Mason Miller had a goal and assist in Evansville’s 2-0 win over Edgerton in boys soccer. Miller assisted Jaxson Miller’s goal at the 40:26 mark. He scored unassisted at 46:19.
- Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Janesville Craig in boys soccer.
- Lakeside Lutheran’s Olivia Bartles delivered 25 assists in a 3-0 win over Poynette in girls volleyball. Cheynne Johnson had 15 digs.
- Grace Nommensen led New Glarus in multiple categories during a 3-1 win over Wisconsin Heights in girls volleyball, recording 14 kills and 18 assists. Senior Emma Marty had three aces and 18 digs.
- Sam Klann recorded 18 kills and nine blocks as Lodi defeated Columbus 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12 in girls volleyball. Dylann Harrington recorded 13 kills and Haley Thoeny and Hope Hesselberg had 25 digs and 18 digs, respectively.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-5-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-14-0;2-7-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;14-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;10-2-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;9-5-3;4-3-1;9
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;10-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;6-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;11-1-1;7-0-1;22
Sun Prairie;13-1-5;6-1-1;19
Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18
Madison West;9-4-3;5-1-3;18
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Beloit Memorial;7-9-1;3-5-1;10
Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-11-2;0-6-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;7-4-2;5-1-1;16
Evansville;13-0-3;4-0-2;14
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-6-1;2-2-1;7
Edgerton;3-5-5;1-2-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;10-1-2;7-0-0;21
Wisconsin Dells;9-1-0;7-1-0;21
Lake Mills;13-2-1;6-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-1;3-5-0;9
Lakeside Lutheran;9-4-2;2-4-1;7
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-7-0;2-4-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-8-2;0-4-1;1
Tuesday's results
Edgewood 6, Reedsburg 0
Madison West 1, Sun Prairie 1
Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0
Verona 4, Madison Memorial 0
DeForest 4, Fort Atkinson 1
Oregon 3, Baraboo 0
Sugar River 3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 1
Beloit Memorial 4, Janesville Craig 2
Evansville 2, Edgerton 0
Lake Mills 10, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Wisconsin Dells 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 0
River Valley 1, Prairie du Chien co-op 0
Girls golf
Division 1
Tuesday's results
WIAA Girl's Championship
Team scores: 1, Westosha Central 637; 2, Hamilton 644; 3, Middleton 650; 4, Brookfield Central 656; 5, Bay Port 662; 6 tie, Waunakee 666; Union Grove 666; 8, Tomah 675; 9, New Richmond 678; 10, Cedarburg 704; 11, Appleton North 717; 12, Brookfield East 721.
Individual scores: 1, Pechanski, SPASH. 141; 2 tie, Roberts, UG. 146; Powell, AN. 146; 4, Frisch, Mid. 147; 5 tie, Walker, WC. 148; Veenendall, NR. 148; 7 tie, Fiebig, KM. 149; Balding, BC. 149; 9, Walker, WC. 152; 10 tie, Johnson, Ham. 153; Dunk, Mil. 153; Dudra, BP. 153; Anderson, KM. 153; 14 tie, Stricker, Wau. 155; Haugen, BE. 155; 20 tie, Dahmen, Mid. 162; Cressman, Mid. 162; 27, Shipschock, Wau. 165; 32, Humphrey, Wau. 167; 50 tie, Swalve, Wau. 179; Hopp, Ore. 179; 57, Beckman, Mid. 182; 63 tie, Sabel, Ore. 187; Close, Mid. 187; 66, Lewiston, Bar. 192; 70, Ziegler, Wau. 195.
Division 2
WIAA Girl's Championship
Team scores: 1, Prescott 671; 2, St. Croix Central 720; 3, The Prairie School 723; 4, Freedom 765; 5, Arcadia/Independence 789; 6, Edgewood 792.
Individual scores: 1, Salay, Pre. 148; 2, Schmidt, Jef. 162; 3, Kirsch, Lan. 165; 4, Vangsness, SCC. 166; 5, Lawler, TPS. 167; 6, Pesha, Som. 168; 7, Rohl, Pre. 171; 8 tie, Maraccini, TPS. 172; Tulip, AI. 172; 10, Laundrie, Fre. 173; 11, Heinsch, Pre. 175; 12, Bruecker, Wri. 176; 13 tie, Burgess, SCC. 177; Stutz, Pre. 177; 15, Heckman, LL. 179; 18, J.Thao, Edg. 182; 20 tiw, Nakada, Edg. 188; A.Thao, Edg. 188; 37; 37, Brandrup, Edg. 234; 38, Wood, Edg. 243.
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Baraboo 93, Sauk Prairie 77
Oregon 110, Lodi 57
Deforest 117, Watertown 53
Monona Grove 110, Milton 60
Elkhorn Triple-Dual: Jefferson-Cambridge 129, PSC Aquatics 37; Elkhorn 93, Jefferson-Cambridge 77.
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
McFarland 3, Monona Grove (25-17, 25-16, 25-20)
Madison Memorial 3, Verona 1 (26-22, 25-22, 11-25, 25-18)
Sun Prairie 3, Madison West 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-12)
Janesville Parker 3, Madison East (25-12, 25-18, 25-16)
Middleton 3, La Follette 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-18)
Janesville Craig 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Waterloo 3, Belleville 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-16)
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Poynette 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-15)
New Glarus 3, Wisconsin Heights 1 (25-12, 23-25, 26-24, 28-26)
Lake Mills 3, Watertown Luther Prep 1 (27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14)
Lodi 3, Columbus 2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12)
Cambridge 3, Marshall 2 (25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11)