High school sports highlights: La Follette's Demetria Prewitt scores 27 in matchup with Janesville Craig

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt made the game-winning layup with less than three seconds left, the last of her career-high 27 points in La Follette’s 57-55 win over Janesville Craig (7-5, 5-2 Big Eight). The Lancers (5-2, 5-2) knocked the Cougars out of the No. 1 spot in the conference. Malia Green also scored 15 points for the Lancers.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 26 points in McFarland’s 46-26 win over Big Foot. Mallegni has scored over 20 points in four consecutive games, and is averaging over 25 points. No other Spartan player scored more than nine points in the game. The Spartans’ (9-3, 6-2 Rock Valley) next game is on the road Jan. 11 against East Troy.
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored a career high 37 points in Stoughton’s 64-62 win over Monona Grove (5-7, 1-5 Badger East). The Vikings improved to 4-4 and 3-3.The sophomore guards’ previous career high was 35 points, which he achieved in the last Vikings game on Dec. 23. Jayden Zwyicki was the only other Viking to score in double figures, with 15 points. The Vikings’ next game is Saturday at home against Onalaska.
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls basketball: Boettcher scored a career high 28 points in Columbus’ 59-56 win over Watertown Luther Prep. She made four 3-pointers, which is tied for the most she’s made in a game this season. Jaiden Dornaus (12) and Maddison Ehlenbach (10) were the only other Cardinals to score in double figures.
Samaria Ownby, Madison La Follette/East gymnastics: She won three events in Madison United’s 131.550 to 130.6250 loss to Madison Memorial. Ownby, a 2019 level nine Junior Olympian, led in all-around scoring with 36.175. She took first in the vault event with 9.450. She added victories in the floor and uneven bars scoring 9.175 and 9.125 respectively.
Gabe McReynolds, Baraboo boys basketball: McReynolds scored 18 points in Baraboo’s 59-53 win over Reedsburg (4-6, 1-5 Badger West). Drew Mistele and Brady Kelly each added 10 points in the T-Birds win. The T-Birds’ (3-7, 1-5) next game is at home Jan. 11 against Sauk Prairie.
Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Hamilton scored two goals and added three assists as the Cardinals defeated Beloit Memorial 7-2. Both his goals came in the second period as the Cardinals increased it’s lead to 5-1. The Cardinals move to 6-5 with the win. Hamilton leads the Cardinals in goals with 10 and total points with 16.
From the box
- Sauk Prairie’s Carson Bricki scored a career high 14 points in the Eagles 37-35 win over Portage (3-7, 1-4 Badger West) in boys basketball. The Eagles’ (4-6, 2-4) next game is Jan. 11 on the road against Baraboo.
- DeForest’s Max Weisbrod scored 23 points in the Norskies' 73-67 loss to Watertown in boys basketball. Brody Hartig and Josh Jansen each added 10 points for the Norskies in their first conference loss of the season.
- Aidan Driscoll 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, in Waunakee’s 60-42 win over Beaver Dam. The Warriors remain undefeated in the Badger East conference as they move to 6-0 in conference play.
- Jalen Roman scored 15 points for Reedsburg in their 59-53 loss to Baraboo in boys basketball. No other Beaver scored in double figures in the loss. The Beavers’ next game is at home Jan. 11 against Portage.
- Oregon’s Brandon Kerns scored 22 points in a 65-62 win over Madison Edgewood. Teammate Deaken Bush added 17 points as the Panthers held off the Crusaders' second-half comeback attempt. Bush leads Oregon in scoring with 19.8 points per game.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-0;10-2
DeForest;4-1;7-3
Beaver Dam;4-2;7-5
Milton;4-1;9-2
Watertown;4-2;4-6
Stoughton;3-3;4-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-5
Monona Grove;1-5;5-7
BADGER WEST
Monroe;6-0;10-1
Mount Horeb;3-2;5-3
Oregon;3-3;6-3
Sauk Prairie;2-4;4-6
Portage;1-4;3-7
Baraboo;1-5;3-7
Reedsburg;1-5;4-6
Edgewood;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;7-2
Madison La Follette;6-0;7-1
Madison East;4-2;6-3
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-6
Janesville Parker;3-3;6-3
Sun Prairie;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;6-4
Beloit Memorial;0-6;3-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;6-3
McFarland;5-1;7-2
Big Foot;4-1;5-3
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-2
Edgerton;2-3;3-6
Evansville;2-3;4-5
Clinton;1-4;2-7
Whitewater;1-4;1-7
Jefferson;0-6;0-10
Thursday's results
Poynette 64, Waupun 59
Waunakee 60, Beaver Dam 42
Baraboo 59, Reedsburg 53
Sauk Prairie 37, Portage 35
Watertown 73, DeForest 67
Oregon 65, Madison Edgewood 62
Stoughton 64, Monona Grove 62
Monroe 62, Mount Horeb 39
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-2
Beaver Dam;5-1;12-2
Waunakee;4-2;6-4
Stoughton;4-2;7-4
DeForest;3-3;7-5
Watertown;2-3;9-4
Milton;2-4;6-6
Fort Atkinson;1-5;4-6
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;12-0
Oregon;4-2;7-5
Edgewood;4-2;7-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;5-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;7-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-10
Portage;0-5;3-7
Monroe;0-6;0-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Madison La Follette;5-2;5-2
Janesville Craig;5-2;7-5
Middleton;5-2;6-5
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-4;3-6
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-6;1-11
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;10-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-1;7-3
McFarland;6-2;9-3
Clinton;3-4;5-6
Evansville;2-4;3-7
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-6;3-9
Whitewater;1-6;1-8
Thursday's results
McFarland 46, Bigfoot 26
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Craig 55
Verona at Madison East, 7:15 p.m. ppd
Beloit Memorial at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22
Madison Memorial at Sun Prairie, 7:15 p.m. ppd
Columbus 59, Watertown Lutheran Prep 56
Lake Mills 69, Poynette 42
Lakeside Lutheran 43, Lodi 39
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;11-1-0
Beaver Dam;6-1-0;9-3-0
McFarland;3-2-0;5-7-0
Milton;2-3-1;5-5-1
Monona Grove;2-5-0;4-9-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-6-0;1-9-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;4-2-0;11-5-0
Oregon;3-3-0;9-6-0
Sauk Prairie;2-2-0;8-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-9-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-12-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;7-0-0;9-3-0
Janesville;5-2-0;8-4-0
Middleton;4-3-0;9-4-0
Madison Memorial;4-3-0;5-6-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;5-5-0
Madison West;3-4-0;4-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-7-0;0-12-0
Thursday's results
Beaver Dam 6, Monona Grove 1
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 4, Oregon 2
Sauk Prairie at Monroe, 7 p.m. ppd
McFarland at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m. no report
Sun Prairie at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m. no report
Madison La Follete/East at DeForest, 6:00 p.m ppd
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;4-0-0;11-1-0
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;7-8-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-5-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-7-2
Beaver Dam;0-8-0;0-9-0
Thursday's results
Fox City 9, Cap City 1
Baraboo at Medford, 7 p.m. cancelled
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's result
Madison East at Janesville Parker 7:15 p.m. no report
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Madison Memorial 131.550, Madison La Follette/East 130.625
Middleton at Verona High School, 6 p.m. no report
Mount Horeb 138.600, Monona Grove 123.200