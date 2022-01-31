High school sports highlights: La Follette's Demetria Prewitt scores 26 in matchup with Madison East

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Dementia Prewitt and Malia Green, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt led all scorers with 26 points and Green added 20 in the Lancers’ 67-55 win over Madison East (4-10, 3-9 Big Eight). Prewitt has scored 20 or more points in a game six times this season, and Green has done it on four occasions.

Connor Churches, Monona Grove boys hockey: The Silver Eagles defenseman recorded four assists in their 8-4 win over Milton. Ty Turner added two first-period goals. The Silver Eagles’ next game is Saturday at home against McFarland.

Jack Fritz, Columbus boys basketball: Fritz led the Cardinals with 20 points in their 74-59 win over Watertown Luther Prep. Three other Cardinals scored in double figures: Aaron Uttech (17), Nathan Cotter (16) and Mason Carthew (12). Columbus’ next game is Friday at home against Lodi.

From the box

Middleton boys hockey’s Eli Kinne scored the Cardinals’ decisive fourth goal in a 4-3 win over Beloit Memorial. Kinne’s goal in the third period stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 4-2. None of Middleton’s players recorded more than one point.

Madison East girls basketball’s Maya Griffin scored a career-high 18 points in the Purgolders’ loss to La Follette (8-5, 6-5 Big Eight). Kearra Jones added 15.