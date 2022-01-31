High school sports highlights: La Follette's Demetria Prewitt scores 26 in matchup with Madison East

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Dementia Prewitt and Malia Green, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt led all scorers with 26 points and Green added 20 in the Lancers’ 67-55 win over Madison East (4-10, 3-9 Big Eight). Prewitt has scored 20 or more points in a game six times this season, and Green has done it on four occasions.
Connor Churches, Monona Grove boys hockey: The Silver Eagles defenseman recorded four assists in their 8-4 win over Milton. Ty Turner added two first-period goals. The Silver Eagles’ next game is Saturday at home against McFarland.
Jack Fritz, Columbus boys basketball: Fritz led the Cardinals with 20 points in their 74-59 win over Watertown Luther Prep. Three other Cardinals scored in double figures: Aaron Uttech (17), Nathan Cotter (16) and Mason Carthew (12). Columbus’ next game is Friday at home against Lodi.
From the box
- Middleton boys hockey’s Eli Kinne scored the Cardinals’ decisive fourth goal in a 4-3 win over Beloit Memorial. Kinne’s goal in the third period stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 4-2. None of Middleton’s players recorded more than one point.
- Madison East girls basketball’s Maya Griffin scored a career-high 18 points in the Purgolders’ loss to La Follette (8-5, 6-5 Big Eight). Kearra Jones added 15.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;8-1;15-2
Waunakee;7-2;13-5
DeForest;6-2;12-4
Watertown;6-2;8-8
Beaver Dam;5-3;8-8
Fort Atkinson;3-5;9-7
Stoughton;3-5;6-8
Monona Grove;1-7;5-11
BADGER WEST
Monroe;8-0;14-2
Mount Horeb;5-2;8-7
Oregon;4-4;12-4
Sauk Prairie;3-5;8-8
Portage;3-6;7-9
Edgewood;1-6;7-9
Reedsburg;1-7;6-10
Baraboo;1-8;4-12
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;10-2;12-5
Madison La Follette;10-2;11-3
Sun Prairie;8-4;10-5
Madison East;6-5;8-6
Verona;5-5;10-6
Madison Memorial;5-7;9-7
Janesville Parker;5-7;8-8
Madison West;4-8;5-9
Janesville Craig;4-8;5-11
Beloit Memorial;1-10;5-12
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-1;12-4
East Troy;8-2;12-3
McFarland;7-3;9-6
Turner;6-3;7-5
Big Foot;6-5;9-8
Evansville;7-4;10-6
Edgerton;6-6;7-10
Whitewater;2-8;3-12
Clinton;2-10;4-13
Jefferson;0-11;0-16
Monday's result
Columbus 74, Watertown Luther Prep 59
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;10-1;18-2
Waunakee;9-2;15-5
Monona Grove;8-3;10-7
Watertown;7-4;15-5
DeForest;6-5;12-7
Stoughton;5-6;8-11
Milton;2-9;8-12
Fort Atkinson;1-10;6-12
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;11-0;19-0
Edgewood;8-3;13-6
Oregon;7-4;10-9
Sauk Prairie;6-5;14-5
Mount Horeb;5-6;7-9
Baraboo;2-9;3-15
Monroe;1-10;1-15
Portage;0-11;3-17
Big Eight
Verona;10-2;14-3
Janesville Craig;9-2;12-5
Sun Prairie;9-2;14-3
Madison Memorial;7-4;7-8
Madison La Follette;6-5;8-5
Beloit Memorial;6-5;7-7
Middleton;6-6;7-11
Madison East;3-9;4-10
Madison West;1-10;2-12
Janesville Parker;1-11;1-17
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-0;17-2
Edgerton;10-2;15-2
Jefferson;10-3;12-6
McFarland;8-5;12-6
Clinton;7-6;10-8
Evansville;5-8;6-12
Whitewater;4-9;5-13
East Troy;3-10;3-13
Turner;2-10;5-11
Big Foot;2-11;5-13
Monday's result
Wisconsin Dells 57, Portage 50
Verona 66, Wisconsin Rapids 55
Edgewood 51, Middleton 42
Madison La Follette 67, Madison East 55
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;9-0-0;17-3-0
Beaver Dam;9-2-0;13-7-0
McFarland;6-3-0;10-8-0
Monona Grove;5-6-0;8-13-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-9-1
Milton;3-7-1;8-9-1
Stoughton;0-12-0;1-17-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;7-0-0;15-3-0
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;13-2-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-5-0;14-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-7-0;3-16-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-17-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;12-0-0;14-4-1
Janesville;8-3-0;12-6-0
Middleton;8-5-0;14-6-0
Madison Memorial;7-5-0;8-10-0
Sun Prairie;4-5-0;9-8-0
Madison West;4-8-0;5-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-9-0;2-13-0
Beloit Memorial;1-10-0;3-15-0
Monday's results
Monona Grove 8, Milton 4
Middleton 4, Beloit Memorial 3
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;8-0-0;16-3-0
Viroqua;7-1-0;9-5-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-10-0
Icebergs;5-5-0;7-11-0
Rock County;5-6-0;7-12-2
Badger Lightning;5-7-0;8-9-0
Beaver Dam;0-13-0;0-17-0