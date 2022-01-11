High school sports highlights: La Follette's Aaliyah Smith scores 26 in second game back, beats Monona Grove

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Aaliyah Smith, La Follette girls basketball: Smith scored 26 points in the Lancers 71-65 win over Monona Grove (9-3, 7-0 Badger East). The senior made her return to high school action on Saturday against Janesville Parker. Smith had not played a varsity game since her freshman year at Verona, where she scored over 20 points per game. Fellow senior Demetria Prewitt also scored 23 points to help guide the Lancers to the win.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe boys basketball: The University of Wisconsin football commit cracked 1,000 career points, scoring 20 in Monroe boys basketball’s 52-50 win over Madison Edgewood (3-8, 0-6 Badger). Carson Leuzinger, who hit the go-ahead triple with 23 seconds left, scored 20 for the Cheesemakers (13-1, 7-0). The Crusaders’ Teo Jimenez scored 13 points and Al Deang added 11.
Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: Pender led Madison with 26 points in the Regents’ 66-56 loss to Kettle Moraine. The Regents led 30-29 at half but couldn’t hold off the Chargers in the second half. JR Brown was second on West (3-6) with 11 points.
Sam Knight, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Knight recorded four points in the Spartans’ 6-0 win over Janesville. The defenseman recorded two goals and two assists, both of which came in the first period. Knight then scored back-to-back goals in the second period to conclude the scoring. The Spartans (6-7-0, 5-4-0 Big Eight) are at home Thursday against Madison West.
Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: UW-Oshkosh commit Avery Poole scored 28 points in the Silver Eagles’ 71-65 loss to La Follette (8-2, 6-2 Big Eight). Taylor Moreau (14 points) and Emily Clevidence (10) were the other two Silver Eagles to score in double figures. Monona Grove’s next game is Friday in the Badger Challenge against undefeated Reedsburg in one of the two matchups of top seeds in the event.
Brady Engelkes, Middleton boys hockey: The sophomore scored three goals and added an assist in Middleton’s 7-5 win over Kettle Moraine. Two of his goals came in the second period with the Cardinals trailing 3-1, tying the game with back-to-back goals in 12 seconds. Engelkes leads the Cardinals in scoring this season with 20 goals through 15 games. The win extends their winning streak to eight games.
Max Unitan, Monona Grove boys hockey: Unitan scored five goals and added an assist in the Silver Eagle’s 10-1 win over Stoughton. He scored a pair of goals in the first and second periods, adding his fifth in the third. Unitan leads the Silver Eagle’s in goals (14) and points (23). The Silver Eagle’s head into the Badger Challenge Saturday with a 5-9-0 record.
From the box
- Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Avree Antony scored 19 points in the Cardinals 61-35 win over Madison Edgewood (8-5, 5-2 Badger West). Junior Marie Outlay was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 13 points.
- Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejada finished first in the boys 500-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle in the Silver Eagle’s 93-77 win over Waunakee. Tejada finished the 200 in 1:54.35 and the 500 in 5:07.87.
- Columbus girls basketball’s Alise Hayes scored 14 points in the Cardinals 57-43 win over Poynette. Mikenna Boettcher was the only other Cardinal to score in double figures, with 12.
- Erik Schultz won the 500 freestyle and finished second in the 200 freestyle in DeForest’s 91-78 dual-meet win against Milton boys swimming. He finished the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:38.77.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Lauren Meudt led the Warriors with 15 points in their 60-40 win over Middleton. Ashley Sawicki also chipped in with 14 points for the Warriors.
- Sauk Prairie boys basketball’s Carson Bricki scored 24 points in the Eagles’ 69-37 win over Baraboo. The 24 points the junior scored is a new career high. Bricki’s previous career best was 14 points in a game Jan. 6 against Portage.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s McKayla Paunker set a new career high with 19 points in the Eagles’ 61-44 win over Wisconsin Dells. Senior Karissa Marquardt also scored 15 points in the win.
- Waunakee boys basketball’s Andrew Keller scored 20 points in the Warriors’ 65-62 loss to DeForest (9-3, 6-1 Badger East). The other Warriors to score in double figures were Aidan Driscoll and Joey Fuhremann, who each scored 11.
- Samaria Ownby of Madison East/La Follette gymnastics scored a 9.100 on the vault and 9.075 on the uneven bars in United’s 140.225-121.625 loss to Verona.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-0;11-2
DeForest;5-1;8-3
Milton;5-1;10-2
Beaver Dam;4-2;7-5
Watertown;4-2;5-6
Stoughton;3-3;4-5
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-6
Monona Grove;1-5;5-7
BADGER WEST
Monroe;6-0;12-1
Mount Horeb;3-2;6-3
Oregon;3-3;7-3
Sauk Prairie;2-4;4-6
Portage;1-4;3-7
Reedsburg;1-5;4-6
Baraboo;1-5;3-7
Edgewood;0-5;3-7
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;7-0;8-1
Middleton;7-0;8-2
Madison East;4-2;6-3
Janesville Parker;3-4;6-5
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-7
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Sun Prairie;2-4;4-5
Verona;2-4;6-4
Madison West;2-5;3-5
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;6-0;8-3
McFarland;6-1;8-1
East Troy;4-1;7-2
Big Foot;5-2;6-5
Turner;3-2;4-3
Evansville;3-4;5-6
Edgerton;2-4;3-7
Whitewater;2-5;2-8
Clinton;1-6;2-9
Jefferson;0-7;0-11
Monday's result
Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie 70
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-0;9-2
Beaver Dam;6-1;13-2
Waunakee;5-2;7-5
Stoughton;5-2;8-5
DeForest;3-4;7-6
Watertown;2-4;9-5
Milton;2-5;7-8
Fort Atkinson;1-6;4-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;7-0;13-0
Oregon;5-2;8-5
Edgewood;5-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;3-4;5-5
Sauk Prairie;3-4;8-4
Baraboo;1-6;2-11
Portage;0-6;3-8
Monroe;0-7;0-111
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;6-1;9-2
Madison La Follette;6-2;7-2
Janesville Craig;5-2;7-5
Verona;5-2;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-6
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-7;1-12
Madison West;0-6;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;8-0;11-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-2;7-4
McFarland;6-2;9-3
Clinton;4-4;7-6
Evansville;4-4;5-8
East Troy;2-6;2-9
Turner;1-6;3-7
Big Foot;1-7;4-9
Whitewater;1-7;2-10
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-1-0
Beaver Dam;7-1-0;11-3-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-4-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-7-1
Monona Grove;2-5-0;4-9-0
Stoughton;0-9-0;1-11-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;4-2-0;11-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;9-2-0
Oregon;3-3-0;9-6-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-3-0;2-11-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-12-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;7-0-0;9-3-0
Janesville;5-2-0;8-5-0
Middleton;5-3-0;10-4-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;6-5-0
Madison Memorial;4-4-0;5-7-0
Madison West;3-4-0;4-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-8-0;0-13-0
Monday's result
Beaver Dam 9, Milton 6
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;5-0-0;12-1-0
Viroqua;5-1-0;6-3-0
Cap City Cougars;4-2-0;7-8-0
Icebergs;4-3-0;6-5-0
Rock County;3-4-0;5-9-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-9-0;0-10-0