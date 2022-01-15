High school sports highlights: Kylee Grabarski leads Waunakee girls basketball over Edgewood at Badger Challenge

Monroe High School hosted this weekend’s Badger Challenge for girls basketball, which featured teams from the East and West divisions facing off against each other. Results counted towards overall record but not conference record. Waunakee girls basketball’s 16-point win over Madison Edgewood, thanks to four girls scoring in double figures, was one of the key results of the weekend.
Here's who shined in the Badger Challenge and the rest of Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Kylee Grabarski, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior guard scored 17 points thanks to four made triples in a 58-42 win over Madison Edgewood (8-5) at the Badger Challenge in Monroe. Grabarski scored 12 of those points after halftime, and Claire Meudt scored all 10 of her points in the second half to help the Warriors pull away. Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki each added 11 points for Waunakee (9-5).
Thea Bender, Madison East/La Follette gymnastics (Madison United): Bender was the all-around champion in the gold section of the Purgolder Invitational with a score of 34.800. She won three events: the vault with 8.800, uneven bars with 8.700 and the floor with 9.300. United finished fourth with an overall team score of 121.400. Madison Memorial won with 131.8250.
Tomas Korndorfer, Reedsburg boys hockey co-op: Korndorfer scored three goals in Reedsburg’s 9-2 win over DeForest at the Badger Challenge. He scored all three goals coming in the third period and finished with four points on the night, adding an assist in the second period. The senior has nine goals and 11 assists on the season.
Cameron Tejeda, Monona Grove boys swimming: The Queens University of Charlotte commit won two events to help the Silver Eagles place second out of nine teams at the Fondy Invite. Tejeda won the 100-yard butterfly (:52.45) and the 100 backstroke (:54.41), also helping MG’s 200 medley relay (1:42.46) and 400 freestyle relay (3:22.39) each place second. Teammate Jonah Elfers also contributed to that latter relay team, and added a win in the 50 freestyle (:22.59) plus a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:53.5).
Kyle Rohrer, Oregon boys hockey: The junior had two goals and three assists in Oregon’s (11-6) 6-0 win over Monona Grove (5-10) at the Badger Challenge. One goal came in the first period and the second was 30 seconds into the second period. Rohrer leads the Badger West with 70 points.
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: The Northern Michigan commit scored 20 points thanks to four made 3-pointers in a 57-49 win over Fox Valley Lutheran. Brody Hartig added 13 points for the Norskies, who have won three straight to improve to 10-3. They return to action Tuesday night when they host Stevens Point at 7:30 p.m., marking their third non-conference game in the last four.
Brody Hemauer, DeForest boys wrestling: Hemauer won the 170-pound gold at the Norskie Invitational. He defeated Jacob Ducett of Oconomowoc by fall in 1:51. The UW-Parkside commit has a record of 34-11 since January 15, 2021. Hemauer was the WIAA Division I State runner-up in 2021.
From the box
- Baraboo girls basketball’s (2-12) Taylor Pfaff scored 21 points in a 64-53 loss to Milton (8-8) at the Badger Challenge. Teammate Caitlyn Frank added 13 points.
- Cameran Ratz scored 13 points for Portage (3-10) girls basketball in a 56-32 loss to Fort Atkinson (6-8) at the Badger Challenge.
- Emma Anderson scored 19 points in Mount Horeb’s Badger Challenge loss to Watertown 53-39. The Vikings scored 28 second-half points with Anderson accounting for 13 of them.
- Ally Barth scored 14 points for Madison Edgewood girls basketball in a 58-42 loss to Waunakee.
- Sarah Hershberger of Madison Memorial gymnastics won the balance beam event in the gold section of the Purgolder Invitational with a score of 9.250. The Spartans won the gold section with its 131.825 team score.
- Madison West’s Alexa Harris won the all-around title in the purple section of the Purgolder Invitational. She won all four events: floor with a score of 9.325, balance beam with 8.750, vault with 8.500 and uneven bars with 8.750. The Regents placed second in the purple section with a score of 123.750. Janesville Craig won with 125.800.
- Nathan Gneiser and Carson Zick both scored goals in Baraboo/Portage’s 3-2 loss to Milton in boys hockey at the Badger Challenge.
- Verona area boys wrestling’s Adam Murphy and Jay Hanson won at 220 pounds and 285, respectively, to help the Wildcats finish second out of 11 teams at the Chippewa Falls Invitational. Murphy won his first-place match by fall in 1:51, and Hanson won his with a pin in 4:00.
- Waunakee wrestler Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee won first place at 220 over Reedsburg’s Jesus Gonzalez by decision 9-7 at the Rick Lawinger Invitational.
- Madison Edgewood's (9-3) JJ Wiebusch had two goals and an assist as the Crusader's defeated Waunakee (12-2) by a score of 5-2 in boys hockey. Fellow Crusader Aidan Lenz had three assists.