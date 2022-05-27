High school sports highlights: Karlie McKenzie dominant as Monona Grove punches ticket to sectionals

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Karlie McKenzie and Ava Hackle, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out 16 in a 10-2 win over Holmen in the regional finals. Ava Hackel led the Silver Eagles with three RBIs and went 3-for-4 with a double. The Silver Eagles will face Middleton on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

Tre Grignon, Verona baseball: He combined to hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run and a walk during a doubleheader sweep of Hartland Arrowhead. In an 8-4 win, he had two hits and two RBIs. EJ Jaschinski struck out eight with three walks and one hit allowed in a complete-game shutout to lead a 4-0 win in the other game. Max Steiner had a hit and RBI for the Wildcats, who improved to 17-7.

Mackenzie Zimmerman, Middleton softball: Zimmerman delivered the go-ahead run that ended up as the difference in the Cardinals’ 4-3 win over Verona in the regional finals. With one out in the seventh inning, Zimmerman came through with an infield RBI single. She was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Megan Button tossed a complete game for the Cardinals, allowing three runs (all unearned) and striking out five.

Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood track and field: Grosse won the girls long jump (17 feet, 9 ¾ inches), 300-meter hurdles (46.99 seconds), 100 hurdles (:15.60) and was on the 800 relay team that placed first (1:46.83) at the Prairie du Chien sectionals. The event was delayed late into Thursday night due to rain and lightning in the area. The Crusaders won the meet with 90 points. Lodi finished second in both boys and girls, scoring 80 and 88 points, respectively.

Madison Memorial girls track and field: Nevaeh Harden, Ana Ashworth and Hannah Zietlow each raced for two winning relay teams to help the Spartans finish first out of 15 teams at the Baraboo sectional.

From the box

Oregon softball’s Emily Crowe pitched seven innings, allowing one run on four hits in the Panthers’ 1-0 loss to Janesville Parker in the regional finals. She allowed no walks and struck out four. Crowe was also 1-for-2 with a strikeout.

Edgewood baseball’s Steffen Mello pitched a five-inning shutout in a 19-0 win over Stoughton in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 regionals. He allowed one hit and struck out six. Jacob Sheahan led the Crusaders with four RBIs, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Lakeside Lutheran baseball’s Tyler Marty went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in a 4-1 win over Lake Mills. He had the go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. Aidan Berg struck out six with one earned run allowed in four innings. Derek Bruce went 3-for-4 with an RBI double for Lake Mills. Lutheran will play top seed Jefferson in the Division 2 regional semifinals.

Milton softball’s Gwen Baker struck out 10 with six hits and no walks allowed in a complete-game shutout to lead a 2-0 Division 1 regional final win over Elkhorn. Julia Wolf had an RBI triple for the Red Hawks, who will face Kettle Moraine in the sectional semifinals.

Jefferson softball’s Aidyn Messmann hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs in a 16-0 win over Edgerton in three innings. The Eagles will play Beloit Turner in the Division 2 sectional semifinals after they beat McFarland 5-4.