High school sports highlights: Karlie McKenzie dominant as Monona Grove punches ticket to sectionals

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Karlie McKenzie and Ava Hackle, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out 16 in a 10-2 win over Holmen in the regional finals. Ava Hackel led the Silver Eagles with three RBIs and went 3-for-4 with a double. The Silver Eagles will face Middleton on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Tre Grignon, Verona baseball: He combined to hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run and a walk during a doubleheader sweep of Hartland Arrowhead. In an 8-4 win, he had two hits and two RBIs. EJ Jaschinski struck out eight with three walks and one hit allowed in a complete-game shutout to lead a 4-0 win in the other game. Max Steiner had a hit and RBI for the Wildcats, who improved to 17-7.
Mackenzie Zimmerman, Middleton softball: Zimmerman delivered the go-ahead run that ended up as the difference in the Cardinals’ 4-3 win over Verona in the regional finals. With one out in the seventh inning, Zimmerman came through with an infield RBI single. She was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Megan Button tossed a complete game for the Cardinals, allowing three runs (all unearned) and striking out five.
People are also reading…
Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood track and field: Grosse won the girls long jump (17 feet, 9 ¾ inches), 300-meter hurdles (46.99 seconds), 100 hurdles (:15.60) and was on the 800 relay team that placed first (1:46.83) at the Prairie du Chien sectionals. The event was delayed late into Thursday night due to rain and lightning in the area. The Crusaders won the meet with 90 points. Lodi finished second in both boys and girls, scoring 80 and 88 points, respectively.
Madison Memorial girls track and field: Nevaeh Harden, Ana Ashworth and Hannah Zietlow each raced for two winning relay teams to help the Spartans finish first out of 15 teams at the Baraboo sectional.
From the box
- Oregon softball’s Emily Crowe pitched seven innings, allowing one run on four hits in the Panthers’ 1-0 loss to Janesville Parker in the regional finals. She allowed no walks and struck out four. Crowe was also 1-for-2 with a strikeout.
- Edgewood baseball’s Steffen Mello pitched a five-inning shutout in a 19-0 win over Stoughton in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 regionals. He allowed one hit and struck out six. Jacob Sheahan led the Crusaders with four RBIs, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
- Lakeside Lutheran baseball’s Tyler Marty went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in a 4-1 win over Lake Mills. He had the go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. Aidan Berg struck out six with one earned run allowed in four innings. Derek Bruce went 3-for-4 with an RBI double for Lake Mills. Lutheran will play top seed Jefferson in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
- Milton softball’s Gwen Baker struck out 10 with six hits and no walks allowed in a complete-game shutout to lead a 2-0 Division 1 regional final win over Elkhorn. Julia Wolf had an RBI triple for the Red Hawks, who will face Kettle Moraine in the sectional semifinals.
- Jefferson softball’s Aidyn Messmann hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs in a 16-0 win over Edgerton in three innings. The Eagles will play Beloit Turner in the Division 2 sectional semifinals after they beat McFarland 5-4.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Baseball
Friday's regional results
Division 1
Edgewood 19, Stoughton 0 (F/5)
Division 2
River Valley 5, Lodi 1
Lakeside Lutheran 4, Lake Mills 1
Columbus 18, St. John's Northwestern 1 (F/5)
Watertown Luther Prep 1, Waupun 0
Division 3
Marshall 12, Poynette 3
Friday's regular season results
Verona 4, Arrowhead 0 (G1)
Verona 8, Arrowhead 4 (G2)
Softball
Friday's regional results
Division 1
Janesville Parker 1, Oregon 0
Monona Grove 10, Holmen 2
Milton 2, Elkhorn 0
Middleton 4, Verona 3
Division 2
Jefferson 16, Edgerton 0 (F/3)
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;17-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;14-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;7-8-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-10-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;12-5-1
Baraboo;3-6-0;6-11-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;7-9-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-16-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-2-0;9-7-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-8-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-9-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;17-0-1
Edgewood;9-1-0;14-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;8-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;2-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;9-0-0;12-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-2-1;9-3-4
Madison West;7-1-1;11-3-1
Sun Prairie;6-3-0;7-7-3
Middleton;5-4-0;7-9-1
Madison East;5-4-0;5-9-0
Janesville Craig;3-6-0;6-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-7-0;2-8-1
Madison La Follette;1-8-0;1-13-0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-18-0
Capitol
Sugar River;7-0-0;14-2-1
Lake Mills;4-1-2;9-4-3
Lodi;4-1-2;8-6-3
Columbus;2-3-2;4-5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4-1;5-7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3-1;7-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;2-5-0;4-8-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-7-0;1-9-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-2-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;10-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-9-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-14-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-11-0
Friday's results
Boys track and field
Late Thursday's results
Sun Prairie sectional: Sun Prairie 117, Mukwonago 86, Janesville Parker 58, Badger 57, Oregon 54, Waterford 53, Elkhorn 53, Fort Atkinson 51, Madison La Follette 44, Burlington 39, Monona Grove 21, Stoughton 20, Janesville Craig 17, Milton 16, Wilmot 8, Beloit Memorial 4
Prairie du Chien sectional: Catholic Memorial 100, Lodi 80, Lakeside Lutheran 62, Jefferson 36, McFarland 36, Monroe 35, Madison Edgewood 34, Big Foot 34, Beloit Turner 33, Sugar River 32, Platteville 27, Lake Mills 25, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 25, River Valley 18, Portage 18, Watertown Luther Prep 17, Whitewater 15, Richland Center 11, Brodhead/Juda 10, Westby 8, Prairie du Chien 8, Columbus 7, Poynette 6, Mayville 6, Marshall 4, Lake Country Lutheran 4, Wisconsin Dells 3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, Evansville 2, Viroqua 2
Girls track and field
Late Thursday's results
Sun Prairie sectional: Mukwonago 150, Sun Prairie 81, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58, Stoughton 57, Oregon 52, Janesville Craig 41, Janesville Parker 36, Elkhorn 35, Badger 33, Waterford 30, Madison La Follette 30, Milton 18, Burlington 13, Beloit Memorial 6, Wilmot 2
Prairie du Chien sectional: Madison Edgewood 90, Lodi 88, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 54, Sugar River 40, Whitewater 36, Columbus 29, Brodhead/Juda 26, Platteville 24, Jefferson 23.50, Watertown Luther Prep 23.50, Wisconsin Dells 22, Monroe 21, Big Foot 19, McFarland 18, Richland Center 18, Prairie du Chien 18, Clinton 16, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 15, Lake Country Lutheran 15, Westby 13.50, Portage 13.50, Catholic Memorial 13, Lakeside Lutheran 12, East Troy 10, Edgerton 10, Lake Mills 7, Beloit Turner 6, River Valley 5, Mayville 5, Evansville 5, Delavan-Darien 4, Viroqua 1