High school sports highlights: Kaden Fosdick leads scoring for Middleton boys basketball in sectional semifinal loss

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
From the box
- Middleton boys basketball’s Kaden Fosdick led the Cardinals with 12 points in their 57-39 loss to Brookfield Central in the Division 1 sectional semifinal. Bennett Murray scored 16 points to lead three Central players who scored in double figures.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
WIAA Boys basketball tournament
Division 1
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah 66, No. 5 Kimberly 64
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 69, No. 3 Appleton East 64
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah vs. No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial, at D.C. Everest
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls 99, No. 5 Green Bay East 66
No. 2 De Pere vs. No. 3 Homestead 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 77
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls vs. No. 2 De Pere, at Hartford Union
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central 57, No. 5 Middleton 39
No. 6 Sun Prairie 85, No. 2 Madison La Follette 80
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central vs. No. 6 Sun Prairie at West Allis Central
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waukesha South 45, No. 5 Mukwonago 43
No. 2 Racine Case 69, No. 3 Franklin 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waukesha South vs. No. 2 Racine Case, at Waukesha South
Division 2
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central 66, No. 3 Onalaska 45
No. 4 Medford 56, No. 6 Rhinelander 29
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 3 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central vs. No. 4 Medford, at Eau Claire North
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Ashwaubenon 68, No. 4 Oshkosh North 58
No. 1 Nicolet 59, No. 2 Beaver Dam 42
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Nicolet vs. No. 2 Ashwaubenon, at West Bend East
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Oregon 74, No. 1 DeForest 71
No. 1 Westosha Central 72, No. 2 Milton 52
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Westosha Central vs. No. 2 Oregon at Oregon
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 76, No. 2 Wauwatosa West 59
No. 1 Pewaukee 75, No. 2 Whitnall 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 1 Pewaukee, at New Berlin West
Division 3
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 67, No. 4 St. Croix Central 61
No. 1 West Salem 76, No. 11 Adams-Friendship 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 West Salem vs. No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, at Arcadia
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Freedom 48, No. 1 Northland Pines 31
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion 75, No. 7 Kewaunee 50
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion vs. No. 2 Freedom, at Two Rivers
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran 71, No. 3 Laconia 48
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus 56, No. 4 Edgewood 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran vs. No. 2 Columbus, at Beaver Dam
Sectional 4
Regional Championship (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More 83, No. 5 Brown Deer 76 (OT)
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 6 Big Foot 51, No. 4 Racine St. Catherine's 49
Sectional Semifinal (Fri., Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 2 Dominican at Whitefish Bay
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 6 Big Foot vs. winner of semifinal 2, at Whitewater
Division 4
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cameron 45, No. 4 Unity 31
No. 2 Durand 77, No. 1 Spring Valley 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 2 Durand vs. No. 2 Cameron, at Osseo-Fairchild
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia 54, No. 2 Stratford 47
No. 1 Roncalli 85, No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic 61
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia vs. No. 1 Roncalli at Auburndale
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Onalaska Luther 78, No. 1 Mineral Point 60
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Marshall 42, No. 5 New Glarus 40
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 3 Onalaska Luther vs. No. 3 Marshall at Baraboo
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Howards Grove 71, No. 1 Sheboygan Lutheran 68 (OT)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Howards Grove at Brown Deer
Division 5
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley 72, No. 6 Prentice 56
No. 4 Athens 34, No. 2 Turtle Lake 31
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1:30 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley vs. No. 4 Athens at Chequamegon
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Newman Catholic vs. No. 2 Columbus Catholic at Wisconsin Rapids
No. 3 Three Lakes vs. No. 5 Gibraltar at Elcho
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
Winner of semifinal 1 vs. winner of semifinal 2, at Pulaski
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor 72, No. 2 Blair-Taylor 55
No. 3 Southwestern 58, No. 5 Potosi 54
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor vs. No. 3 Southwestern at Prairie du Chien
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cambria-Friesland 58, No. 5 Fall River 49
No. 1 Randolph 74, No. 2 Reedsville 63
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 2 Cambria-Friesland, at Fond du Lac
Girls basketball
WIAA State Girls basketball tournament
at the Resch Center
Division 1 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 4 De Pere
No. 2 Brookfield East vs. No. 3 Appleton East
Division 2 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Menomonie
No. 2 Reedsburg vs. No. 3 Pewaukee
Division 3 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Waupun 47, No. 4 Dominican 29
No. 2 Freedom 66, No. 3 St. Croix Falls 36
Division 4 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Mineral Point vs. No. 4 Westfield
No. 2 Laconia vs. No. 3 Neillsville
Division 5 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 9:05 a.m.)
No. 1 Randolph vs No. 4 Highland
No. 2 Assumption vs. No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic
Badger East All-Conference Boys Basketball
Player of the year: Max Weisbrod, senior, DeForest
First team
Max Weisbrod, G, senior, DeForest (U)
Jack Campion, G, senior, Milton (U)
Andrew Keller, F, senior, Waunakee (U)
Josh Jansen, F, senior, DeForest
Nate Gapinski, F, senior, Watertown
Second team
Brady Helbing, G, senior, Beaver Dam
Drew Evans, F, senior, Fort Atkinson
Brogan McIntyre, F, junior, Milton
Ty Fernholz, G, sophomore, Stoughton
Joey Fuhremann, F, senior, Waunakee
Honorable Mention
Tyler Bunkoske, G, senior, Beaver Dam
Tim Fredrickson, G, senior, DeForest
Brody Hartig, G, junior, DeForest
Carson Baker, G, senior, Fort Atkinson
Tommy Widner, F, senior, Milton
Jordan Hibner, W, senior, Monona Grove
Luke Fernholz, W, senior, Stoughton
Sawyer Schipper, G, sophomore, Stoughton
Owen Meyers, G, senior, Watertown
Aidan Driscoll, G, senior, Waunakee
*(U) represents unanimous vote
Badger West All-Conference Boys Basketball
Player of the year: Carson Leuzinger, PG, senior, Monroe
First team
Carson Leuzinger, PG, senior, Monroe (U)
JT Seagreaves, W, senior, Monroe (U)
Ryne Panzer, G, senior, Oregon (U)
Deaken Bush, G, senior, Oregon (U)
Cooper Roberts, G, senior, Portage
Second team
Gabriel McReynolds, F, senior, Baraboo
Jackson Trudgeon, G, senior, Edgewood
Al Deang, F, junior, Edgewood
Paul Matthews, F, senior, Mount Horeb
Madden Thorne, F, senior, Mount Horeb
Honorable mention
Mateo Jimenez, G, junior, Edgewood
Will Schenk, C, senior, Edgewood
Ray Woller, F, senior, Mount Horeb
Rocco Richie, G, junior, Mount Horeb
Jaxon Brockman, F, senior, Oregon
Casey Schoenecker, F, junior, Oregon
Kyan Reichoff, F, junior, Portage
Erik Brouette, G, senior, Portage
Jalen Roman, G, junior, Reedsburg
Devin Kerska, G, junior, Sauk Prairie
*(U) represents unanimous vote
Badger East All-Conference Girls Basketball
First team
Gabby Wilke, W, sophomore, Beaver Dam (U)
Avery Poole, PG, senior, Monona Grove (U)
Ava Loftus, G, senior, Stoughton (U)
Kylie Wittnebel, F, junior, Beaver Dam
Rylan Oberg, G, sophomore, DeForest
Jaelyn Derlein, G, junior, DeForest
Taylor Marquart, W, senior, Fort Atkinson
Drew Hinrichs, G, sophomore, Watertown
Ashley Sawicki, F, senior, Waunakee
Honorable Mention
Bella Oestreicher, W, junior, Beaver Dam
Anni Sallitel, W, sophomore, Beaver Dam
Leila Ashley, W, senior, Beaver Dam
Aspin Killiher, G, junior, DeForest
Elly Kohl, G, junior, Fort Atkinson
Saige Radke, PG, senior, Milton
Taylor Moreau, SG, junior, Monona Grove
Annie Tangeman, G, senior, Stoughton
Maddie Reott, G, junior, Stoughton
Lily Oiler, G, sophomore, Watertown
Lily Gifford, G, senior, Watertown
Ellie Demet, G, sophomore, Watertown
Riley Quinn, F, senior, Watertown
Kylee Grabarski, G, senior, Waunakee
Ava Bryan, F, senior, Waunakee
*(U) represents unanimous vote
Badger West All-Conference Girls Basketball
First team
Taylor Pffaf, G, junior, Baraboo
Ally Barth, F, senior, Edgewood
Amber Grosse, W, senior, Edgewood
Grace Vesperman, G, senior, Mount Horeb
Sam Schmitt, PG, sophomore, Oregon
Mahra Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg (U)
Sydney Cherney, G, sophomore, Reedsburg (U)
Trenna Cherney, F, senior, Reedsburg
Maggie Hartwig, F, junior, Sauk Prairie
McKayla Paukner, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie
Honorable mention
Caitlyn Frank, G, sophomore, Baraboo
Mataya Machovec-Fernandez, G, sophomore, Edgewood
Madison Foley, G, junior, Edgewood
Taylor Jacobson, G, junior, Monroe
Emma Anderson, F, senior, Mount Horeb
Delaney Nyenhuis, F, sophomore, Oregon
Emily Mortenson, SG, senior, Oregon
Lily Eisele, G, senior, Oregon
Asja McCall, P, junior, Portage
Estella Brees, G, sophomore, Portage
Macie Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg
Grace Benish, F, senior, Reedsburg
McKenzie Bestor, G, senior, Reedsburg
Kassia Marquardt, G, senior, Sauk Prairie
Olivia Paukner, F, senior, Sauk Prairie
Erelyn Apel, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie
*(U) represents unanimous vote