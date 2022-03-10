 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Kaden Fosdick leads scoring for Middleton boys basketball in sectional semifinal loss

Middleton-at-Madison-Memorial-Wisconsin-boys-high-school-basketball-02-H6A0487-12202019203853 (copy)

Middleton's Kaden Fosdick might be one of the few familiar faces in the Big Eight Conference, with many of the conference's teams shuttered last year due to the pandemic.

 State Journal Archives

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

From the box

  • Middleton boys basketball’s Kaden Fosdick led the Cardinals with 12 points in their 57-39 loss to Brookfield Central in the Division 1 sectional semifinal. Bennett Murray scored 16 points to lead three Central players who scored in double figures. 
