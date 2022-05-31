High school sports highlights: Josh Jansen guides DeForest baseball past Madison West in regionals

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Josh Jansen, DeForest baseball: He pitched six shutout innings, allowing six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Madison West in the Division 1 regional semifinals. Jansen had a double and RBI for the Norskies, who scored all three runs in the top of the seventh before Kase Reierson closed it out in four batters in the bottom half of the inning. Aidan Baccus pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and three hits with five strikeouts. No. 10 seed DeForest visits No. 2 seed Verona in a regional final Thursday night at 5 p.m.

Tayler Baker, Sun Prairie softball: The sophomore pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts in the 10-0 sectional-semifinal win over Madison Memorial. Baker also went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Gwen Baker, Milton softball: She threw a perfect game in their 1-0 sectional semifinal win over Kettle Moraine. The sophomore struck out five, and threw more than 70% of her 75 pitches for strikes.

Izzy Plesac, Verona girls soccer: She recorded a hat trick and had an assist in a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial in the Division 1 regional semifinals. Molly Armstrong and Lilliah Blum each scored twice for the Wildcats, with the latter adding an assist. Verona will host either Waukesha South or Madison East in the regional final Saturday.

Aaron Uttech, Columbus baseball: The junior pitched five hitless innings with five strikeouts and allowed three walks and an unearned run in an 11-1 win over Watertown Luther Prep in five innings. Uttech also hit an RBI double, scored twice and drew a walk. Brady Link went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, and Jaymeson Sullivan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. The Cardinals visit Jefferson in a Division 2 regional final on Wednesday.

From the box

Oregon girls soccer’s Zoey Pagels scored two goals and had two assists in a 15-0 win over Clinton/Beloit Turner in the Division 2 regional semifinals. Katelyn Studebaker and Ashley Wolfe each had two goals apiece, and Wolfe also had an assist. The top-seeded Panthers will host Burlington in the regional final Saturday.

Middleton baseball’s J.T. Hockers pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and allowed six hits, one run and no walks in a 3-1 win over Tomah in the Division 1 regional semifinals. Steven Paulsen went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run for the Cardinals, and Robby Erickson was 1-for-3 with an RBI. No. 4 seed Middleton hosts No. 12 seed Holmen in a regional final Thursday.

Monona Grove baseball’s Eddie Rivera went 2-for-2 with a walk and recorded an RBI in a 3-1 win over Madison Memorial in their WIAA regional matchup.

Edgewood baseball’s Henry Bishop threw six shutout innings with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Monroe in a WIAA regional game.

Beaver Dam softball’s Gabby Fakes went 1-for-3 with a run in a 2-1 loss to Oshkosh West in a Division 1 sectional semifinals. Liv DiStefano hit a double to set up the RBI sacrifice fly by Carlee Lapen in the fourth, but the Golden Beavers were held hitless in the final three innings and failed to rally from an early 2-0 deficit.

Marshall baseball’s Collin Petersen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 12-6 regional semifinal win over Green Lake.

Mount Horeb baseball’s Ray Woller went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-1 loss at Dodgeville in a Division 2 regional semifinal.