High school sports highlights: Jordan Shipshock, Izzi Stricker lead Waunakee girls golf team to victory
High school sports highlights: Jordan Shipshock, Izzi Stricker lead Waunakee girls golf team to victory

Anna Balfanz

Baraboo's Anna Balfanz takes a breath during the 100-meter freestyle during a 2020 dual meet against Portage at Rusch Elementary School in Portage.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s prep action.

Stars of the night

Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee: The golfer finished first with a 5-over-par-75 at the nine-team Portage Warrior Invite at Portage Country Club. Fellow sophomore Izzi Stricker’s 77 helped Waunakee to the top team score of 327. Second-place Reedsburg finished 18 strokes behind.

Anna Balfanz, Baraboo: The swimmer got four first places in the 131-20 dual-meet win over Portage. Her individual wins came in the 100-meter backstroke (1:11.32) and 50 freestyle (30.91) and relay victories came in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Teammate Bailey Sersland won the 400 freestyle (5:03.29) and 200 freestyle (2:23.48).

Ella Peotter, Oregon: She dominated her No. 1 singles match against Kylie Miller 6-0, 6-0 as the girls tennis team beat Monroe 7-0. 

From the box

  • Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match in girls tennis. The No. 1 doubles team of Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won 6-0, 6-1 in the team's 6-1 victory.
  • Taryn Endres of DeForest shot a 7-over 77 at the Portage Warrior Invite, tying for second place.
  • Junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Breezy Roman each shot 45 for the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team at the nine-hole Rock Valley Conference meet at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge. The two tied for fifth overall and helped Lutheran to a second-place team score of 191 out of nine teams.
  • Senior Alyssa Pero of Cambridge shot a 44 at the Rock Valley girls golf meet, tying for third place.
