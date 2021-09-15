High school sports highlights: Jordan Shipshock, Izzi Stricker lead Waunakee girls golf team to victory

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s prep action.
Stars of the night
Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee: The golfer finished first with a 5-over-par-75 at the nine-team Portage Warrior Invite at Portage Country Club. Fellow sophomore Izzi Stricker’s 77 helped Waunakee to the top team score of 327. Second-place Reedsburg finished 18 strokes behind.
Anna Balfanz, Baraboo: The swimmer got four first places in the 131-20 dual-meet win over Portage. Her individual wins came in the 100-meter backstroke (1:11.32) and 50 freestyle (30.91) and relay victories came in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Teammate Bailey Sersland won the 400 freestyle (5:03.29) and 200 freestyle (2:23.48).
Ella Peotter, Oregon: She dominated her No. 1 singles match against Kylie Miller 6-0, 6-0 as the girls tennis team beat Monroe 7-0.
From the box
- Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match in girls tennis. The No. 1 doubles team of Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won 6-0, 6-1 in the team's 6-1 victory.
- Taryn Endres of DeForest shot a 7-over 77 at the Portage Warrior Invite, tying for second place.
- Junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Breezy Roman each shot 45 for the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team at the nine-hole Rock Valley Conference meet at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge. The two tied for fifth overall and helped Lutheran to a second-place team score of 191 out of nine teams.
- Senior Alyssa Pero of Cambridge shot a 44 at the Rock Valley girls golf meet, tying for third place.