 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Jordan Hibner's game-winning shot, 28 points lead Monona Grove past Madison Edgewood
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Jordan Hibner's game-winning shot, 28 points lead Monona Grove past Madison Edgewood

  • 0
prep basketball jump page photo 1-9

Madison La Follette's Malia Green reacts after making a 3-pointer in the first half. She had five 3s among her 17 points.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove: The senior guard scored 28 points in a 58-57 win over Madison Edgewood in boys basketball. Hibner made five 3-pointers. He converted a layup with 3.2 seconds remaining, which ended up being the game winner.

Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie: She had 17 points for the Cardinals (4-0) in a 46-34 Big Eight Conference win over Verona in girls basketball. The junior outscored the Wildcats 15-13 in the first half. Teammate Avree Antony was the only other player to score in double figures with 11.

Malia Green and Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette: The backcourt duo each eclipsed 20 points in the 84-48 win over Madison East. Green led the way with 25 points, 19 n the first half. Prewitt scored 21 points.

Mount Horeb boys basketball: Sophomore big man Austin Liebried made a buzzer-beating shot in a 58-57 win over Fort Atkinson in a season opener. Junior Rocco Richie led the Vikings with 17 points, and senior Paul Matthews had 15. Carson Baker led the Blackhawks (0-2) with 23 points.

Spencer Stluka, Oregon: The sophomore swimmer set a school record in the 50-meter freestyle (:24.63) and also won the 100 butterfly (1:08.1) in helping Oregon beat Baraboo 112-57. Senior David Stevenson won the 200 IM (2:27.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.1).

Anthony Heinrichs and Reece Cordray, Verona: Each forward scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 4-1 victory for Verona (2-1-1) over Madison West in boys hockey. Heinrichs scored both of his goals in the first period, Cordray's came in the second. 

Elijah Elmer, Madison Memorial: The junior forward scored the winning goal midway through the third period and had an assist in a 3-2 win over Middleton in a Big Eight opener. The Spartans entered the third trailing 2-1 before getting a tying goal from senior captain Sam Knight on a power play.

From the box

  • Seniors Cameron Tejeda and Caleb Jondle each won two events and were part of two winning relay teams for Monona Grove in a 110-60 win over Milton. Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.43) and 100 butterfly (:53.98). Jondle won the 500 freestyle (5:12.3) and 200 IM (2:07.55). There were on victorious relays in the 200 medley (1:43.99) and 400 freestyle (3:24.56).
  • Madison Memorial’s McClain Mahone had 15 points — all on 3-pointers — in a 73-28 Big Eight win over Janesville Parker. 
  • Jakson Wagner and Zak Nowakowski each won two events for DeForest in a 92-78 boys swimming loss to Watertown. Wagner won the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.26) and 500 freestyle (6:05.55). Nowakowski won the 200 IM (2:21.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.31).
  • Sophomore Gabby Wilke scored 18 points in a 56-39 win for Beaver Dam (6-0) over Wisconsin Rapids in girls basketball. 
  • Jalen Roman scored 15 points to help Reedsburg beat Watertown 59-54. Teammates Kaden Meyer and Jack Campbell each had 12, with Meyer hitting three 3s and Campbell going 8-for-10 from the line.
  • Junior guard Kyle Kussow led McFarland with 14 points in a 76-62 loss to Brodhead. Dadon Gillen and Andrew Kelley each had 12 points for the Spartans, who were outscored 44-29 in the second half.
  • Sophomore Caitlyn Frank scored eight points to lead Baraboo in a 39-33 girls basketball loss to Sparta. The Thunderbirds (0-3) could not overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.
  • Boston Damon scored a goal and had two assists in Beaver Dam’s 4-0 win over Monona Grove in boys hockey. 
  • Ryan Inman and Charlie Jambor scored goals for Middleton in its 3-2 loss to Madison Memorial in boys hockey. Both teams are 2-1-0 overall.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics