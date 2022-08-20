High school sports highlights: Jonathan Weah's two scores lead Sun Prairie West to first win

Here's who shined in this weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jonathan Weah, Sun Prairie West football: The senior rushed for 144 yards to help the Wolves to their first victory in school history, 42-33, over Madison East at home. Along with a rushing touchdown, Weah returned a kick 93 yards for a score that put the Wolves up 28-13 in the second quarter.

Mekai Ward, Madison Memorial football: The junior caught six passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' 34-13 win over Kenosha Tremper. His longest score was a 47-yard touchdown reception from Charlie Erlandson that put the Spartans up 27-6 in the third quarter. Erlandson completed 14 of 23 attempts for 214 yards and four scores.

Derek Hilden, Sauk Prairie football: The tailback had 18 carries for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping the Eagles snap their 19-game losing streak in a 23-13 win over Baraboo. His longest rush went for 41 yards. Hayden Brice was a force on defense with two sacks and six tackles.

From the box

Madison East football's Emmanuel Bingham passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns along with 118 yards and two rushing scores in the loss to Sun Prairie West.

Madison La Follette football's Quinton Lomack Jr. carried nine times for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 56-20 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail. He also threw for 53 yards and a score with two interceptions.

Verona's Trey Engram rushed 23 times for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 28-6 loss to Muskego. Mike Valitchka led the Wildcats with five catches for 41 yards.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld football's Trenton Owens had 30 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 23-15 win over McFarland.

Verona girls tennis’ Naisha Nagpal defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles play. Annalise Cooper also had a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 2 singles over Amy Yao. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 4-3.

Oregon girls golf’s Drew Hoffer finished fourth overall (82) at 6-over par to help the Panthers to a first-place finish at the Balance and Believe Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club. The Panthers bested Whitefish Bay by three shots.