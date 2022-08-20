High school sports highlights: Jonathan Weah's 2 scores lead Sun Prairie West to first win

Here’s who shined in this weekend’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jonathan Weah, Sun Prairie West football: The senior rushed for 144 yards to help the Wolves to their first victory in school history, 42-33, over Madison East at home. Along with a rushing touchdown, Weah returned a kick 93 yards for a score that put the Wolves up 28-13 in the second quarter.
Mekai Ward, Madison Memorial football: The junior caught six passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 34-13 win over Kenosha Tremper. His longest score was a 47-yard touchdown reception from Charlie Erlandson that put the Spartans up 27-6 in the third quarter. Erlandson completed 14 of 23 attempts for 214 yards and four scores.
Derek Hilden, Sauk Prairie football: The tailback had 18 carries for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping the Eagles snap their 19-game losing streak in a 23-13 win over Baraboo. His longest rush went for 41 yards. Hayden Brice was a force on defense with two sacks and six tackles.
From the box
- Madison East football’s Emmanuel Bingham passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns along with 118 yards and two rushing scores in the loss to Sun Prairie West.
- Madison La Follette football’s Quinton Lomack Jr. carried nine times for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 56-20 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail. He also threw for 53 yards and a score with two interceptions.
- Verona’s Trey Engram rushed 23 times for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 28-6 loss to Muskego. Mike Valitchka led the Wildcats with five catches for 41 yards.
- Mount Horeb/Barneveld football’s Trenton Owens had 30 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 23-15 win over McFarland.
- Verona girls tennis’ Naisha Nagpal defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles play. Annalise Cooper also had a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 2 singles over Amy Yao. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 4-3.
- Oregon girls golf’s Drew Hoffer finished fourth overall (82) at 6-over par to help the Panthers to a first-place finish at the Balance and Believe Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club. The Panthers bested Whitefish Bay by three shots.