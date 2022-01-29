High school sports highlights: Jerry Petitgoue becomes first boys basketball coach to 1,000 wins in Wisconsin

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City boys basketball coach: Petitgoue became the first coach to win 1,000 games in Wisconsin history as the Cubans defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69. The winningest prep coach in Wisconsin history has led the Cubans to three state championships in his 54 years of coaching.

Brandon Kerns, Oregon boys basketball: The senior forward scored 27 points thanks to four made threes in a 103-64 victory over McFarland (9-6). Kerns led five Panthers (12-4) who scored double figures, which included Ryne Panzer (18), Billy McCorkle (11), Deaken Bush (11) and Jack Rulseh (10). It’s Oregon’s second win in as many days and fifth in-a-row.

Jonah Anderson, Verona boys basketball: Anderson scored 26 points in an 81-76 overtime win versus Janesville Craig (5-11, 4-8 Big Eight). He scored 15 of those points in the second half and three in overtime. Freshman Andrew Murphy added 23 points for the Wildcats (10-6, 5-5) thanks to 6-for-7 foul shooting and three made 3-pointers. Verona has now won six of its last eight.

Cate Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: The junior scored a team-high 24 points in a win against Madison Edgewood (12-5, 8-2 Badger West) 66-51. Her cousin, Sydney Cherney, scored 20 for the Beavers. Edgewood held a 32-21 half-time lead before the Beavers came back. It's the tenth-straight win for them as they remain unbeaten (18-0, 10-0).

Annika Rufenacht, Verona area gymnastics: Rufenacht, a level 10 gymnast, took the all-around in the green division at the Spartan Invite with her 37.300 score. Verona finished second in the green division with 144.175 behind Franklin/Muskego with 146.525. The sophomore earned first place on the balance beam (9.350) and vault (9.600).

Andrew Jicha, Oregon boys hockey: Jicha scored five goals and added two assists in a 10-1 win over Monona Grove in the seventh-place game at the Groundhog Tournament hosted by Sun Prairie. He scored three of those goals on power plays. Teammate Kyle Rohrer scored a goal and had five assists.

Jacob Hollfelder, Sun Prairie boys hockey: In the consolation game of the Groundhog Tournament Hollfelder scored two goals and added two assists as the Cardinals defeated Kettle Moraine 5-4. The Cardinals finished fifth in the tournament, winning against Monona Grove and Kettle Moraine after a first round loss to Madison Memorial. Hollfelder finished the tournament with two goals and three assists.

From the box

Lauren Meudt hit 9-of-11 free throws and scored 17 points to help Waunakee girls basketball (15-5) beat New Trier (Il.) 56-49. Ashley Sawicki added 16 points to help the Warriors rally from a 30-22 halftime deficit. Waunakee has won eight straight and 10 of its last 11.

Beaver Dam (18-2, 10-1 Badger) girls basketball’s Gabby Wilke scored 15 points in a 70-45 win over Milton (8-12, 2-9). She scored 11 of those points in the first half, and teammate Bella Oestreicher joined her in double figures with 12. The Golden Beavers have now won 12 in-a-row.

Lucas Cose scored 15 points for Madison Edgewood in a win against Newman Catholic 60-48 in boys basketball. Clay Krantz scored 13 points and made a team-high six free-throws, shooting 6-10 from the line.

Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda won the boys 100 yard butterfly (52.15) and the 100 yard backstroke (52.51) in boys swimming. Monona Grove won the Plymouth Invitational with a 280 team score, with Madison Edgewood placing second with 270 and McFarland fifth at 206.5 points.

Sun Prairie boys wrestling’s Parker Olson placed first in 120 pounds at the Deerfield Scramble. He won his final-round match against Patrick Gugala-Reinders of Menasha by a 7-0 decision, helping the Cardinals place third out of 19 schools.

Stoughton boys wrestling’s Trenton Dow placed first in 152 pounds at the Deerfield Scramble. He won his final-round match against James Amacher of Poynette by an 8-4 decision, helping the Vikings place fourth out of 19 schools.

Aaron Uttech scored 20 points to lead Columbus boys basketball past Platteville 56-46. Mason Carthew added 12 points and Nathan Cotter scored 11 for the Cardinals, who were able to hold onto a 40-21 halftime lead.

Dadon Gillen scored 15 points in McFarland boys basketball’s 103-64 loss to Oregon. Teammate Deven Kulp added 14.

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik of Baraboo gymnastics placed first on the floor exercise with a personal-best score of 9.25 at the River Valley Invite. Samantha Walter placed first in the mixed all-around competition, as Baraboo finished fourth out of seven teams with a season-high team score of 129.625.

Sophomore Rylan Oberg scored 15 points and went 4-4 from the free-throw line for DeForest as the Norskie’s defeated Fort Atkinson girls basketball 60-46.

Madison Memorial boys hockey’s Elijah Elmer scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Waukesha in the third-place game at the Groundhog Tournament hosted by Sun Prairie. Aaron Jungers had a goal and assist, and Samuel Knight plus Sammy Contrucci added two assists each for the Spartans.

Beaver Dam boys hockey’s Connor Strasser and Boston Damon each scored in a 3-2 loss at Antigo.

Sam Mickelson scored 14 points to help Madison Memorial boys basketball beat Middleton 59-57. Aidan Wischhoff added 11 for the Spartans. Gavyn Hurley led Middleton with 18 points.

Ben Olson scored 25 points in Sun Prairie's boys basketball win over Madison East 69-57. Darius Chestnut added 17 points for the Cardinals. Clevon Easton Jr. led East with 18 points.