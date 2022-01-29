 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Jerry Petitgoue becomes first boys basketball coach to 1,000 wins in Wisconsin

CubaCityMP0465MPKe-02092015120939

Cuba City head coach Jerry Petitgoue helps rally his team during halftime of a game against Mineral Point at Cuba City High School in Cuba City, Wis., Friday, Feb. 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal

 M.P. KING — State Journal

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City boys basketball coach: Petitgoue became the first coach to win 1,000 games in Wisconsin history as the Cubans defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69. The winningest prep coach in Wisconsin history has led the Cubans to three state championships in his 54 years of coaching.

Brandon Kerns, Oregon boys basketball: The senior forward scored 27 points thanks to four made threes in a 103-64 victory over McFarland (9-6). Kerns led five Panthers (12-4) who scored double figures, which included Ryne Panzer (18), Billy McCorkle (11), Deaken Bush (11) and Jack Rulseh (10). It’s Oregon’s second win in as many days and fifth in-a-row.

Jonah Anderson, Verona boys basketball: Anderson scored 26 points in an 81-76 overtime win versus Janesville Craig (5-11, 4-8 Big Eight). He scored 15 of those points in the second half and three in overtime. Freshman Andrew Murphy added 23 points for the Wildcats (10-6, 5-5) thanks to 6-for-7 foul shooting and three made 3-pointers. Verona has now won six of its last eight.

Cate Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: The junior scored a team-high 24 points in a win against Madison Edgewood (12-5, 8-2 Badger West) 66-51. Her cousin, Sydney Cherney, scored 20 for the Beavers. Edgewood held a 32-21 half-time lead before the Beavers came back. It's the tenth-straight win for them as they remain unbeaten (18-0, 10-0).

Annika Rufenacht, Verona area gymnastics: Rufenacht, a level 10 gymnast, took the all-around in the green division at the Spartan Invite with her 37.300 score. Verona finished second in the green division with 144.175 behind Franklin/Muskego with 146.525. The sophomore earned first place on the balance beam (9.350) and vault (9.600).

Andrew Jicha, Oregon boys hockey: Jicha scored five goals and added two assists in a 10-1 win over Monona Grove in the seventh-place game at the Groundhog Tournament hosted by Sun Prairie. He scored three of those goals on power plays. Teammate Kyle Rohrer scored a goal and had five assists.

Jacob Hollfelder, Sun Prairie boys hockey: In the consolation game of the Groundhog Tournament Hollfelder scored two goals and added two assists as the Cardinals defeated Kettle Moraine 5-4. The Cardinals finished fifth in the tournament, winning against Monona Grove and Kettle Moraine after a first round loss to Madison Memorial. Hollfelder finished the tournament with two goals and three assists.

From the box

  • Lauren Meudt hit 9-of-11 free throws and scored 17 points to help Waunakee girls basketball (15-5) beat New Trier (Il.) 56-49. Ashley Sawicki added 16 points to help the Warriors rally from a 30-22 halftime deficit. Waunakee has won eight straight and 10 of its last 11.
  • Beaver Dam (18-2, 10-1 Badger) girls basketball’s Gabby Wilke scored 15 points in a 70-45 win over Milton (8-12, 2-9). She scored 11 of those points in the first half, and teammate Bella Oestreicher joined her in double figures with 12. The Golden Beavers have now won 12 in-a-row.
  • Lucas Cose scored 15 points for Madison Edgewood in a win against Newman Catholic 60-48 in boys basketball. Clay Krantz scored 13 points and made a team-high six free-throws, shooting 6-10 from the line.
  • Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda won the boys 100 yard butterfly (52.15) and the 100 yard backstroke (52.51) in boys swimming. Monona Grove won the Plymouth Invitational with a 280 team score, with Madison Edgewood placing second with 270 and McFarland fifth at 206.5 points.
  • Sun Prairie boys wrestling’s Parker Olson placed first in 120 pounds at the Deerfield Scramble. He won his final-round match against Patrick Gugala-Reinders of Menasha by a 7-0 decision, helping the Cardinals place third out of 19 schools.
  • Stoughton boys wrestling’s Trenton Dow placed first in 152 pounds at the Deerfield Scramble. He won his final-round match against James Amacher of Poynette by an 8-4 decision, helping the Vikings place fourth out of 19 schools.
  • Aaron Uttech scored 20 points to lead Columbus boys basketball past Platteville 56-46. Mason Carthew added 12 points and Nathan Cotter scored 11 for the Cardinals, who were able to hold onto a 40-21 halftime lead.
  • Dadon Gillen scored 15 points in McFarland boys basketball’s 103-64 loss to Oregon. Teammate Deven Kulp added 14.
  • Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik of Baraboo gymnastics placed first on the floor exercise with a personal-best score of 9.25 at the River Valley Invite. Samantha Walter placed first in the mixed all-around competition, as Baraboo finished fourth out of seven teams with a season-high team score of 129.625.
  • Sophomore Rylan Oberg scored 15 points and went 4-4 from the free-throw line for DeForest as the Norskie’s defeated Fort Atkinson girls basketball 60-46.
  • Madison Memorial boys hockey’s Elijah Elmer scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Waukesha in the third-place game at the Groundhog Tournament hosted by Sun Prairie. Aaron Jungers had a goal and assist, and Samuel Knight plus Sammy Contrucci added two assists each for the Spartans.
  • Beaver Dam boys hockey’s Connor Strasser and Boston Damon each scored in a 3-2 loss at Antigo.
  • Sam Mickelson scored 14 points to help Madison Memorial boys basketball beat Middleton 59-57. Aidan Wischhoff added 11 for the Spartans. Gavyn Hurley led Middleton with 18 points.  
  • Ben Olson scored 25 points in Sun Prairie's boys basketball win over Madison East 69-57. Darius Chestnut added 17 points for the Cardinals. Clevon Easton Jr. led East with 18 points. 
