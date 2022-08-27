High school sports highlights: Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East drop tough state semifinal rematch

Here’s who shined in this weekend’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East football: The quarterback and the Cardinals fell 55-45 to Mukwonago in a Division 1 state semifinal rematch. Trailing 24-0 in the second quarter, the Cardinals cut the deficit to 38-31 on Trevor Schulz’s 25-yard field goal in the fourth. Kaminski threw for 277 yards and three scores, while reaching the end zone twice on the ground. The Cardinals will look to bounce back Friday when they host Waunakee.

Mason Lane, Lodi football: The junior quarterback rushed 22 times for 240 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-38 win against McFarland. Kyler Clemens’ 2-yard rushing touchdown gave the Blue Devils a 45-31 lead in the fourth.

Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: He placed first in the 26th annual Glenn Herold Invitational with a time of 16:46.87, helping the Regents to a first-place finish among 12 teams. Truman White (5th, 17:16.26) and Liam Culp (6th, 17:23.19) also had top-10 finishes for the Regents.

From the box

Verona’s Trey Engram had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 27-0 win over Oshkosh West. He also had three catches for 39 yards.

Sun Prairie West’s Will Davis had two interceptions, taking one back 38 yards for a score, in a 39-10 win over Madison West. The Wolves are 2-0 in their inaugural season.

Monona Grove boys soccer’s Nate Haberli scored two goals in a 3-0 win over McFarland.

Madison East’s Trenton Tucker had three catches for a team-high 131 yards in a 42-28 loss to Beloit Memorial. The Purgolders cut the deficit to 35-28 in the third quarter on Manny Bingham’s 21-yard run.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Kasey Helgeson threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception in a 40-19 loss to Monroe. Junior Trenton Owens rushed for a touchdown and 72 yards on 10 carries.

McFarland’s Cooper Kennedy was 8-for-12 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 45-38 loss to Lodi.