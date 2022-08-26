 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Jerry Kaminski scores 5 touchdowns in state semifinal rematch

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East football: Kaminski and the Cardinals fought to the end but fell short, dropping this Division 1 state semifinal rematch, 55-45, to Mukwonago. Once down 24-0 in the second quarter, the Cardinals climbed back, as they cut the deficit to 38-31 on Trevor Schulz's 25-yard field goal in the final quarter. Kaminski threw for 277 yards and three scores, while reaching the end zone twice on the ground. The Cardinals will look to bounce back Friday when they host Waunakee.  

Mason Lane, Lodi football: The junior quarterback racked up yardage in a 45-38 nail-biter of a win against McFarland. Lane rushed 22 times for 240 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. The Blue Devils pulled away late in the fourth quarter 45-31 on a 2-yard Kyler Clemens rushing touchdown.

From the box

  • Verona football's Trey Engram had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 27-0 win over Oshkosh West. He also reeled in three catches totaling 39 yards. 
  • Madison East football's Trenton Tucker hauled in three catches for a team-high 131 yards in a 42-28 loss to Beloit Memorial. The Purgolders cut the deficit to 35-28 in the third quarter on a Manny Bingham 21-yard run but were unable to come back.
  • Mount Horeb/Barneveld football's Kasey Helgeson threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception in the Vikings' 40-19 loss to Monroe. Junior Trenton Owens rushed for a touchdown and 72 yards on 10 carries.
  • McFarland football's Cooper Kennedy was 8-for-12 with 205 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Spartans' 45-38 loss to Lodi.
