High school sports highlights: Jerry Kaminski scores 5 touchdowns in state semifinal rematch

Stars of the night

Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East football: Kaminski and the Cardinals fought to the end but fell short, dropping this Division 1 state semifinal rematch, 55-45, to Mukwonago. Once down 24-0 in the second quarter, the Cardinals climbed back, as they cut the deficit to 38-31 on Trevor Schulz's 25-yard field goal in the final quarter. Kaminski threw for 277 yards and three scores, while reaching the end zone twice on the ground. The Cardinals will look to bounce back Friday when they host Waunakee.