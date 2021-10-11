 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Jay Yahnke, Kyle Main each score twice in Lakeside Lutheran's 7-1 soccer victory
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Jay Yahnke, Kyle Main each score twice in Lakeside Lutheran's 7-1 soccer victory

  • 0
McFarland 7, Rice Lake 2

McFarland's Mason Brown works against Rice Lake during the Division 3 State tournament game at Uihlein soccer Park in Milwaukee Thursday, Nov, 7,2019. Jeffrey Phelps for WSJ

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jay Yahnke and Kyle Main, Lakeside Lutheran: Main and Yahnke both scored two goals in Lakeside Lutheran's 7-1 soccer victory against Cambridge/Deerfield United. 

From the box

  • Mason Brown and Zach Nichols each had a goal and an assist in McFarland's 3-1 win over Big Foot/Williams Bay in boys soccer.
  • Maddy Fortune had 28 assists for McFarland in a 3-0 girls volleyball victory against Clinton. The Spartans were led in kills by Avery Pennekamp with 14.
  • Abundant Life’s Emily Quam had team-highs with 16 kills and four aces in a 3-1 win over Deerfield in girls volleyball. Abby Quam led the Challengers with five blocks.
  • Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbel had a team-high 20 assists in a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial in boys volleyball. Ben Krumbach led the Spartans with 10 kills.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers QB Graham Mertz discusses running backs and preparing for Army

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics