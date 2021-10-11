High school sports highlights: Jay Yahnke, Kyle Main each score twice in Lakeside Lutheran's 7-1 soccer victory

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Jay Yahnke and Kyle Main, Lakeside Lutheran: Main and Yahnke both scored two goals in Lakeside Lutheran's 7-1 soccer victory against Cambridge/Deerfield United.
From the box
- Mason Brown and Zach Nichols each had a goal and an assist in McFarland's 3-1 win over Big Foot/Williams Bay in boys soccer.
- Maddy Fortune had 28 assists for McFarland in a 3-0 girls volleyball victory against Clinton. The Spartans were led in kills by Avery Pennekamp with 14.
- Abundant Life’s Emily Quam had team-highs with 16 kills and four aces in a 3-1 win over Deerfield in girls volleyball. Abby Quam led the Challengers with five blocks.
- Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbel had a team-high 20 assists in a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial in boys volleyball. Ben Krumbach led the Spartans with 10 kills.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-13-0;2-6-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;10-2-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;8-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;10-1-1;6-0-1;19
Sun Prairie;13-1-4;6-1-0;18
Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18
Madison West;9-4-2;5-1-2;17
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Beloit Memorial;6-9-1;2-5-1;7
Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-10-2;0-5-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;7-4-2;5-1-1;16
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-6-1;2-2-1;7
Edgerton;3-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;12-2-1;5-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-1;3-5-0;9
Lakeside Lutheran;8-3-2;2-3-1;7
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-7-2;0-3-1;1
Monday's results
McFarland 3, Big Foot/Williams Bay 1
Lakeside Lutheran 7, Cambridge/Deerfield United 1
Girls golf
Division 1
Monday's results
WIAA Girl's Championship
Day one
Team scores: 1 tie, Middleton 318; Westosha Central 318; 3, Hamilton 323; 4 tie, Brookfield Central 326; Bay Port 326; 6, New Richmond 329; 7, Waunakee 331; 8, Union Grove 332; 9, Tomah 341; 10, Cedarburg; 11, Appleton North; 12, Brookfield East 365.
Individual scores: 1, Veenendall, NR. 68; 2, Pechinski, SPASH. 70; 3 tie, Frisch, Mid. 72; Balding, BC. 72; Powell, AN. 72; 6, Walker, WC. 73; 7, Anderson, KM. 74; 8 tie, Roberts, UG. 75; Haugen, BE. 75; Dudra, BP. 75; Fiebig, KM. 75; 12 tie, Pokela, Tom. 76; Stricker, Wau. 76; Walker, WC. 76; 15, Cressman, Mid. 77; 16 tie, Dahmen, Mid. 78; Dunk, Mil. 78; 31, Humphrey, Wau. 83; 33, Shipschock, Wau. 84; 38, Hopp, Ore. 86; 48, Swalve, Waun. 88; 57, Close , Mid. 91; 59, Lewison, Bar. 93; 63 tie, Beckman, Mid. 94; Sabel, Ore. 94; 70, Ziegler, Wau. 98.
Division 2
State Girl's Championship
Day one
Team scores: 1, Prescott 338; 2, St. Croix Central 348; 3, The Prairie School 367; 4, Freedom 382; 5, Arcadia/Independence 387; 6, Edgewood 397.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Salay, Pre. 78; Vangsness, SCC. 78; 3, Tulip, AI. 81; 4, Schmidt, Jef. 83; 5 tie, Maraccini, TPS. 84; Pesha, Som. 84; 7, Laundrie, Fre. 85; 8 tie, Lawler, TPS, 86; Heinsch, Pre. 86; 10 tie, Rohl, Pre. 87; Burgess, SCC, 87; Stutz, Pre. 87; Kirsch, Lan. 87; 14, Holme, SCC. 89; 15 tie, J.Thao, Edg. 90; Reiter, Pre. 90; Bruecker, Wri. 90; 18, A.Thao, Edg. 91; 22, Heckman, LL. 93; 26, Naskada, Edg. 96; 37, Brandrup, Edg. 120; 38, Wood, Edg. 121.
Girls volleyball
Madison Country Day 2, Wayland Academy 0
Abundant Life 3, Deerfield 1 (18-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23)
Belleville 3, Cambridge 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-13)
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-23)
La Follette 3, Madison West 2 (25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11)