High school sports highlights: Jailen Ortega's hat trick powers Lake Mills past Columbus in boys soccer

Here are the highlights from Thursday night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: Ortega posted a hat trick and an assist in Lake Mills’ 7-2 win over Columbus in boys soccer. Ortega’s first goal opened the scoring at the 11:17 mark. Ortega’s second goal was unassisted to make the score 3-1 and he scored late in the game to extend the lead to 6-1.
Sam King, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: King had three goals and an assist in Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld’s 4-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in boys soccer. King’s first and second came 1 minute, 23 seconds apart to increase the lead to 3-0.
From the box
Monona Grove’s Nate Haberli scored two goals in the Silver Eagles’ 3-0 win over Beaver Dam.
- McFarland’s Hannah Rounds recorded 30 digs as the Spartans defeated Jefferson 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17) in girls volleyball. Avery Pennekamp finished with 14 kills and Maddy Fortune had 33 assists for McFarland.
- Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match for Madison West 6-0, 6-0 as the Regents swept Sun Prairie in girls tennis. Abby Lin and Molly Ryan won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0.
- Madison Edgewood’s Nate Ruprecht scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 3-1 win over Reedsburg.
- Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund defeated Beloit Memorial’s Jayda McKinnley 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Vikings No. 2 singles player, Rya Arreazola, swept her opponent to help lead the Cougars to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Decker Storch scored two goals for Waunakee as the Warriors defeated Milton 3-0 in boys soccer.
Storch’s first goal was assisted by Calvin Rahn and his second goal was assisted by Alex Hoopes.
- Madison Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson accumulated 34 assists to lead both teams in a 3-0 win over Big Foot in girls volleyball. Fellow Crimson Tide hitter Shannon Rusch led both teams with 15 kills.
- DeForest’s Blake Olson scored two goals as the Norskies defeated Stoughton 3-1 in boys soccer.
Olson’s first goal was assisted by Casey Walton and his second goal came via penalty kick.
- Arion Dommershausen scored two goals for Fort Atkinson as the Blackhawks defeated Watertown 2-1 in boys soccer
to remain on top of the Badger Southeast division standings
- Milton’s Avery Agnew recorded 31 digs as the Red Hawks defeated Fort Atkinson 3-2 (19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 17-15) in girls volleyball. Jordan Karlen recorded 38 assists for Milton and Alex Theriault finished with 58 digs for Fort Atkinson.
- Beloit Memorial’s Janessa Gama recorded 16 digs as the Purple Knights defeated Madison East 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-12) in girls volleyball.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-3-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;4-7-1;1-1-0;2
Reedsburg;4-9-0;1-3-1;3
Portage/Poynette;5-6-2;0-3-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;9-0-2;2-0-1;7
Mount Horeb;6-1-3;2-0-1;7
Madison Edgewood;6-3-1;3-2-0;6
Monroe;0-5-2;0-2-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;10-0-4;4-0-0;8
DeForest;8-1-2;4-0-0;8
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Beaver Dam;1-8-1;0-4-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;5-2-1;4-1-0;8
Monona Grove;3-7-2;3-1-1;7
Milton;3-7-0;1-3-0;2
Stoughton;0-8-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;6-2-2;4-0-0;12
Verona;6-1-1;2-0-1;7
Madison West;4-4-1;2-1-1;7
Madison Memorial;5-4-1;2-1-0;6
Beloit Memorial;5-5-1;2-1-0;6
Sun Prairie;5-1-4;2-1-0;6
Madison La Follette;1-5-1;0-3-0;0
Madison East;0-6-0;0-2-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-3-1;3-0-0;9
Evansville;9-0-3;2-0-1;7
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-1-0;3
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-0;1-1-0;3
Edgerton;2-3-3;0-1-2;2
Jefferson;0-8-1;0-2-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;7-1-2;4-0-0;12
Wisconsin Dells;6-0-0;3-0-0;9
Watertown Luther Prep;5-5-0;3-2-0;9
Lodi;3-5-2;2-3-1;7
Lake Mills;10-1-1;2-1-0;6
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-5-0;1-2-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-1;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-2-0;0
Columbus;2-7-0;0-4-0;0
Thursday's results
Monona Grove 3, Beaver Dam 0
Madison Memorial 1, Madison La Follette 0
Madison Edgewood 3, Reedsburg 1
Middleton 2, Madison West 1
Waunakee 3, Milton 0
DeForest 3, Stoughton 1
Oregon 10, Portage/Poynette 0
Fort Atkinson 2, Watertown 1
Lake Mills 7, Columbus 2
Lodi 1, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1, River Valley 0
Wisconsin Dells 3, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Edgerton 1, Jefferson 1
Evansville 1, Big Foot/Williams Bay 1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Baraboo 5, Sparta 0
Girls golf
Thursday's results
Big Eight Girls Golf Tournament: Middleton 328, Sun Prairie 365, Janesville Craig 396, Madison West 406, Verona 419, Janesville Parker 424, Madison Memorial 429
Girls volleyball
Thursday's results
Madison Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 1
Beloit Memorial 3, Madison East 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-12)
Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie 1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-9, 25-21)
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17)
McFarland 3, Jefferson 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17)
Waunakee 3, Beaver Dam 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-23)
DeForest 3, Watertown 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18)
Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)
Milton 3, Fort Atkinson 2 (19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 17-15)
Mount Horeb 3, Oregon 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-17)
Reedsburg 3, Portage 0
Edgerton 3, Big Foot 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-10)
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-16)
Lodi 3, Poynette 2 (21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5)
Girls swimming
Girls swimming
Thursday's results
Verona/Mount Horeb 139, Madison La Follette 17
Girls tennis
Thursday's results
Madison West 7, Sun Prairie 0
Janesville Craig 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Madison East 5, Janesville Parker 2