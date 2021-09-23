 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Jailen Ortega's hat trick powers Lake Mills past Columbus in boys soccer
High school sports highlights: Jailen Ortega's hat trick powers Lake Mills past Columbus in boys soccer

Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson wins individual Big Eight girls golf conference title.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Thursday night’s high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: Ortega posted a hat trick and an assist in Lake Mills’ 7-2 win over Columbus in boys soccer. Ortega’s first goal opened the scoring at the 11:17 mark. Ortega’s second goal was unassisted to make the score 3-1 and he scored late in the game to extend the lead to 6-1.

Sam King, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: King had three goals and an assist in Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld’s 4-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in boys soccer. King’s first and second came 1 minute, 23 seconds apart to increase the lead to 3-0.

From the box

Monona Grove’s Nate Haberli scored two goals in the Silver Eagles’ 3-0 win over Beaver Dam.

  • McFarland’s Hannah Rounds recorded 30 digs as the Spartans defeated Jefferson 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17) in girls volleyball. Avery Pennekamp finished with 14 kills and Maddy Fortune had 33 assists for McFarland.
  • Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match for Madison West 6-0, 6-0 as the Regents swept Sun Prairie in girls tennis. Abby Lin and Molly Ryan won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0.
  • Madison Edgewood’s Nate Ruprecht scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 3-1 win over Reedsburg.
  • Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund defeated Beloit Memorial’s Jayda McKinnley 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Vikings No. 2 singles player, Rya Arreazola, swept her opponent to help lead the Cougars to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
  • Decker Storch scored two goals for Waunakee as the Warriors defeated Milton 3-0 in boys soccer.

Storch’s first goal was assisted by Calvin Rahn and his second goal was assisted by Alex Hoopes.

  • Madison Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson accumulated 34 assists to lead both teams in a 3-0 win over Big Foot in girls volleyball. Fellow Crimson Tide hitter Shannon Rusch led both teams with 15 kills.
  • DeForest’s Blake Olson scored two goals as the Norskies defeated Stoughton 3-1 in boys soccer.

Olson’s first goal was assisted by Casey Walton and his second goal came via penalty kick.

  • Arion Dommershausen scored two goals for Fort Atkinson as the Blackhawks defeated Watertown 2-1 in boys soccer

to remain on top of the Badger Southeast division standings

  • Milton’s Avery Agnew recorded 31 digs as the Red Hawks defeated Fort Atkinson 3-2 (19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 17-15) in girls volleyball. Jordan Karlen recorded 38 assists for Milton and Alex Theriault finished with 58 digs for Fort Atkinson.
  • Beloit Memorial’s Janessa Gama recorded 16 digs as the Purple Knights defeated Madison East 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-12) in girls volleyball.
