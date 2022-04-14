 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school sports highlights: Jaidyn Sullivan records walk-off hit in Columbus softball's win

  • 0
Brianne Baird

Randolph's Brianne Baird belts a two-run homer to left during the third inning of the Rockets game against Oshkosh Lourdes on June 14 in the WIAA Division 5 regional semifinals.  

 Mark McMullen

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jaidyn Sullivan, Columbus softball: Her walk-off hit broke her 0-for-4 outing and capped the Cardinals' comeback in a 5-4 victory over Deerfield in eight innings. Down 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth, Sullivan singled on a 2-1 count for the Cardinals (4-1). Lexi Raeder went 3-for-4 as the Cardinals produced 15 hits.

Brianne and Karly Baird, Randolph softball: The sister duo homered in a 6-5 win over Princeton/Green Lake as the Rockets improved to 5-1. Brianne, a junior, hit a two-run shot, her 12th career home run. Freshman Karly had a solo shot and finished 3-for-3.

Morgan Brummer, Mount Horeb softball: Brummer led the Vikings offense with three hits, while driving in two runs as they defeated Milton 10-4. The Vikings totaled 17 hits, eight Vikings had two hits or more. Ruby Dahlk pitched a complete game for the Vikings. The freshman struckout 15 Red Hawks, while allowing 4 runs—only one earned.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Madison Memorial No. 1 singles player Gokul Kamath and No. 2 Juan Gallego won their boys tennis matches 6-0, 6-0 as they defeated Janesville Parker’s Jose Aparicio Bucheli and Enrico Occhipinti, respectively. The Spartans won 7-0.
  • Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Mount Horeb. Sonoma Bever and Ella Johnson recorded assists.
  • Poynette softball’s Kassidy McCaffery had four hits in a 4-2 loss to Mayville. Holly Lowenberg pitched a complete game, striking out 14.
  • Lodi girls soccer’s Grasyn Schmidt scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Monroe. Sophomores Lea Traeder and Anna Stratton had the other goals in the non-conference win.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why

In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.

Sprints

Sprints

  • 0

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…

Hurdles

Hurdles

  • 0

Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…

Distance

Distance

  • 0

Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…

Relays

Relays

  • 0

Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…

Jumps

  • 0

Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…

Throws

Throws

  • 0

Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Pole vault

Pole vault

  • 0

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers TE Hayden Rucci describes working with OC Bobby Engram

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics