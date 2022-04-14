High school sports highlights: Jaidyn Sullivan records walk-off hit in Columbus softball's win

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jaidyn Sullivan, Columbus softball: Her walk-off hit broke her 0-for-4 outing and capped the Cardinals' comeback in a 5-4 victory over Deerfield in eight innings. Down 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth, Sullivan singled on a 2-1 count for the Cardinals (4-1). Lexi Raeder went 3-for-4 as the Cardinals produced 15 hits.

Brianne and Karly Baird, Randolph softball: The sister duo homered in a 6-5 win over Princeton/Green Lake as the Rockets improved to 5-1. Brianne, a junior, hit a two-run shot, her 12th career home run. Freshman Karly had a solo shot and finished 3-for-3.

Morgan Brummer, Mount Horeb softball: Brummer led the Vikings offense with three hits, while driving in two runs as they defeated Milton 10-4. The Vikings totaled 17 hits, eight Vikings had two hits or more. Ruby Dahlk pitched a complete game for the Vikings. The freshman struckout 15 Red Hawks, while allowing 4 runs—only one earned.

From the box

Madison Memorial No. 1 singles player Gokul Kamath and No. 2 Juan Gallego won their boys tennis matches 6-0, 6-0 as they defeated Janesville Parker’s Jose Aparicio Bucheli and Enrico Occhipinti, respectively. The Spartans won 7-0.

Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Mount Horeb. Sonoma Bever and Ella Johnson recorded assists.

Poynette softball’s Kassidy McCaffery had four hits in a 4-2 loss to Mayville. Holly Lowenberg pitched a complete game, striking out 14.

Lodi girls soccer’s Grasyn Schmidt scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Monroe. Sophomores Lea Traeder and Anna Stratton had the other goals in the non-conference win.

