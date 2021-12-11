High school sports highlights: Jaelyn Derlein leads DeForest girls basketball to dominant win

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: The junior guard scored 33 points to help lead the Norskies past Onalaska 80-50. She sank eight 3-pointers, with six coming in the second half. Aspin Kelliher scored 17 points and combined with Derlein for 26 of the team's 40 second-half points.
Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt scored 20 points to lead the Lancers in a 74-13 victory over Madison West. It was her third game this season scoring at least 20 points. Teammate Malia Green had 17 points, with 11 in the first half to help La Follette take a 44-6 halftime lead. Teammates Da’Jianna Hayes and Payton Bade each scored 10 points.
Ryne Panzer and Deaken Bush, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer (19) and Bush (18) combined to score 37 points in the Panthers' 62-55 non-conference victory over Union Grove. Bush was 8-for-10 on free throws and Panzer made two 3-pointers. Panzer scored 11 points in the second half and Bush added nine to help increase the two-point halftime lead.
McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial girls basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Madison Memorial's 64-38 win over Madison East. She made three triples in the game, two in the first half.
Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys basketball: Fuhremann scored 16 points to lead Waunakee to a 70-50 win over Madison Edgewood. He scored eight points in each half, helping the Warriors take a 30-14 halftime lead and expand that margin in the second half. Teammates Aidan Driscoll, Andrew Keller and Robert Booker added 10 points apiece.
Bobby Shaw, DeForest boys hockey: The senior scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of DeForest's 2-1 win over Monona Grove. He also assisted on the Norskies first goal in the second period, helping them come back from an early 1-0 deficit.
From the box
- At the Waunakee Warrior Invite, Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman won the 126-pound wrestling bracket. He defeated Waukesha South’s Jimmy Wollenberg in the championship round 6-4.
- Jack Schweitzer won the 220-pound bracket at the Waunakee Warrior Invite. Schweitzer beat Guenther Switzer of Monona Grove/McFarland 4-3.
- At the Janesville Parker Relays, the Madison West boys team of Finn Frakes, Henrik Siemering, Abram Mueller and Atticus Nordmeyer broke the event record in the 300-yard breaststroke. They broke the previous record of 3:00.86, set by Madison West in 2017, with a time of 2:58.14. The champion Regents won nine relays overall.
- Sun Prairie’s Bennett Braatz won the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the Fort Atkinson Invite with a finals time of 1:04.45. He was also on the 200 freestyle relay team with Jesse Hammes, Jonah Gunnink and Jonathan Schluesche that won with a time of 1:31.21. Sun Prairie won the event with a score of 511.5.
- Verona boys wrestling’s Jay Hanson earned first place in the 285-pound bracket at the Whitewater Invitational. He defeated second-place finisher Angel Martinez of Kenosha Bradford by pin in round one with a time of 1:21.
- The Madison East/La Follette girls gymnastics duo of Samaria Ownby and Thea Bender took first and second place, respectively, in the all-around score at the Craig Invitational. Ownby finished with 36.050 and Bender with 35.100.
- Al Deang led Madison Edgewood with 10 points in a 70-50 loss to Waunakee in boys baseketball.
- Junior Kylah McCullers scored 15 points for Madison East girls basketball in a 64-38 loss to Madison Memorial.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;2-0;4-1
DeForest;3-0;3-0
Milton;2-1;4-2
Watertown;2-1;2-2
Waunakee;2-0;3-1
Stoughton;1-2;1-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;2-3
Monona Grove;1-2;3-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-0;4-0
Oregon;2-1;5-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-1
Reedsburg;1-1;2-1
Baraboo;0-2;1-3
Portage;0-3;1-3
Sauk Prairie;0-3;1-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-5
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;4-0;4-0
Janesville Craig;3-0;3-1
Madison La Follette;2-0;2-0
Madison East;2-1;3-2
Madison West;2-2;2-2
Verona;2-2;4-2
Madison Memorial;1-3;3-3
Janesville Parker;1-3;2-3
Sun Prairie;0-2;0-2
Beloit Memorial;0-4;1-5
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;2-0;3-0
Big Foot;2-0;2-1
East Troy;1-1;1-1
Edgerton;1-1;1-1
Clinton;1-1;1-1
McFarland;1-1;1-2
Evansville;1-1;1-1
Turner;0-0;1-0
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Jefferson;0-1;0-3
Saturday's results
Waunakee 70, Edgewood 50
Madison East 84, Beloit Memorial 72
Reedsburg 54, LaCrosse Logan 53
Oregon 62, Union Grove 55
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;4-0;4-0
Stoughton;3-0;4-2
Waunakee;3-1;4-2
Beaver Dam;3-1;7-2
DeForest;2-1;4-2
Milton;1-3;3-4
Fort Atkinson;1-3;3-3
Watertown;0-2;3-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;4-0;7-0
Edgewood;2-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;2-2;2-3
Oregon;2-2;5-3
Sauk Prairie;1-3;4-3
Portage;0-2;3-3
Baraboo;0-3;1-3
Monroe;0-4;0-4
Big Eight
Middleton;4-1;4-2
Janesville Craig;3-1;3-3
Sun Prairie;3-1;5-1
Madison Memorial;3-2;3-4
Madison La Follette;4-1;5-1
Verona;3-2;5-3
Beloit Memorial;2-2;2-3
Janesville Parker;1-3;1-5
Madison East;0-5;0-5
Madison West;0-5;1-5
Rock Valley
Brodhead;3-0;6-0
Jefferson;3-0;3-1
Edgerton;3-1;5-1
McFarland;3-2;4-2
East Troy;2-3;2-3
Big Foot;1-2;3-3
Whitewater;1-2;1-4
Clinton;1-2;2-3
Turner;0-3;1-4
Evansville;0-3;1-4
Saturday's results
DeForest 80, Onalaska 50
Edgewood 49, Sussex Hamilton 43
Madison La Follette 74, Madison West 13
Verona 61, Middleton 34
Madison Memorial 64, Madison East 38
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;3-0-0;5-1-0
Beaver Dam;3-1-0;4-2-0
DeForest;1-1-1;1-1-1
Milton;1-1-1;2-3-1
McFarland;1-2-0;1-3-0
Monona Grove;1-2-0;1-2-0
Stoughton;0-4-0;0-6-1
BADGER WEST
Oregon;1-0-0;5-1-0
Edgewood;2-1-0;4-1-0
Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;3-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;1-1-0;3-4-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-1-0;1-3-0
Monroe;0-2-0;1-5-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;4-0-0;4-1-0
Verona;5-0-0;6-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-4-0
Middleton;1-4-0;3-4-1
Sun Prairie;1-2-0;1-2-0
Madison West;1-2-0;1-4-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-2-0;1-2-0
Saturday's results
DeForest 2, Monona Grove 1
Waunakee 10, Stoughton 0
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 3
Waukesha 8, Madison Memorial 3
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Rock County;3-1-0;5-3-1
Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0
Viroqua;1-0-0;2-1-0
Cap City Cougars;2-0-0;5-3-0
Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0
Icebergs;0-1-0;1-1-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-0-0
Saturday's results
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Saturday's results
Janesville Parker Relays: Madison West 394, Hononegah 316, Middleton 306, Janesville Craig 254, Beloit 240, Janesville Parker 226, Madison East 184
Blackhawk Invite: Sun Prairie 511.5, Badger 346, Monona Grove 306, McFarland 208.5, Edgewood 208, Oregon 175, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 162, Baraboo 70, Jefferson/Cambridge 67, DeForest 44, Fort Atkinson 40, Watertown 32
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Saturday's results
Waunakee Warrior Invite: Waunakee 227.5, Beaver Dam/Wayland 219, Monona Grove/McFarland 102.5, Oregon 40, Madison East 0, Madison La Follette 0
Whitewater Invitational: Janesville Craig 194.5, Beloit Turner 190.5, Riverdale 187.5, Whitewater 170.5, Verona 168, Waupun 160, Kenosha Bradford 109.5, Lake Mills 61, Greenfield 35