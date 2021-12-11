 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Jaelyn Derlein leads DeForest girls basketball to dominant win
High school sports highlights: Jaelyn Derlein leads DeForest girls basketball to dominant win

DeForest vs Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam’s Grace Madeiros guards DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein in the first half. Badger North Conference girls basketball showdown between Beaver Dam and DeForest Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: The junior guard scored 33 points to help lead the Norskies past Onalaska 80-50. She sank eight 3-pointers, with six coming in the second half. Aspin Kelliher scored 17 points and combined with Derlein for 26 of the team's 40 second-half points.

Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Prewitt scored 20 points to lead the Lancers in a 74-13 victory over Madison West. It was her third game this season scoring at least 20 points. Teammate Malia Green had 17 points, with 11 in the first half to help La Follette take a 44-6 halftime lead. Teammates Da’Jianna Hayes and Payton Bade each scored 10 points.

Ryne Panzer and Deaken Bush, Oregon boys basketball: Panzer (19) and Bush (18) combined to score 37 points in the Panthers' 62-55 non-conference victory over Union Grove. Bush was 8-for-10 on free throws and Panzer made two 3-pointers. Panzer scored 11 points in the second half and Bush added nine to help increase the two-point halftime lead.

McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial girls basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Madison Memorial's 64-38 win over Madison East. She made three triples in the game, two in the first half.

Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys basketball: Fuhremann scored 16 points to lead Waunakee to a 70-50 win over Madison Edgewood. He scored eight points in each half, helping the Warriors take a 30-14 halftime lead and expand that margin in the second half. Teammates Aidan Driscoll, Andrew Keller and Robert Booker added 10 points apiece.

Bobby Shaw, DeForest boys hockey: The senior scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of DeForest's 2-1 win over Monona Grove. He also assisted on the Norskies first goal in the second period, helping them come back from an early 1-0 deficit.

From the box 

  • At the Waunakee Warrior Invite, Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman won the 126-pound wrestling bracket. He defeated Waukesha South’s Jimmy Wollenberg in the championship round 6-4.
  • Jack Schweitzer won the 220-pound bracket at the Waunakee Warrior Invite. Schweitzer beat Guenther Switzer of Monona Grove/McFarland 4-3.
  • At the Janesville Parker Relays, the Madison West boys team of Finn Frakes, Henrik Siemering, Abram Mueller and Atticus Nordmeyer broke the event record in the 300-yard breaststroke. They broke the previous record of 3:00.86, set by Madison West in 2017, with a time of 2:58.14. The champion Regents won nine relays overall.
  • Sun Prairie’s Bennett Braatz won the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the Fort Atkinson Invite with a finals time of 1:04.45. He was also on the 200 freestyle relay team with Jesse Hammes, Jonah Gunnink and Jonathan Schluesche that won with a time of 1:31.21. Sun Prairie won the event with a score of 511.5.
  • Verona boys wrestling’s Jay Hanson earned first place in the 285-pound bracket at the Whitewater Invitational. He defeated second-place finisher Angel Martinez of Kenosha Bradford by pin in round one with a time of 1:21.
  • The Madison East/La Follette girls gymnastics duo of Samaria Ownby and Thea Bender took first and second place, respectively, in the all-around score at the Craig Invitational. Ownby finished with 36.050 and Bender with 35.100.
  • Al Deang led Madison Edgewood with 10 points in a 70-50 loss to Waunakee in boys baseketball.
  • Junior Kylah McCullers scored 15 points for Madison East girls basketball in a 64-38 loss to Madison Memorial.
Tags

