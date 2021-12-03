High school sports highlights: J.J. Wiebusch's two goals power Madison Edgewood hockey past Reedsburg

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Deven Kulp, McFarland boys basketball: Kulp scored 23 points in McFarland’s 95-42 win over Chilton. He reached that total with seven 3-pointers. Dadon Gillen led the Spartans with 24 points in the game and made all five of his free-throw attempts.
Reagan Briggs, Verona girls basketball: Briggs led Verona with 26 points in a 73-69 loss to Janesville Craig. Forward Paige Lambe (19 points) and guard Megan Murphy (11) were the other double-figure scorers for the Wildcats. That trio was bested by IUPUI commit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy (28), Mya Nicholson (17) and Kate Huml (15) who scored all but 13 of the Cougars points.
Malia Green, Madison La Follette girls basketball: The senior guard scored 26 points and made 4-of-5 triples to lead the Lancers to a 76-40 win over Beloit Memorial. She scored 23 of those points in the first half, which helped La Follette build a 55-19 lead at the break. Demetria Prewitt had a double-double with 18 points plus 12 rebounds, and Alayna West added 15 points for the winners.
Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam boys basketball: Bunkoske scored 25 points in Beaver Dam’s 60-47 win over Baraboo. Bunkoske made five 3-pointers in the Golden Beavers’ win, along with scoring 17 points in the second half. Brady Helming was the only other Golden Beaver in double figures, with 15.
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod had 25 points in DeForest’s 78-51 win over Reedsburg. The Northern Michigan commit made five 3-pointers along with dishing out six assists. Weisbrod also played solid defensively, recording five steals. Junior guard Brody Hartig also added 18 points for the Norskies.
Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: Reott scored 19 points in Stoughton’s 59-48 win over Mount Horeb. The junior guard scored 15 points in the first half to help the Vikings take a 30-20 lead into halftime. Ava Perkins (15) and Ava Loftus (10) were the other double-digit scorers for the Vikings.
JJ Wiebusch, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Wiebusch scored two goals and earned an assist in the Crusaders’ 4-1 win over Reedsburg. His first goal put Edgewood ahead for good and was the first of three unanswered by the team. This game was the first conference matchup of the season for each team.
From the box
- Monroe boys basketball topped Stoughton 67-65 after a steal with 15 seconds left led to a go-ahead 3 by Carson Leuzinger (23 points) with six seconds to go. J.T. Seagreaves, a UW football commit, led both sides with 24 points for the Cheesemakers. Brothers Luke and Ty Fernholz each scored 19 for Stoughton.
- McKenna Monogue led Middleton girls basketball with 15 points in their 42-41 win over Madison Memorial. Audrey Deptula was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 10. The Cardinals remain undefeated in Big Eight Conference play, while the Spartans suffered their first conference loss.
- Verona senior boys swimmer Oscar Best won two individual events and was a part of a winning relay team in the Wildcats’ 139-30 win. Best won the 100-yard freestyle (48.40) and the 100 backstroke (55.31). Best was also a part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:43.22) along with Landyn Drapp, Caleb Rost and Brendan Kile.
- Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch each won two events and swam on two of Middleton’s winning relay teams in 105-78 win over Sun Prairie. Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.17) and 500 freestyle (4:55.45). Madoch won the 50 freestyle (:21.65) plus the 100 freestyle (:47.84). Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:18.14) and 200 medley relay teams (1:39.36).
- In the 195-pound weight division Stoughton wrestler John Harman defeated DeForest’s Devan Myr in 15 seconds via fall. The Vikings thumped the Norskies 66-12.
- Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Rachel Rademacher led the Cardinals with 12 points in their 70-39 win over Madison East. The Cardinals had 11 of their 12 players score in the win.
- Emma Anderson scored career-high 18 points in Mount Horeb’s 59-48 loss to Stoughton in girls basketball.
- Will Schenk scored 10 points for Madison Edgewood boys basketball in a 48-31 loss to Fort Atkinson.
- Waunakee beat Fort Atkinson 39-36 in boys wrestling with wins by Jackson Lenzendorf (285-lb), Jack Schweitzer (220), Kaden Hooker (195), Robert Lofreddo (152), Coltan Nechvatal (138), Jayden Freie (132) and Ian Hamilton (126).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;3-0
Monona Grove;0-0;2-0
Stoughton;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;1-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Milton;0-0;2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-2
Watertown;0-0;0-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;0-0;2-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;1-0
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Oregon;0-0;2-1
Edgewood;0-0;1-1
Baraboo;0-0;1-2
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-2
BIG EIGHT
Verona;1-0;3-0
Middleton;1-0;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-0;1-1
Madison Memorial;1-0;2-0
Madison East;0-0;1-1
Janesville Parker;0-1;1-1
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1;0-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1;1-2
Madison West;0-1;0-1
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;1-0;2-0
Clinton;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;1-0;1-0
East Troy;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-1
McFarland;0-1;0-2
Evansville;0-1;0-1
Big Foot;1-0;1-1
Thursday's results
Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61
Madison Memorial 60, Janesville Parker 57
Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48
Verona 68, Sun Prairie 55
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;6-0
Monona Grove;0-0;2-0
Stoughton;2-0;3-1
Waunakee;0-0;3-1
Milton;0-0;2-2
DeForest;0-0;2-2
Fort Atkinson;0-0;2-2
Watertown;0-0;2-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;0-0;5-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;2-1
Edgewood;0-0;2-1
Oregon;0-0;3-3
Mount Horeb;0-0;2-1
Portage;0-0;2-3
Monroe;0-0;0-2
Baraboo;0-0;0-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;2-0;4-0
Middleton;2-0;2-1
Madison Memorial;2-0;2-2
Verona;1-1;3-2
Madison La Follette;1-1;2-1
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-2
Janesville Craig;1-1;1-3
Janesville Parker;1-2;1-4
Madison East;0-2;0-2
Madison West;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;2-0;5-0
Edgerton;2-0;4-0
Jefferson;2-0;2-1
East Troy;2-0;2-1
Big Foot;1-1;2-2
McFarland;1-1;2-1
Clinton;0-2;1-2
Turner;0-2;1-3
Evansville;0-2;1-3
Whitewater;0-2;0-4
Thursday's results
Portage 67, Nekoosa 46
Janesville Parker 36, Madison West 29
Reedsburg 65, Wisconsin Dells 35
Sauk Prairie at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Milton 42, Beaver Dam 9
Madison La Follette at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Beaver Dam;2-0-0;2-0-0
McFarland;1-0-0;1-0-0
DeForest;0-0-1;0-0-1
Milton;0-1-1;1-2-1
Waunakee;0-0-0;1-0-0
Monona Grove;0-1-0;0-1-0
Stoughton;0-1-0;0-3-0
BADGER WEST
Oregon;1-0-0;3-0-0
Sauk Prairie;1-0-0;3-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;1-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;1-1-1
Monroe;0-1-0;1-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;0-1-0;0-2-1
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;2-0-0;2-0-0
Sun Prairie;1-0-0;1-0-0
Verona;1-0-0;2-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-0-0;2-1-0
Middleton;0-1-0;2-2-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-1-0;0-1-0
Madison West;0-2-0;0-4-0
Thursday's results
Oregon 14, Baraboo/Portage 6
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Sauk Prairie 9, Monroe 0
Janesville 9, Madison West 1
Beaver Dam 4, Milton 3
Madison La Follette/East at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Badger Lightning;2-0-0;2-0-0
Icebergs;0-0-0;0-1-0
Metro Lynx;0-0-0;4-0-0
Rock County;0-0-0;2-1-1
Cap City Cougars;0-0-0;3-2-0
Viroqua;0-0-0;1-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-0
Thursday's results
Metro Lynx at Arrowhead, 6 p.m.