High school sports highlights: Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee to golf win over Monona Grove

Stars of the night
Ryan Downing, Sugar River: Downing scored three goals and had an assist in an 11-1 win over Columbus in boys soccer. Downing’s first goal came just 1:24 into the game, and he completed the hat trick when he scored the 10th goal at the 56:54 mark off an assist from Gavin Boyum. Downing’s assist came on Ryan Hagen’s goal at 36:26.
Izzi Stricker, Waunakee: Stricker led all golfers in Waunakee’s dual meet with Monona Grove with a nine-hole-score of 36. She finished seven shots ahead of the next closest player, teammate Jordan Shipshock. The Warriors scored a 168-201 win over Monona Grove.
Kate Gunderson, Edgerton: Gunderson led Edgerton in assists with 26 and contributed three aces and seven kills in the 3-0 win over Evansville in girls volleyball. Many of her assists went to Shannon Rusch, who had 14 kills.
Lucas Hart, Lake Mills: Hart had a hat trick in the 4-0 win over Edgerton in boys soccer. All of Hart’s goals came in the second half, with his first being scored at the 57-minute mark and the third coming at 72:29. All of Hart’s goals were assisted by Jailen Ortega, who also scored Lake Mills’ first goal in the first half.
From the box
- Audrey Schoenherr won the 100-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle and was part of victorious relays in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley for Monona Grove in a 105-65 victory over DeForest in girls swimming.
- Max Lynch had a goal and an assists as Verona beat Sun Prairie 4-0 in boys soccer.
- Oregon’s Alex Rodriguez had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Baraboo in boys soccer. The Panthers recorded 15 shots on goal and had six goal-scorers.
- Isa Hayde finished with 27 digs for Oregon in a 3-0 victory (25-18, 25-11, 25-22) over Portage in girls volleyball.
- Claudia Curtis defeated Watertown Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match to take the only point for Lake Mills in a 6-1 loss in girls tennis.
- Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelinek 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match and the No. 1 doubles team of Marissa Light and Kate Walsh triumphed in a 6-1 win in girls tennis.
- Jefferson-Cambridge’s Jordyn Davis was a winner in four events in a swimming meet with Delavan-Darrien. She won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 200 medley relay along with Zoey Rank, Emma Riedl and Jada Rank. That same team also won the 400 freestyle relay in a 120-46 win over Delavan Darien.
- Stoughton’s Angela Hark defeated DeForest’s Joanna Wells 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match. Stoughton’s No. 1 doubles team of Shannon Gibbons and Mikayla Wheeler was victorious, but DeForest prevailed 4-3 in girls tennis.
- Carter Siegenthaler scored two goals and had one assist in Sugar River’s 11-1 win over Columbus in boys soccer. Sigenthaler scored Sugar River’s 11th goal at the 58:30 mark of the 60-minute game.
- Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson defeated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The No. 1 doubles team of Naomi Held and Iasbelle Gao also was victorious in the 6-1 win in girls tennis.
- Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson was the co-leader in a girls golf meet with Edgewood’s Sarah Nakada, both shooting 40. Reedsburg's Elizabeth Carey shot a 42 in a 174-201 win.
- Dylan Harrington had 17 digs and seven kills for Columbus in a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-17, 25-21) over Lodi in girls volleyball.
- Edgewood’s Nate Ruprecht scored two goals and assisted teammate Liam Wenborne’s goal at the 35:20 mark in a 3-0 win over Portage/Poynette.
- Claire Ammeraal recorded 36 assists in Madison La Follette’s 3-0 victory (25-15, 25-9, 25-10) over Madison East in girls volleyball. Paige Jensen led the Lancers in kills with 14.
- Gunnar Brakel scored two goals to lead Middleton to a 5-1 win over Beloit Memorial in boys soccer.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Tuesday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;5-2-2;1-0-0;2
Sauk Prairie;4-4-1;1-0-0;2
Portage/Poynette;4-4-2;0-1-0;0
Reedsburg;3-6-0;0-1-0;0
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Madison Edgewood;4-2-1;1-0-0;2
Oregon;6-0-2;0-0-1;1
Mount Horeb;3-1-3;0-0-1;1
Monroe;0-3-2;0-1-0;0
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;7-0-3;1-0-0;2
DeForest;4-1-2;1-0-0;2
Watertown;1-4-1;0-1-0;0
Beaver Dam;1-5-1;0-1-0;0
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;3-1-1;1-0-0;2
Monona Grove;1-5-2;1-0-0;2
Milton;3-3-0;0-1-0;1
Stoughton;0-5-2;0-1-0;0
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Madison Memorial;4-2-1;2-0-0;4
Middleton;4-2-1;2-0-0;4
Verona;5-1-1;1-0-1;3
Madison West;2-3-1;1-0-1;3
Beloit Memorial;4-5-1;1-1-0;2
Sun Prairie;4-1-2;1-1-0;2
Janesville Craig;1-6-1;0-2-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-4-0;0-2-0;0
Madison La Follette;0-3-1;0-1-0;0
Madison East;0-5-0;0-1-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Evansville;7-0-2;1-0-0;2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-3-1;1-0-0;2
McFarland;3-2-1;1-0-0;2
Edgerton;2-2-1;0-0-0;0
Whitewater;1-4-0;0-1-0;0
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;0-3-0;0-1-0;0
Jefferson;0-7-0;0-1-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;5-1-2;3-0-0;6
Lake Mills;10-0-1;2-0-0;4
Wisconsin Dells;5-0-0;2-0-0;4
Watertown Luther Prep;3-2-0;1-1-0;2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;2-4-0;1-1-0;2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-1-1;0-1-0;0
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-0;0-1-0;0
Columbus;2-6-0;0-3-0;0
Lodi;1-4-1;0-2-0;0
Tuesday's results
Verona 4, Sun Prairie 0
Madison Memorial 11, Janesville Parker 1
Madison West 3, Janesville Craig 0
Madison Edgewood 3, Portage/Poynette 0
Middleton 5, Beloit Memorial 1
Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0
Oregon 8, Baraboo 0
Stoughton 1, Beaver Dam 1
DeForest 1, Fort Atkinson 0
Mount Horeb 1, Sauk Prairie 1
Milton 3, Watertown 2
Lake Mills 4, Edgerton 0
Sugar River 11, Columbus 1
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
Madison Memorial 3, Janesville Parker 2 (20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13)
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-19)
Madison La Follette 3, Madison East 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-10)
Verona 3, Sun Prairie 1 (25-20, 25-11, 21-25, 25-11)
Madison Edgewood 3, Reedsburg 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23)
Oregon 3, Portage 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-22)
Beaver Dam 3, Monona Grove 2 (15-25, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 17-15)
Waunakee 3, Fort Atkinson 0
DeForest 3, Stoughton 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-20)
Columbus 3, Lodi 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-21)
New Glarus 3, Wisconsin Heights 0 (25-23, 25-21, 26-24)
Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0
Lake Mills 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9)
Edgerton 3, Evansville 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-10)
Watertown 3, Milton 1 (25-27, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18)
Belleville 3, Waterloo 2 (25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-9)
Marshall 3, Cambridge 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-20)
Girls tennis
Tuesday's results
Madison West 6, Madison East 1
Verona 6, Madison La Follette 1
Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 0
Sun Prairie 6, Janesville Parker 1
Monona Grove 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 1
Waunakee 7, Watertown 0
Oregon 7, Monroe 0
DeForest 4, Stoughton 3
Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsburg 3
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Lake Mills 1
Girls golf
Tuesday's results
Verona 407, Beloit Memorial inc.
Middleton 316, Madison La Follette inc.
Waunakee 168, Monona Grove 201
Reedsburg 174, Edgewood 201
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Monona Grove 105, DeForest 65
Watertown 98, Beaver Dam 63
Jefferson-Cambridge 120, Delavan Darrien 46
Sauk Prairie 105, Oregon 65