High School Sports Highlights
High school sports highlights: High School Sports Highlights

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

 

From the box

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why

In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.

Sprints

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…

Hurdles

Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…

Distance

Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…

Relays

Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…

Jumps

Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…

Throws

Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Pole vault

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

