High school sports highlights: HEADLINE

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
From the box
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Football
Thursday's results
Division 7
Reedsville 71, Coleman 0
Division 6
Colby 22, Saint Mary's Springs 7
Division 5
Aquinas 28, Mayville 26
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;0-0;1-0
Milton;0-0;1-0
Stoughton;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
BADGER WEST
Portage;0-0;1-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;0-0;1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follete;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;1-0
Clinton;0-0;1-0
Edgerton;0-0;1-0
Evansville;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-1
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Whitewater;0-0;0-1
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36
Brookfield Central at Verona, 7:15 p.m.
Oregon at Cuba City, 7:30 p.m.
Portage at Beaver Dam., 7:30 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Waunakee., 7:30 p.m.