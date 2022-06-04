High school sports highlights: Hat-tricks by Avery Pennekamp, Grace Breuchel power McFarland

Stars of the night

Avery Pennekamp and Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: Both players recorded a hat trick in an 8-0 win over West Salem in a Division 3 regional final. Breuchel scored the first goal 2:12 into the match, and scored the first two of the second half at 48:15 and 50:01. Pennekamp earned a “natural” hat trick with three consecutive goals at 5:09, 13:36 and 27:49. Top-seeded McFarland, ranked second in Division 3 in the state, advances to host No. 4 seed Belleville/New Glarus in a sectional semifinal Thursday.