High school sports highlights: Hat-tricks by Avery Pennekamp, Grace Breuchel power McFarland

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Avery Pennekamp and Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: Both players recorded a hat trick in an 8-0 win over West Salem in a Division 3 regional final. Breuchel scored the first goal 2:12 into the match, and scored the first two of the second half at 48:15 and 50:01. Pennekamp earned a “natural” hat trick with three consecutive goals at 5:09, 13:36 and 27:49. Top-seeded McFarland, ranked second in Division 3 in the state, advances to host No. 4 seed Belleville/New Glarus in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

Lilliah Blum, Verona girls soccer: Blum recorded a hat trick and an assist in a 5-0 win over Waukesha South in a Division 1 regional final. She scored 16:20 into the first half, then at 51:16 and 61:38 in the second half before assisting on the final goal. The third-seeded Wildcats advance to visit No. 2 Kettle Moraine in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

