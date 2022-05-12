 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school sports highlights: Grace Breuchel scores four goals to lead McFarland girls soccer over Arrowhead

  • 0
2019-05-23-Edgewood McFarland 2-05232019185719

McFarland's Megan Jansen, left, and Erin Eggers celebrate the final out giving them the victory over Edgewood. The WIAA Division 2 softball regional final between Madison Edgewood and McFarland was held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Goodman Park Pool Field. McFarland won 5-0. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: The senior scored all four goals in a 4-3 win against Arrowhead. Three of her four goals came in the first period, with the first two unassisted (9:06, 21:31). Breuchel scored the go-ahead goal with an assist by Avery Pennekamp (67:06). Spartans goalkeeper Avery Weaver had eight saves.

Hilary Blomberg, Verona softball: Blomberg had a team-high four RBIs in the 21-0 three-inning win over Madison La Follette. The junior was 4-for-4 with four runs, coming up a double short of hitting for the cycle. Mallorie Kreuser pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Ethan Williams, Madison Memorial boys golf: Williams shot 1-over-par 73) to help the Spartans win the Big Eight Conference Quad at Yahara Hills. He tied Sun Prairie’s Jacob Hollfelder for the top score. The Spartans defeated the second-place Cardinals by 27 strokes.

People are also reading…

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: Bieri went the distance in a 2-1 win over Turner. The junior surrendered one unearned run and struck out 11. Bieri accounted for one of the Spartans' 12 hits as the Spartans (11-7) won their eighth straight game.

From the box

  • Madison La Follette baseball’s Ben Menge and David Matuszak outlasted Janesville Craig in a pitchers’ duel as the Lancers won 2-1. Menge started and lasted 5⅓ innings, surrendering two hits and two walks. He struck out six and allowed one unearned run. Matuszak earned the five-out save, allowing no hits with one strikeout.  Jack Ryan pitched all six innings for the Cougars, giving up two unearned runs and striking out 12.
  • Madison West baseball’s Seth Massoglia drove in three runs on three hits and two walks in a 25-4 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Brandon Barfield had four RBIs off a double and single, Caleb Karll drove in three runs off a triple and single and Tiago Sanchez drove in three runs off a double and single.
  • Middleton girls soccer’s Devan Utter scored two goals in a 7-1 win over Janesville Craig. Both came in the second half (41:06, 76:11). Erin Gonter and Marley Mladucky both scored a goal and had an assist.
  • Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga drove in three runs without a hit in a 8-1 win over Madison Memorial. Davis Hamilton started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on seven hits.
  • Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, in a 7-0 win over Janesville Parker. Robby Erickson struck out six with five hits and one walk in a complete game.
  • Beaver Dam baseball’s Daelen Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-5 comeback win over Portage. The Golden Beavers scored seven unanswered runs after allowing five runs in the top of the second. Ben Scharfenberg went 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI, and Boston Damon pitched a shutout over the final 5⅓ innings with three strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed. Griffin Garrigan went 3-for-3 with a run for Portage, and Caleb Drew hit a three-run double.
  • Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 over Nicolet’s David Jacobs. The Knights won 5-2, dropping Waunakee's record to 13-3.
  • Reedsburg tennis’ No. 2 doubles pair Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary defeated Sauk Prairie’s No. 2 Brody Wolfe and Boden Brodeur 6-0, 6-0. The Beavers won meet 6-1.
  • Marshall baseball’s Cole Denniston went 2-for-4 with two runs and three stolen bases in a 6-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Haiden Nolden went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun thinking about taking a year off basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics