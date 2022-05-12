High school sports highlights: Grace Breuchel scores 4 goals to lead McFarland girls soccer over Arrowhead

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: The senior scored all four goals in a 4-3 win against Arrowhead. Three of her four goals came in the first period, with the first two unassisted (9:06, 21:31). Breuchel scored the go-ahead goal with an assist by Avery Pennekamp (67:06). Spartans goalkeeper Avery Weaver had eight saves.

Hilary Blomberg, Verona softball: Blomberg had a team-high four RBIs in the 21-0 three-inning win over Madison La Follette. The junior was 4-for-4 with four runs, coming up a double short of hitting for the cycle. Mallorie Kreuser pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Ethan Williams, Madison Memorial boys golf: Williams shot 1-over-par 73) to help the Spartans win the Big Eight Conference Quad at Yahara Hills. He tied Sun Prairie’s Jacob Hollfelder for the top score. The Spartans defeated the second-place Cardinals by 27 strokes.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: Bieri went the distance in a 2-1 win over Turner. The junior surrendered one unearned run and struck out 11. Bieri accounted for one of the Spartans' 12 hits as the Spartans (11-7) won their eighth straight game.

From the box

Madison La Follette baseball’s Ben Menge and David Matuszak outlasted Janesville Craig in a pitchers’ duel as the Lancers won 2-1. Menge started and lasted 5⅓ innings, surrendering two hits and two walks. He struck out six and allowed one unearned run. Matuszak earned the five-out save, allowing no hits with one strikeout. Jack Ryan pitched all six innings for the Cougars, giving up two unearned runs and striking out 12.

Madison West baseball’s Seth Massoglia drove in three runs on three hits and two walks in a 25-4 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Brandon Barfield had four RBIs off a double and single, Caleb Karll drove in three runs off a triple and single and Tiago Sanchez drove in three runs off a double and single.

Middleton girls soccer’s Devan Utter scored two goals in a 7-1 win over Janesville Craig. Both came in the second half (41:06, 76:11). Erin Gonter and Marley Mladucky both scored a goal and had an assist.

Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga drove in three runs without a hit in a 8-1 win over Madison Memorial. Davis Hamilton started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on seven hits.

Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, in a 7-0 win over Janesville Parker. Robby Erickson struck out six with five hits and one walk in a complete game.

Beaver Dam baseball’s Daelen Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-5 comeback win over Portage. The Golden Beavers scored seven unanswered runs after allowing five runs in the top of the second. Ben Scharfenberg went 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI, and Boston Damon pitched a shutout over the final 5⅓ innings with three strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed. Griffin Garrigan went 3-for-3 with a run for Portage, and Caleb Drew hit a three-run double.

Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 over Nicolet’s David Jacobs. The Knights won 5-2, dropping Waunakee's record to 13-3.

Reedsburg tennis’ No. 2 doubles pair Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary defeated Sauk Prairie’s No. 2 Brody Wolfe and Boden Brodeur 6-0, 6-0. The Beavers won meet 6-1.

Marshall baseball’s Cole Denniston went 2-for-4 with two runs and three stolen bases in a 6-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Haiden Nolden went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.