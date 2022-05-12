High school sports highlights: Grace Breuchel scores 4 goals to lead McFarland girls soccer over Arrowhead

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Grace Breuchel, McFarland girls soccer: The senior scored all four goals in a 4-3 win against Arrowhead. Three of her four goals came in the first period, with the first two unassisted (9:06, 21:31). Breuchel scored the go-ahead goal with an assist by Avery Pennekamp (67:06). Spartans goalkeeper Avery Weaver had eight saves.
Hilary Blomberg, Verona softball: Blomberg had a team-high four RBIs in the 21-0 three-inning win over Madison La Follette. The junior was 4-for-4 with four runs, coming up a double short of hitting for the cycle. Mallorie Kreuser pitched a complete game, striking out six.
Ethan Williams, Madison Memorial boys golf: Williams shot 1-over-par 73) to help the Spartans win the Big Eight Conference Quad at Yahara Hills. He tied Sun Prairie’s Jacob Hollfelder for the top score. The Spartans defeated the second-place Cardinals by 27 strokes.
People are also reading…
Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: Bieri went the distance in a 2-1 win over Turner. The junior surrendered one unearned run and struck out 11. Bieri accounted for one of the Spartans' 12 hits as the Spartans (11-7) won their eighth straight game.
From the box
- Madison La Follette baseball’s Ben Menge and David Matuszak outlasted Janesville Craig in a pitchers’ duel as the Lancers won 2-1. Menge started and lasted 5⅓ innings, surrendering two hits and two walks. He struck out six and allowed one unearned run. Matuszak earned the five-out save, allowing no hits with one strikeout. Jack Ryan pitched all six innings for the Cougars, giving up two unearned runs and striking out 12.
- Madison West baseball’s Seth Massoglia drove in three runs on three hits and two walks in a 25-4 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Brandon Barfield had four RBIs off a double and single, Caleb Karll drove in three runs off a triple and single and Tiago Sanchez drove in three runs off a double and single.
- Middleton girls soccer’s Devan Utter scored two goals in a 7-1 win over Janesville Craig. Both came in the second half (41:06, 76:11). Erin Gonter and Marley Mladucky both scored a goal and had an assist.
- Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga drove in three runs without a hit in a 8-1 win over Madison Memorial. Davis Hamilton started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on seven hits.
- Middleton baseball’s Easton Zempel went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, in a 7-0 win over Janesville Parker. Robby Erickson struck out six with five hits and one walk in a complete game.
- Beaver Dam baseball’s Daelen Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-5 comeback win over Portage. The Golden Beavers scored seven unanswered runs after allowing five runs in the top of the second. Ben Scharfenberg went 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI, and Boston Damon pitched a shutout over the final 5⅓ innings with three strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed. Griffin Garrigan went 3-for-3 with a run for Portage, and Caleb Drew hit a three-run double.
- Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 over Nicolet’s David Jacobs. The Knights won 5-2, dropping Waunakee's record to 13-3.
- Reedsburg tennis’ No. 2 doubles pair Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary defeated Sauk Prairie’s No. 2 Brody Wolfe and Boden Brodeur 6-0, 6-0. The Beavers won meet 6-1.
- Marshall baseball’s Cole Denniston went 2-for-4 with two runs and three stolen bases in a 6-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Haiden Nolden went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-2;7-4
DeForest;6-5;6-8
Watertown;6-5;9-5
Beaver Dam;6-5;9-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-4;6-5
Sauk Prairie;3-3;5-4
Portage;2-5;3-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-1;14-2
Monona Grove;7-4;10-7
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-5;6-5
Monroe;3-7;3-8
Mount Horeb;2-8;3-10
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;10-2;12-3
Middleton;10-4;13-5
Madison West;9-5;9-7
Madison Memorial;7-7;9-8
Verona;7-5;9-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-10;2-10
Madison East;2-9;2-11
Janesville Parker;2-12;2-12
Capitol North
Columbus;5-1;9-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;8-7
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-5;6-9
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4;4-4
Poynette;0-6;2-9
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;6-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Edgerton;10-1;12-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;8-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-7;2-7
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Thursday's results
Middleton 7, Janesville Parker 0
Sun Prairie 8, Madison Memorial 1
Madison West 25, Beloit Memorial 4 (F/5)
Milton 6, DeForest 4
Beaver Dam 7, Portage 5
Johnson Creek 13, Poynette 2
Marshall 6, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Edgerton 16, Big Foot 1
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;16-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-7;5-12
DeForest;3-11;3-15
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;7-5;8-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;4-9;7-10
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-2;16-3
Milton;7-5;9-6
Fort Atkinson;6-6;6-8
Stoughton;1-10;1-14
Badger Southwest
Oregon;9-2;11-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;4-10;8-15
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-0;20-1
Madison Memorial;9-2;9-3
Verona;9-3;10-3
Janesville Parker;5-3;6-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;4-4;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-8;4-9
Madison East;2-9;2-10
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-11;0-11
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;5-3;14-3
Lakeside Lutheran;4-4;10-4
Watertown Luther Prep;0-7;0-9
Lodi;0-7;2-11
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;4-3;9-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-4;1-8
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Jefferson;14-1;16-1
Brodhead;13-3;15-3
McFarland;9-4;11-7
Turner;9-4;10-4
Edgerton;6-5;6-8
Clinton;6-8;6-10
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-10;3-10
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 9, Janesville Parker 0
Edgerton 3, Brodhead 0
Verona 21, Madison La Follette 0
McFarland 2, Turner 1
Middleton 14, Janesville Craig 6
Jefferson 15, Big Foot 4
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-3-1;0-4-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Reedsburg;3-3-0;5-4-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-1-0;5-4-0
Milton;1-4-0;2-4-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;1-5-0;3-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-1
Edgewood;6-1-0;10-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;1-1-0;4-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-2-0;2-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-1-0;6-1-2
Middleton;3-2-0;5-5-1
Verona;4-0-0;5-0-1
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;1-2-0;1-7-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;4-0-0;4-1-1
Columbus;2-0-1;5-2-4
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3-0;2-6-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-3-0;1-5-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;8-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-2-1
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Thursday's results
Columbus 0, Edgerton 0
Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 1
Columbus 0, Edgerton 0
Stoughton 3, Milton 0
Madison West 7, Madison East 0
McFarland 4, Arrowhead 3
Boys tennis
Thursday's results
Neenah 4, Madison West 3
Reedsburg 6, Sauk Prairie 1
Brookfield East 6, Madison West 1
Boys Golf
Thursday's results
Big Eight Conference Quad: Madison Memorial 297, Sun Prairie 324, Janesville Parker 345, Madison East 393