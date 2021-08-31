High school sports highlights: Girls golf, boys soccer matches provide the Tuesday's top performances

Here are the athletes who had an especially impressive Tuesday night in prep action.
Stars of the night
Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: She shot a meet-best 37 in a 177-208 win over Baraboo in girls golf. In her 9-hole round she hovered around par on each hole. She was by far the best golfer on the day between the two teams besting the next best score by six strokes.
Drew Lavold, Waunakee: Lavold had a hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Stoughton in boys soccer. Lavold’s first goal was unassisted while his last two were assisted by Stephan Khamenka. Waunakee outshot Stoughton 19-0.
Payton Roets, Watertown: Roets finished with 35 assists in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 victory over Stoughton in girls volleyball, Watertown's third win of the season.
Sam Johnson, Mount Horeb: Johnson scored a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer. The three goals scored by substitute Johnson were his first three of the season.
- Ellie Frisch, Middleton: Frisch shot even-par 72 at Odana Hills, five strokes ahead of her closest competitor. Middleton won with a score of 312, followed by Madison West (394) and Janesville Parker (397).
From the box
Oregon’s Delainey Halverson shot a match-best 44 in a 184-208 win over Mount Horeb in girls golf.
Baylor Denu had two goals and an assist in Beloit Memorial’s 4-1 win over East Troy in boys soccer.
Beloit Memorial's Britton Sala scored two goals in a 4-1 win over East Troy in boys soccer.
Verona’s Naisha Nagpal defeated Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match, helping Verona to a 7-0 victory.
Laura Maudlin won the No. 1 singles match 7-6, 6-1 as McFarland beat Lodi 6-1 in girls tennis.
Eliza Martin triumphed at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 to help Monona Grove win all seven matches against Milton in girls tennis.
Danielle Krakow won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4 for Watertown in a 6-1 defeat of DeForest in girls tennis.
Kayla Buelling had 20 assists for Madison Edgewood in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 girls volleyball victory over Baraboo.
Johan Lopez scored the last two goals for Baraboo in a 3-1 defeat of Madison Edgewood in boys soccer.
Drew Jarstad had a goal and two assists in Evansville’s 3-1 win over Dodgeville/Mineral Point in boys soccer.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Tuesday's action
Boys soccer
Boy's Soccer
Tuesday's scores
DeForest 3, Middleton 0
Baraboo 3, Madison Edgewood 1
Waunakee 6, Stoughton 0
Oregon 1, Sauk Prairie 0
Mount Horeb 5, Reedsburg 1
Beloit Memorial 4, East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 1
Fort Atkinson 3, Beaver Dam 1
Evansville 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1
Girls tennis
Girls tennis
Tuesday's results
Stoughton 4, Fort Atkinson 3
Verona 7, Madison East 0
McFarland 6, Lodi 1
Monona Grove 7, Milton 0
Watertown 6, DeForest 1
Girls volleyball
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
Middleton 3, Lake Geneva Badger 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-13)
Madison Edgewood 3, Baraboo 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-23)
Sauk Prairie 3, Oregon 0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-19)
Madison Abundant Life 3, Parkview 1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15)
Girls golf
Girls golf
Tuesday's results
Madison West Triangular — Middleton 312, Madison West 394, Janesville Parker 397
Waunakee 173, Beaver Dam 227
Oregon 184, Mount Horeb 208
Reedsburg 177, Baraboo 208