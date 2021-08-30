 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Gabe Tobin leads Portage/Poynette to victory in boys soccer
Gabe Tobin

Portage/Poynette junior Gabe Tobin races into the 18-yard box and past Mauston's Aiden Fessey during Monday night's non-conference game at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage.

The quantity of games on Monday was relatively low, but the quality was immense and there were some big-time performers that were headliners. These athletes had no weekend hangover and excelled on the field Monday.

Stars of the night

  • Gabe Tobin, Portage/Poynette: In a dominant 7-2 win for Portage/Poynette over Mauston, Portage/Poynette’s Gabe Tobin had a hat trick and an assist. This continued Tobin’s four-game point streak, where a goal counts as two points and an assist is one. His goal return of 7 goals in 5 games no doubt pleases first-year coach Cody Mayne.
  • Drew Jarstad, Evansville: During Evansville’s 10-0 win over Janesville Parker, Drew Jarstad had a hat trick and an assist. Following its second non-conference win, Evansville looks to be in midseason form and hopes to improve on last season’s 7-2-3 record.

From the box

  • Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager shot a match-best 45 in their 196-216 girls golf win against McFarland.
  • Naisha Nagpal defeated Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match to guide Verona to a 6-1 win.
  • Reedsburg’s Gabby Weis defeated Viroqua’s Annika Nemes in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to lead a 5-2 win.
  • Jaxson Miller scored twice and had an assist in Evansville’s 10-0 win over Janesville Parker.
  • Nathan Krenke had a goal and an assist in Lakeside Lutheran’s 5-3 win over Brookfield Academy.
  • Archer Chaudhary had a goal and an assist in Lakeside Lutheran’s 5-3 win over Brookfield Academy.
