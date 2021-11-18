 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke scores 18 points to lead Beaver Dam's girls basketball victory
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke scores 18 points to lead Beaver Dam's girls basketball victory

Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke (1) tries to corral a pass in the post from going out of bounds during the first half of Tuesday night's season opener against Sheboygan North.

 DAN LARSON Daily Citizen

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Lauren Meudt, Waunakee: She scored 15 points in the home-opening 58-41 win over Sauk Prairie in girls basketball. She made four 3-point field goals and scored nine of her points in the second half.

Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie: The junior guard led both teams with 19 points in a 58-36 win over Marshfield. Outlay made seven field goals, including one 3, and all four of her free throws.

Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam: She scored 18 points in a 72-19 win over Portage in girls basketball. The sophomore has been the leading scorer in both of the Beavers' games.

From the box

  • Sauk Prairie sophomore Erelyn Apel scored nine points in the loss to Waunakee.
  • Ashley Sawicki scored 11 points to help Waunakee defeat Sauk Prairie. Sawicki had three of her four field goals in the first half.
