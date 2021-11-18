High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke scores 18 points to lead Beaver Dam's girls basketball victory

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Lauren Meudt, Waunakee: She scored 15 points in the home-opening 58-41 win over Sauk Prairie in girls basketball. She made four 3-point field goals and scored nine of her points in the second half.
Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie: The junior guard led both teams with 19 points in a 58-36 win over Marshfield. Outlay made seven field goals, including one 3, and all four of her free throws.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam: She scored 18 points in a 72-19 win over Portage in girls basketball. The sophomore has been the leading scorer in both of the Beavers' games.
From the box
- Sauk Prairie sophomore Erelyn Apel scored nine points in the loss to Waunakee.
- Ashley Sawicki scored 11 points to help Waunakee defeat Sauk Prairie. Sawicki had three of her four field goals in the first half.
Football
Thursday's results
Division 7
Reedsville 17, Coleman 0
Division 6
Colby 22, Saint Mary's Springs 7
Division 5
Aquinas 28, Mayville 26
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 21, Ellsworth 12
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;1-0;2-0
Waunakee;1-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;0-0;1-0
Milton;0-0;1-0
Stoughton;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
BADGER WEST
Oregon;0-0;1-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-1;1-1
Sauk Prairie;0-1;0-1
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;1-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follete;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;1-0
Clinton;0-0;1-0
Edgerton;0-0;1-0
Evansville;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-1
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Whitewater;0-0;0-1
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36
Verona 80, Brookfield Central 34
Waunakee 58, Sauk Prairie 41
Oregon 77, Cuba City 47
Beaver Dam 72, Portage 19
Richland Center 43, Lodi 28