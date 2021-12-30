High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke scores 17 points in the Kewaskum Holiday tournament final

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: He had a team-high 18 points in the 81-46 non-conference win over Watertown. The junior has scored in double figures in every game this season. Logan Raffel scored 15 points. The Cardinals (7-1, 6-0 Big Eight Conference) next play Jan. 4 at home against Milton.
Quinn Smith, Madison West boys hockey: He recorded five points in the 10-6 win over Ashland in the Culver’s Cup. Henry Gadau also recorded four points for the Regents. The Regents (3-9-0, 2-4-0 Big Eight) next play Jan. 4 on the road against Sun Prairie.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls: She scored 17 points in the 49-28 win over Kewaskum in the Kewaskum Holiday tournament final. Riley Czarnecki had 11 points. The Golden Beavers (12-2, 5-1 Badger East) next play Jan. 7 at home against Watertown.
Griffin Empey, Stoughton boys wrestling: He defeated Dylan Nottestad of Westby 11-7 to take first place in the 285-pound class at the Bi-State Classic. Empey has a 23-0 record after going 6-0 at the meet.
From the box
- Middleton’s Maddie Papenthien took first place in the 131-144 pound class at the Bi-State Classic Women’s Showcase in girls wrestling. She defeated Eau Claire North’s Katlyn Grant by fall in 1:08.
- Mount Horeb's Madden Thome and Paul Matthews each scored 14 points in the 65-38 non-conference win over Lake Mills in boys basketball. Rocco Richie (13 points) and Zack Peter (12 points) were the other Vikings players in double figures.
- Oregon senior Emily Mortensen scored 15 points in the 63-56 loss to Hartford in girls basketball. Lily Eisle and Sam Schmitt each scored 11 points.
- Rylan Oberg of DeForest scored 17 points in the 62-45 loss to Waukesha West in the Norskie Holiday Tournament championship game. Oberg had 14 points in the second half.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;9-2
DeForest;4-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-4
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Monona Grove;1-4;4-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;5-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;7-1
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;4-1;6-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-5
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Verona;2-4;5-4
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
McFarland;4-1;6-1
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-5
Evansville;2-3;4-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Thursday's results
Stoughton at Stevens Point ppd
Saint Thomas More 72, Beaver Dam 55
Verona 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Evansville 66, Lodi 56
Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Middleton 81, Watertown 46
Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-2
Beaver Dam;5-1;12-2
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
Waunakee;4-2;6-4
DeForest;3-3;7-5
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;11-0
Oregon;4-2;7-5
Edgewood;4-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-8
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;5-4
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;7-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Wednesday's results
Madison Memorial at Divine Savior Holy Angels ppd
Hartford 63, Oregon 56
Westfield at Edgewood 6 p.m. no report
Waukesha West 62, DeForest 45 (DeForest Holiday Tournamnet)
Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28 (Kewaskum Holiday Tournament)
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;5-0-0;10-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;7-3-0
McFarland;3-3-0;5-7-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-7-0
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-2-0
Oregon;3-2-0;8-5-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;7-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;8-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-2-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;4-3-0;7-4-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;4-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Madison West;2-4-0;3-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-7-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Thursday's results
McFarland 8, Tomah/Sparta 3
Oregon 2, Fox Cities 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Verona 2
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Mosinee 3, Beaver Dam 0
Notre Dame 5, Madison Edgewood 3
Culver's Cup
Madison West 10, Ashland 6
Sauk Prairie 4, Marquette High School 0
Marshfield 6, Monona Grove 1
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;9-1-0
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-6-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-4-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-2
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Thursday's results
Culver's Cup
St. Croix Valley 2, Central Wisconsin 0
Metro Lynx 5, Cap City Cougars 1
Brookfield 1, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Bi-State Classic
Division 1: Marshfield 292.5, Holmen 251, Stoughton 224.5, Hastings 205.5, Wausau West 204.5, Bay Port 158.5, Hudson 151, Pulaski 149, Port Washington 120, Eastview 117, DC Everest 95.5, Verona Area 95, New Richmond 75, Tomah 72, Waunakee 70, La Crosse Logan/Central 65, Baraboo 56, Middleton 50.5, Winona/Winona Cotter 37, Orono 34, Sparta 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 25
Division 2 (Top 15): Luxemburg-Casco 227, Lodi 216, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 206.5, Caledonia/Houston 165, Prairie du Chien 161.5, Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind. 148, Evansville 145.5, Oconto Falls 142, West Salem/Bangor 106, Dodgeville 84, Cannon Falls/Randolph 82, Belmont/Platteville 78.5, Monroe 78, Portage 75, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 65.5
Girls wrestling
Thursday's results
Bi-State Classic Women's Showcase: Hastings 98, Holmen 77, Eau Claire North 42, Wausau West 42, Richland Center 30, Fennimore 27, Nekoosa/Assumption 23, Mineral Point 22, Eastview 18, West Salem/Bangor 18, De Soto 18, Middleton 4