High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke scores 17 points in the Kewaskum Holiday tournament final
Gabby Wilke

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke (right) scored a game-high 28 points, including two on a pair of free throws to force overtime, in the Golden Beavers' 85-82 loss to Milwaukee Academy of Sciences on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers Archives

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: He had a team-high 18 points in the 81-46 non-conference win over Watertown. The junior has scored in double figures in every game this season. Logan Raffel scored 15 points. The Cardinals (7-1, 6-0 Big Eight Conference) next play Jan. 4 at home against Milton.

Quinn Smith, Madison West boys hockey: He recorded five points in the 10-6 win over Ashland in the Culver’s Cup. Henry Gadau also recorded four points for the Regents. The Regents (3-9-0, 2-4-0 Big Eight) next play Jan. 4 on the road against Sun Prairie.

Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls: She scored 17 points in the 49-28 win over Kewaskum in the Kewaskum Holiday tournament final. Riley Czarnecki had 11 points. The Golden Beavers (12-2, 5-1 Badger East) next play Jan. 7 at home against Watertown.

Griffin Empey, Stoughton boys wrestling: He defeated Dylan Nottestad of Westby 11-7 to take first place in the 285-pound class at the Bi-State Classic. Empey has a 23-0 record after going 6-0 at the meet.

From the box

  • Middleton’s Maddie Papenthien took first place in the 131-144 pound class at the Bi-State Classic Women’s Showcase in girls wrestling. She defeated Eau Claire North’s Katlyn Grant by fall in 1:08.
  • Mount Horeb's Madden Thome and Paul Matthews each scored 14 points in the 65-38 non-conference win over Lake Mills in boys basketball. Rocco Richie (13 points) and Zack Peter (12 points) were the other Vikings players in double figures.
  • Oregon senior Emily Mortensen scored 15 points in the 63-56 loss to Hartford in girls basketball. Lily Eisle and Sam Schmitt each scored 11 points.
  • Rylan Oberg of DeForest scored 17 points in the 62-45 loss to Waukesha West in the Norskie Holiday Tournament championship game. Oberg had 14 points in the second half.
