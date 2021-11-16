 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beavers to opening night win
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beavers to opening night win

Gabby Wilke

Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke (1) tries to corral a pass in the post from going out of bounds during the first half of Tuesday night's season opener against Sheboygan North.

 DAN LARSON Daily Citizen

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Beaver Dam girls basketball: The Golden Beavers opened the 2020-21 season with a bang. Sophomore Gabby Wilke led Beaver Dam in scoring with 16 points in its 83-43 win over Sheboygan North. Guard Annika Salettle and forward Kylie Wittnebel each added 14 points in the win. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers, with seven of them coming from Salettle and Wilke.

From the box

  • Mount Horeb senior Grace Vesperman scored 13 points in the Vikings' 51-45 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Vesperman scored eight of her points in the first half.
