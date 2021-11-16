High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beavers to opening night win

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Beaver Dam girls basketball: The Golden Beavers opened the 2020-21 season with a bang. Sophomore Gabby Wilke led Beaver Dam in scoring with 16 points in its 83-43 win over Sheboygan North. Guard Annika Salettle and forward Kylie Wittnebel each added 14 points in the win. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers, with seven of them coming from Salettle and Wilke.
From the box
- Mount Horeb senior Grace Vesperman scored 13 points in the Vikings' 51-45 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Vesperman scored eight of her points in the first half.