High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beaver Dam to opening night win in girls basketball

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Beaver Dam girls basketball: The Golden Beavers opened the 2021-22 season with a bang as sophomore Gabby Wilke scored 16 points in an 83-43 win over Sheboygan North. Guard Annika Salettle and forward Kylie Wittnebel each had 14 points. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers, seven of them coming from Salettle and Wilke.
From the box
- Mount Horeb senior Grace Vesperman scored 13 points in the 51-45 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Vesperman scored eight points in the first half.