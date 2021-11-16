 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beaver Dam to opening night win in girls basketball
High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beaver Dam to opening night win in girls basketball

Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke (1) tries to corral a pass in the post from going out of bounds during the first half of Tuesday night's season opener against Sheboygan North.

 DAN LARSON Daily Citizen

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Beaver Dam girls basketball: The Golden Beavers opened the 2021-22 season with a bang as sophomore Gabby Wilke scored 16 points in an 83-43 win over Sheboygan North. Guard Annika Salettle and forward Kylie Wittnebel each had 14 points. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers, seven of them coming from Salettle and Wilke.

From the box

  • Mount Horeb senior Grace Vesperman scored 13 points in the 51-45 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Vesperman scored eight points in the first half.
