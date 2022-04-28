High school sports highlights: Gabby Fakes leads Beaver Dam's 13-0 softball victory

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam softball: Fakes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in the Golden Beavers’ 13-0 win over Waunakee. Liv DeStefano went 2-for-5 with two triples, an RBI and scored three runs.

Robby Erickson, Middleton baseball: Erikson pitched a shutout in a 5-0 win over Verona (6-6, 5-4 Big Eight). He struck out seven, while allowing three hits and two walks. The Cardinals (9-2, 6-1) continue their four-game road stretch Friday, when they take on Madison Memorial.

Lillah Blum, Verona girls soccer: Blum recorded four goals and an assist in the Wildcats' 6-0 win over Janesville Craig. She was involved in the first five goals. Verona earned its fourth consecutive win to begin the season.

Brandon Garde, Sun Prairie baseball: Garde tossed a no-hitter in the Cardinals' 17-0 victory over Beloit Memorial in five innings. He struck out 10 and allowed three walks and hit two batters. The Cardinals (7-2) travel to Waunakee on Friday riding a three-game winning streak.

Maggie Swiggum, Mount Horeb softball: The Vikings’ cleanup hitter went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 12-6 win over Monroe. Jace Holman went 2-for-3 with a walk, and scored twice. Kimmi Steinhauer went 2-for-4 with a home run and double for the Vikings.

Lauryn Etienne, Oregon softball: Etienne struck out nine in her complete-game as the Panthers defeated Madison Edgewood 9-2. She surrendered two unearned runs on two hits and no walks. She went 3-for-4, driving in a game-high four RBIs.

From the box

Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles competitor Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 against DeForest’s No. 1 singles player Owen Horton. The Warriors won the meet 7-0.

McFarland softball’s Avery Feek drove in a game-high three RBIs in the Spartans' 14-1 win over Whitewater. Feek was 2-for-3 with a walk.

Portage softball’s Sydni Kratz pitched a complete game, striking out 11. Kratz gave up two earned runs, walked two and allowed four hits in the 4-3 win over Reedsburg. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Edgewood boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Mark Miller won 6-0, 6-0 over Sauk Prairie’s No. 1 singles player Ayden Wildman. The Crusaders defeated the Eagles 7-0.

Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes and Shannon Watson each had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders' 3-0 win over Stoughton. Andes assisted on the goal by sophomore Isabel Iannacchino (36:52). Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the game off the score by Andes (22:40). The Crusaders improve to 8-1.

Waunakee boys golf’s Max Brud was the top scorer at the Badger East conference meet, shooting 2-over-par 72. The Warriors won the meet at 312. Milton (318) and DeForest (322) rounded out the top three.

Oregon girls soccer’s Addison Werth and Delaney Hoelker both scored a pair of goals in the Panthers' 6-0 win over Monona Grove. Junior Ashley Wolfe tallied two assists as the Panthers improve to 10-0.