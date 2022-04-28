High school sports highlights: Gabby Fakes leads Beaver Dam's 13-0 softball victory

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam softball: Fakes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in the Golden Beavers’ 13-0 win over Waunakee. Liv DeStefano went 2-for-5 with two triples, an RBI and scored three runs.
Robby Erickson, Middleton baseball: Erikson pitched a shutout in a 5-0 win over Verona (6-6, 5-4 Big Eight). He struck out seven, while allowing three hits and two walks. The Cardinals (9-2, 6-1) continue their four-game road stretch Friday, when they take on Madison Memorial.
Lillah Blum, Verona girls soccer: Blum recorded four goals and an assist in the Wildcats' 6-0 win over Janesville Craig. She was involved in the first five goals. Verona earned its fourth consecutive win to begin the season.
Brandon Garde, Sun Prairie baseball: Garde tossed a no-hitter in the Cardinals' 17-0 victory over Beloit Memorial in five innings. He struck out 10 and allowed three walks and hit two batters. The Cardinals (7-2) travel to Waunakee on Friday riding a three-game winning streak.
Maggie Swiggum, Mount Horeb softball: The Vikings’ cleanup hitter went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 12-6 win over Monroe. Jace Holman went 2-for-3 with a walk, and scored twice. Kimmi Steinhauer went 2-for-4 with a home run and double for the Vikings.
Lauryn Etienne, Oregon softball: Etienne struck out nine in her complete-game as the Panthers defeated Madison Edgewood 9-2. She surrendered two unearned runs on two hits and no walks. She went 3-for-4, driving in a game-high four RBIs.
From the box
- Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles competitor Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 against DeForest’s No. 1 singles player Owen Horton. The Warriors won the meet 7-0.
- McFarland softball’s Avery Feek drove in a game-high three RBIs in the Spartans' 14-1 win over Whitewater. Feek was 2-for-3 with a walk.
- Portage softball’s Sydni Kratz pitched a complete game, striking out 11. Kratz gave up two earned runs, walked two and allowed four hits in the 4-3 win over Reedsburg. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
- Edgewood boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Mark Miller won 6-0, 6-0 over Sauk Prairie’s No. 1 singles player Ayden Wildman. The Crusaders defeated the Eagles 7-0.
- Edgewood girls soccer’s Maisy Andes and Shannon Watson each had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders' 3-0 win over Stoughton. Andes assisted on the goal by sophomore Isabel Iannacchino (36:52). Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the game off the score by Andes (22:40). The Crusaders improve to 8-1.
- Waunakee boys golf’s Max Brud was the top scorer at the Badger East conference meet, shooting 2-over-par 72. The Warriors won the meet at 312. Milton (318) and DeForest (322) rounded out the top three.
- Oregon girls soccer’s Addison Werth and Delaney Hoelker both scored a pair of goals in the Panthers' 6-0 win over Monona Grove. Junior Ashley Wolfe tallied two assists as the Panthers improve to 10-0.
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;5-4
Watertown;5-4;7-4
DeForest;5-4;5-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;2-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;8-0;10-1
Monona Grove;5-3;8-4
Fort Atkinson;2-5;2-9
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;5-0;6-0
Oregon;4-3;5-3
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;1-5;1-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-1
Middleton;6-1;9-2
Sun Prairie;6-2;6-2
Verona;5-4;6-6
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;5-3;7-3
Madison La Follette;2-4;2-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5
Madison East;0-7;0-7
Capitol North
Columbus;4-0;7-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;5-3
Lake Mills;3-2,7-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;2-3
Poynette;0-4;2-6
Lodi;2-3;5-5
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-2;2-5
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;6-0;8-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
McFarland;6-3;6-3
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4
East Troy;1-6;1-6
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Thursday's results
Edgerton 5, McFarland 4
Middleton 5, Verona 0
Milton 4, Monona Grove 2
Sun Prairie 17, Beloit Memorial 0
Madison Memorial 11, Madison East 3
Watertown 13, DeForest 3
Marshall 3, Waterloo 1
Columbus 7, Lake Mills 1
Lodi 14, Poynette 10 (F/8)
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;8-1;9-2
Beaver Dam;6-0;8-0
DeForest;1-7;1-10
Waunakee;0-6;0-8
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1
Baraboo;3-5;4-9
Portage;3-5;6-6
Reedsburg;2-5;6-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;11-0
Milton;4-4;6-5
Fort Atkinson;3-3;3-4
Stoughton;1-5;1-9
Badger Southwest
Oregon;5-2;7-3
Mount Horeb;6-2;6-3
Monroe;2-4;3-8
Edgewood;1-7;1-8
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;10-0;13-1
Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-3
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;2-3;3-3
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-9;1-9
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Poynette;5-1;8-2
Lake Mills;3-1;8-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1
Columbus;2-3;8-3
Lodi;0-3;1-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-4;2-4
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;9-1;11-1
Jefferson;7-1;7-1
Edgerton;3-1;3-4
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-3;2-5
East Troy;3-5;3-5
McFarland;4-4;5-7
Big Foot;1-3;2-3
Whitewater;1-9;1-9
Evansville;0-3;0-4
Thursday's results
McFarland 14, Whitewater 1
Sun Prairie 6, Verona 1
Poynette 1, Lodi 0
Waterloo 15, Marshall 3
Oregon 9, Edgewood 2
Monona Grove 7, Milton 2
Watertown 6, DeForest 4
Waterloo 15, Marshall 3
Columbus 8, Lake Mills 5
Mount Horeb 12, Monroe 6
Portage 4, Reedsburg 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;4-0-0;8-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-3-1;2-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;3-1-0;5-2-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-2-1
Reedsburg;1-3-1;3-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-5-0;1-6-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-2-0;2-2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;1-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;10-0-0
Edgewood;5-0-0;8-1-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;5-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-1-3
Lodi;2-0-1;3-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Thursday's results
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2, Columbus 0
Sauk Prairie 4, Watertown 0
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 0
Lodi 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 1
Dodgeville 2, Columbus 0
Oregon 6, Monona Grove 0
Mount Horeb 4, Milton 0
Boys tennis
Thursday's results
Verona 6, Madison La Follette 1
Madison Memorial 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Waunakee 7, DeForest 0
Madison West 7, Madison East 0
Edgewood 7, Sauk Prairie 0
Monroe 4, Reedsburg 3
Boys golf
Thursday's results
Big Eight Triangular: Beloit Memorial 317, Madison La Follette 375, Madison East 396.
Rock Valley Mini Meet: Edgerton 165, Evansville 185, Whitewater 186, Turner 190, McFarland 195, East Troy 195, Brodhead 198, Jefferson 202, Big Foot 202, Clinton 247.
Badger East Conference Meet: Waunakee 312, Milton 318, DeForest 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 339, Fort Atkinson 341, Beaver Dam 378, Watertown 416