High school sports highlights: Freshmen Drew Murphy, Clevon Easton Jr. lead boys basketball wins
Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Drew Murphy, Verona: He scored 31 points behind seven 3-pointers to lead a 79-74 opening-game win over Racine Case at the Bulldog Shootout. The freshman scored 22 points in the second half. Teammates Gavin Farrell (14 points) and Kyle Krantz (10 points) also scored in double figures. Verona plays again 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sauk Prairie.

Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East: The freshman guard led the Purgolders with 28 points in a 68-60 season-opening win over Milwaukee Rufus King at the Bulldog Shootout. Senior Massi Malterer scored 19 points and freshman Chris Davis Jr had 10. Madison East next plays host school West Allis Central at 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Reece Corday, Verona: Corday scored a hat trick to help Verona boys hockey overcome an early 2-0 deficit and win 4-2. His shorthanded goal late in the first got the Wildcats on the board, and he added another goal in both the second and third periods. Tre Grignon’s power-play goal in the second ended up being the winning goal.

Tyler Kreft, Madison Memorial: His 14-save shutout helped lead the boys hockey team to a season-opening 2-0 win over Hayward. Aaron Jungers and Elijah Elmer scored  for Madison Memorial, both in the second period. Memorial outshot Hayward 36-14.

Stoughton girls hockey: The Icebergs rallied with two third-period goals to pull off a 2-1 victory against the Fond du Lac co-op Warbirds. Abby Hinrichs scored the tying goal on a power play 4:26 into the third, Addy Milota scored the eventual winning goal less than 90 seconds later off an assist from Laila Howe. Goalie Aven Gruner had 21 saves.

Nick Mast, Sauk Prairie: The senior forward had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-2 win over Madison West in boys hockey. Mast guided an onslaught of seven goals in the first two periods to help the Eagles get their second win in as many games. Micah Hansen scored twice for the Eagles, the first on a power play.

