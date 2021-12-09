High school sports highlights: Four Madison La Follette players score in double figures against Madison Memorial

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Avree Antony, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Antony scored a team-high 16 points in the Cardinals' 51-41 loss to Janesville Craig (3-3, 3-1 Big Eight). Sun Prairie (5-1, 3-1) fell out a tie with Middleton (3-1, 3-0) atop the league.
Madison La Follette girls basketball: Payton Bade scored 16 points to lead three teammates in double figures as the Lancers posted a 66-50 win over Madison Memorial (2-4, 2-2 Big Eight). Also scoring in double digits for La Follette (4-1, 3-1) were Alayna West (15) Malia Green (15), and Demetria Prewitt (13). Ace Rogers scored 18 points for the Spartans.
Kylah McCullers, Madison East girls basketball: She scored 17 points but the Purgolders were denied their first victory of the season, falling 57-49 to Beloit Memorial. McCullers made four 3-pointers for East (0-4, 0-4 Big Eight), which trailed 28-26 at halftime.
From the box
- Sun Prairie’s Christopher Anderson won his 106-pound match against Janesville Parker’s Mason Rooney by fall in 23 seconds. The Cardinals lost the dual meet 48-26.
- Davis Hamilton scored twice, but Sun Prairie lost 4-2 to Janesville (4-1-0, 4-0-0 Big Eight) in boys hockey. Andrew Zielsdorf had two assists for the Cardinals (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;2-0;4-1
DeForest;3-0;3-0
Milton;2-1;4-1
Watertown;2-1;2-2
Waunakee;2-0;2-1
Stoughton;1-2;1-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;1-3
Monona Grove;1-2;2-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-0;4-0
Oregon;2-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-1
Reedsburg;1-1;1-1
Baraboo;0-2;1-3
Portage;0-3;1-3
Sauk Prairie;0-3;0-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-3
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;2-0;2-0
Janesville Craig;2-0;2-1
Madison La Follette;1-0;1-0
Madison East;1-0;2-1
Madison West;2-1;2-1
Madison Memorial;1-1;2-1
Verona;1-2;3-2
Janesville Parker;0-2;1-2
Sun Prairie;0-2;0-2
Beloit Memorial;0-3;1-4
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;2-0;2-1
Brodhead;1-0;2-0
East Troy;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;1-1;1-1
Clinton;1-1;1-1
McFarland;1-1;1-2
Evansville;1-1;1-1
Turner;0-0;1-0
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Jefferson;0-1;0-2
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;3-0;3-0
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Stoughton;3-0;4-2
Beaver Dam;2-1;6-2
DeForest;2-1;3-2
Milton;1-2;3-3
Watertown;0-2;3-3
Fort Atkinson;0-3;2-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;3-0;6-0
Edgewood;2-1;3-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-2
Oregon;1-2;4-3
Sauk Prairie;1-2;3-1
Portage;0-2;3-3
Monroe;0-3;0-3
Baraboo;0-3;1-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;3-0;5-0
Middleton;3-0;3-1
Madison Memorial;2-1;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-1;3-1
Janesville Craig;2-1;2-3
Verona;2-2;4-3
Beloit Memorial;1-2;1-3
Janesville Parker;1-3;1-5
Madison East;0-3;0-3
Madison West;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;3-0;6-0
Jefferson;3-0;3-1
Edgerton;2-1;4-1
McFarland;2-2;3-2
East Troy;2-2;2-2
Big Foot;1-2;3-3
Whitewater;1-2;1-4
Clinton;0-2;1-3
Turner;0-2;1-3
Evansville;0-2;1-3
Wednesday's results
Verona 106, Janesville Parker 11
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;2-0-0;4-1-0
Beaver Dam;2-1-0;3-2-0
McFarland;1-1-0;1-2-0
Milton;1-1-1;2-2-1
DeForest;0-1-1;0-1-1
Monona Grove;0-1-0;0-1-0
Stoughton;0-2-0;0-4-1
BADGER WEST
Oregon;1-0-0;5-1-0
Edgewood;2-1-0;4-1-0
Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;3-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-1-0;2-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-1-0;1-2-0
Monroe;0-1-0;1-4-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;3-0-0;3-1-0
Verona;3-0-0;4-1-0
Sun Prairie;1-1-0;1-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-3-0
Middleton;1-2-0;3-2-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-1-0;1-1-0
Madison West;0-2-0;0-4-0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Rock County;3-0-0;5-2-1
Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0
Viroqua;1-0-0;2-1-0
Cap City Cougars;1-0-0;4-3-0
Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0
Icebergs;0-1-0;1-1-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-0-0
Boys wrestling
Wednesday's results
Madison East at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Tuesday's late result
Mount Horeb 138.350, Sauk Prairie 126.200