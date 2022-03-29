High school sports highlights: Four-hit day for Middleton's Bailey Flock helps split doubleheader

Stars of the night

Bailey Flock, Middleton softball: Flock accrued three hits in four at-bats along with two RBIs in Middleton’s 8-7 win over Libertyville (Ill). After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth, Middleton scored three in the bottom half, capped by an Erin Schleusner sacrifice fly to gain the lead for good. The win was the Cardinals' first of the season, and avenged their loss to Libertyville in the first game of the doubleheader, 15-5. Flock now has seven hits in three games.