High school sports highlights: Four-hit day for Middleton's Bailey Flock helps split doubleheader

Bailey Flock, Middleton softball: Flock accrued three hits in four at-bats along with two RBIs in Middleton’s 8-7 win over Libertyville (Ill). After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth, Middleton scored three in the bottom half, capped by an Erin Schleusner sacrifice fly to gain the lead for good. The win was the Cardinals' first of the season, and avenged their loss to Libertyville in the first game of the doubleheader, 15-5. Flock now has seven hits in three games.
Baseball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Softball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-2
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Tuesday's results
Libertyville (IL) 15, Middleton 5 (Game 1)
Middleton 8, Libertyville (IL) 7 (Game 2)
Girls soccer
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Baraboo;0-0-0;0-0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0-0;0-1-0
Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Reedsburg;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Watertown;0-0-0;0-0-0
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Evansville;0-0-0;1-0-0
Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0
East Troy;0-0-0;0-0-0
Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0
Thursday's result
Evansville 3, Mount Horeb 2
Sparta 4, Portage/Poynette 1