High school sports highlights: Ethan Yu leads Madison West boys tennis to first place at sectionals

Stars of the night

Ethan Yu, Madison West boys tennis: Yu defeated Chase Lindwall of Monona Grove 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 first-place singles match at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional. Yu only lost four total games in three matches played, leading the Regents to the top score out of the 16 teams competing. Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge beat Big Foot’s Logan Longhenry 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match, and all the top-four finishers earned automatic qualification for state. Madison West freshman Everett Reid also earned a berth to state after he beat Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego 6-3, 6-4 in the first-place match of No. 2 singles.