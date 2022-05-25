High school sports highlights: Ethan Yu leads Madison West boys tennis to first place at sectionals

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ethan Yu, Madison West boys tennis: Yu defeated Chase Lindwall of Monona Grove 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 first-place singles match at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional. Yu only lost four total games in three matches played, leading the Regents to the top score out of the 16 teams competing. Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge beat Big Foot’s Logan Longhenry 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match, and all the top-four finishers earned automatic qualification for state. Madison West freshman Everett Reid also earned a berth to state after he beat Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego 6-3, 6-4 in the first-place match of No. 2 singles.
Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie boys tennis: The senior/sophomore pair won the first-place match at No. 1 doubles over Madison Memorial’s Sanjay Mathur/Sam Weinbach 6-3, 6-1 at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional. In the third-place match, Madison West’s Joey Kaji/Mason Dean beat Madison La Follette’s Charlie Haight/Glenn Conway 3-6, 6-2, 10-5, and all four pairs clinched a berth to state. Madison West’s No. 2 doubles pair Ben Alban/Sean Walsh also earned a berth to state after beating Sun Prairie’s Kyle Helmenstine/Owen Parker 6-1, 6-2 in the first-place match of that flight.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood boys tennis junior Mark Miller clinched a berth to state after winning the No. 1 singles third-place match at the WIAA Division 2 East Troy sectional. The Crusaders' No. 1 doubles pair of Joe Powless/Hans Sprinkman also won the third-place match to earn a trip to state.
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;15-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8
DeForest;7-7;10-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;11-13
Portage;4-10;9-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-5
Monona Grove;10-5;14-9
Stoughton;2-12;3-17
Fort Atkinson;2-12;4-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;10-3;14-4
Oregon;8-7;12-9
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-2;21-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4
Verona;12-5;15-7
Middleton;11-6;16-8
Madison West;10-7;13-9
Madison Memorial;8-9;12-12
Madison La Follette;7-10;9-13
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;15-5
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-11
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-7
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;3-6;6-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;18-7
Edgerton;13-4;18-4
McFarland;10-7;12-11
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Softball
Tuesday's regionals results
Division 1
Madison Memorial 10, DeForest 0
Baraboo 9, Onalaska 6
Tomah 6, Madison East 0
Verona 15, Madison West 0 (F/3)
Middleton 13, La Crosse Central 2 (F/5)
Holmen 6, Waunakee 2
Oregon 7, Stoughton 6
Milton 16, Madison La Follette 0 (F/3)
Watertown 11, Manitowoc Lincoln 1 (F/6)
Waterford 5, Beloit Memorial 4 (F/11)
Janesville Parker 11, Lake Geneva Badger 1 (F/6)
Elkhorn 2, Janesville Craig 0
Fort Atkinson 16, Mukwonago 4
Division 2
Mount Horeb 4, Wisconsin Dells 0
Portage 11, West Salem 1
Reedsburg 9, Sauk Prairie 5
McFarland 10, Big Foot 0 (F/6)
Turner 5, Edgewood 2
Jefferson 17, Evansville 2 (F/5)
Edgerton 10, Monroe 9
Lake Mills 7, Grafton 2
New Berlin Eisenhower 8, East Troy 2
Division 3
Columbus 5, Marshall 4 (F/8)
Poynette 6, Clinton 0
Dodgeville 6, Lodi 1
Brodhead 6, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Cambridge 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;17-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;14-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;7-8-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-10-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;12-5-1
Baraboo;3-6-0;6-10-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;7-8-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-16-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-2-0;9-7-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-8-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-9-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;17-0-1
Edgewood;9-1-0;14-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;8-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;2-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;9-0-0;12-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-2-1;9-3-4
Madison West;7-1-1;11-3-1
Sun Prairie;6-3-0;7-7-3
Middleton;5-4-0;7-9-1
Madison East;5-4-0;5-9-0
Janesville Craig;3-6-0;6-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-7-0;2-8-1
Madison La Follette;1-8-0;1-12-0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-18-0
Capitol
Sugar River;7-0-0;14-2-1
Lake Mills;4-1-2;9-4-3
Lodi;4-1-2;7-6-3
Columbus;2-3-2;4-4-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4-1;5-7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3-1;7-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;2-5-0;4-8-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-7-0;1-9-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-2-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;10-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-9-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-14-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-11-0
Boys golf
Regionals
Division 1
Plymouth Regional: Hartford Union 340, Plymouth 343, Slinger 345, West Bend West 362, Port Washington 362, Beaver Dam 384, West Bend East 416, Watertown 424.
Mukwonago Regional: Janesville Craig 320, Milton 321, Beloit Memorial 329, Mukwonago 332, Fort Atkinson 334, Janesville Parker 334, Badger 351, Elkhorn 363.
Boys tennis
Sectionals
Division 1
Big Foot Sectional: Madison West 49, Madison Memorial 30, Big Foot 25, Sun Prairie 20, Elkhorn 19, Milton 19, Verona 13, Monona Grove 12, Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Madison La Follette 8, Stoughton 4, Oregon 2, Beloit Memorial 0, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0, McFarland 0.
Division 2
East Troy Sectional: Milwaukee Catholic Memorial 48, East Troy 46, Viroqua 23, Monroe 17, Portage 17, Madison Edgewood 17, Watertown Luther Prep 14, St. John's Northwestern Military Academy 12, Edgerton 11, Black River Falls 4, Delavan-Darien 4, Whitewater 2, Wayland Academy 2, Jefferson 0, Mauston 0, University Lake School 0.
