High school sports highlights: Ethan Yu leads Madison West boys tennis to first place at sectionals

Prep boys tennis photo: Madison West's Ethan Yu

Madison West’s Ethan Yu returns a shot during his semifinal match against Madison LaFollette’s Tyger Yang during the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional at Quann Park in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ethan Yu, Madison West boys tennis: Yu defeated Chase Lindwall of Monona Grove 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 first-place singles match at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional. Yu only lost four total games in three matches played, leading the Regents to the top score out of the 16 teams competing. Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge beat Big Foot’s Logan Longhenry 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match, and all the top-four finishers earned automatic qualification for state. Madison West freshman Everett Reid also earned a berth to state after he beat Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego 6-3, 6-4 in the first-place match of No. 2 singles.

Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie boys tennis: The senior/sophomore pair won the first-place match at No. 1 doubles over Madison Memorial’s Sanjay Mathur/Sam Weinbach 6-3, 6-1 at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional. In the third-place match, Madison West’s Joey Kaji/Mason Dean beat Madison La Follette’s Charlie Haight/Glenn Conway 3-6, 6-2, 10-5, and all four pairs clinched a berth to state. Madison West’s No. 2 doubles pair Ben Alban/Sean Walsh also earned a berth to state after beating Sun Prairie’s Kyle Helmenstine/Owen Parker 6-1, 6-2 in the first-place match of that flight.

From the box

  • Madison Edgewood boys tennis junior Mark Miller clinched a berth to state after winning the No. 1 singles third-place match at the WIAA Division 2 East Troy sectional. The Crusaders' No. 1 doubles pair of Joe Powless/Hans Sprinkman also won the third-place match to earn a trip to state.

