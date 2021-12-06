 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Erik Brouette's 16 points leads Portage to first win of the season
Portage's Erik Brouette (1) shoots over Beaver Dam's Marshall Kuhl during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Beaver Dam High School.

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Erik Brouette, Portage boys basketball: Brouette led Portage with 16 points in the Warriors’ 54-41 win over Adams-Friendship. It marked Brouette’s first time this season scoring in double figures after averaging 14.4 per game last season. Brouette’s four 3-pointers was a third of the Warriors’ total in the game. Portage is now 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Badger West.

Simon Kuhlow, Madison La Follette/East boys hockey: Junior Simon Kuhlow recorded a hat trick and three assists in Madison La Follette/East’s 6-3 win over Baraboo. Freshman goalie Mason Bieri had 51 saves for the Lakers (0-1-0, 1-1-0 Big Eight).

From the box 

  • Stoughton’s Xavier Vogt scored in the Vikings’ 4-1 loss to Milton in boys hockey.
