High school sports highlights: Erik Brouette's 16 points leads Portage to first win of the season

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Erik Brouette, Portage boys basketball: Brouette led Portage with 16 points in the Warriors’ 54-41 win over Adams-Friendship. It marked Brouette’s first time this season scoring in double figures after averaging 14.4 per game last season. Brouette’s four 3-pointers was a third of the Warriors’ total in the game. Portage is now 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Badger West.
Simon Kuhlow, Madison La Follette/East boys hockey: Junior Simon Kuhlow recorded a hat trick and three assists in Madison La Follette/East’s 6-3 win over Baraboo. Freshman goalie Mason Bieri had 51 saves for the Lakers (0-1-0, 1-1-0 Big Eight).
From the box
- Stoughton’s Xavier Vogt scored in the Vikings’ 4-1 loss to Milton in boys hockey.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;2-0;4-1
DeForest;2-0;2-0
Milton;1-1;3-1
Waunakee;2-0;2-1
Monona Grove;1-1;2-1
Stoughton;1-1;1-1
Fort Atkinson;1-1;1-2
Watertown;1-1;1-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;2-0;3-0
Oregon;1-1;3-1
Mount Horeb;1-1;1-1
Reedsburg;1-1;1-1
Edgewood;0-2;2-2
Baraboo;0-2;1-3
Portage;0-2;1-2
Sauk Prairie;0-2;0-3
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;2-0;2-0
Janesville Craig;2-0;2-1
Madison La Follette;1-0;1-0
Madison East;1-0;2-1
Verona;1-1;3-1
Madison Memorial;1-1;2-1
Madison West;1-1;1-1
Janesville Parker;0-2;1-2
Sun Prairie;0-2;0-2
Beloit Memorial;0-3;1-4
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;2-0;2-1
Brodhead;1-0;2-0
East Troy;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;1-1;1-1
Clinton;1-1;1-1
McFarland;1-1;1-2
Evansville;1-1;1-1
Turner;0-0;1-0
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Jefferson;0-1;0-2
Monday's results
Portage 54, Adams-Friendship 41
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;3-0;3-0
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Stoughton;3-0;4-2
Beaver Dam;2-1;6-1
DeForest;2-1;3-2
Milton;1-2;3-3
Watertown;0-2;3-3
Fort Atkinson;0-3;2-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;3-0;6-0
Edgewood;2-1;3-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-2
Oregon;1-2;4-3
Sauk Prairie;1-2;2-1
Portage;0-2;2-3
Monroe;0-3;0-3
Baraboo;0-3;0-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;3-0;5-0
Middleton;3-0;3-1
Madison Memorial;2-1;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-1;3-1
Janesville Craig;2-1;2-3
Verona;1-2;3-3
Beloit Memorial;1-2;1-3
Janesville Parker;1-2;1-4
Madison East;0-3;0-3
Madison West;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;2-0;5-0
Jefferson;3-0;3-1
Edgerton;2-1;4-1
McFarland;2-1;3-1
East Troy;2-2;2-2
Big Foot;1-2;3-3
Whitewater;1-2;1-4
Clinton;0-2;1-3
Turner;0-2;1-3
Evansville;0-2;1-3
Monday's results
Milton 61, Clinton 51
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Beaver Dam;2-0-0;3-1-0
Waunakee;1-0-0;3-1-0
McFarland;1-1-0;1-2-0
Milton;1-1-1;2-2-1
DeForest;0-1-1;0-1-1
Monona Grove;0-1-0;0-1-0
Stoughton;0-2-0;0-4-1
BADGER WEST
Sauk Prairie;1-0-0;3-0-0
Oregon;1-0-0;4-1-0
Edgewood;1-1-0;3-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-1-0;2-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-1-0;1-2-0
Monroe;0-1-0;1-4-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;3-0-0;3-0-0
Verona;2-0-0;3-1-0
Sun Prairie;1-0-0;1-0-0
Madison Memorial;1-0-0;2-2-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-1-0;1-1-0
Middleton;0-2-0;2-2-1
Madison West;0-2-0;0-4-0
Monday's results
Milton 4, Stoughton 1
Madison La Follette/East 6, Baraboo 3
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Rock County;3-0-0;5-2-1
Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0
Viroqua;1-0-0;2-1-0
Cap City Cougars;1-0-0;4-3-0
Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0
Icebergs;0-1-0;1-1-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-0-0
Monday's results
Rock County 9, Beaver Dam 0
Cap City Cougars 6, Badger Lightning 1
Boys Wrestling
Friday's late result
Stoughton 66, Deforest 12
Saturday's late result
Reedsburg duals: 1, Reedsburg; 2, La Crosse Logan; 3, Lancaster; 4, Wisconsin Dells; 5, Riverdale; 6, River Valley; 7, Monona Grove/McFarland; 8, Westby.