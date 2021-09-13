 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Emily Hopp, Delainey Halverson lead Oregon to victory over Baraboo
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Emily Hopp, Delainey Halverson lead Oregon to victory over Baraboo

Izzy Krueger
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Here are highlights from Monday's prep action.

Stars of the night

Emily Hopp, Oregon: She led all golfers with a nine-hole score of 39 during the 177-201 victory over Baraboo. She was followed by Baraboo's Caroline Lewison (43) and Oregon's Delainey Halverson (44).

Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge: She had 15 digs against Deerfield in Cambridge's girls volleyball victory. Taylor Stenklyft led the team with 19 assists and Mayah Holzhueter had six kills.

From the box

  • Isabel Royal led all girls golfers in a Big Eight triangular with a score of 77 over 18 holes as Sun Prairie scored a 372-397-456 victory over Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial.
  • Victories from the No.1 doubles team of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn and No. 2 singles player Anita Liu helped McFarland to a 6-1 win over Whitewater in girls tennis.
  • DeForest’s Taryn Endres led all golfers with a score of 41, beating runner-up Natalie Kammer of Fort Atkinson by five shots, to lead DeForest to a 197-206 win.
  • Mount Horeb’s Ella Fagar led all golfers in their girls dual meet against Portage with a score of 43, one shot ahead of Portage's Ella Denure and Elizabeth Fick. Mount Horeb won 186-216.
  • Middleton’s Sonya Agapov defeated Madison West’s Grace Qian in the No. 1 singles match. Middleton’s No. 1 doubles team of Rose Ryan and Ashley Andler also won during the 6-1 win in girls tennis.
  • Ella Peotter provided the only victory for Oregon in a 6-1 girls tennis loss to Reedsburg, defeating Gabby Weis 6-2, 6-1 in the No.1 singles match.
  • Conner Gage had a goal and two assists in Verona’s 5-0 win over McFarland in boys soccer. His assists came in a three-minute span, leading to scores for Brian Vasquez and Jesse Ward.
  • Izzy Krueger defeated Monroe’s Kylie Miller 6-4, 6-3 in the No.1 singles match, helping Portage to a 4-3 win in girls tennis.
