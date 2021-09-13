High school sports highlights: Emily Hopp, Delainey Halverson lead Oregon to victory over Baraboo

Here are highlights from Monday's prep action.
Stars of the night
Emily Hopp, Oregon: She led all golfers with a nine-hole score of 39 during the 177-201 victory over Baraboo. She was followed by Baraboo's Caroline Lewison (43) and Oregon's Delainey Halverson (44).
Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge: She had 15 digs against Deerfield in Cambridge's girls volleyball victory. Taylor Stenklyft led the team with 19 assists and Mayah Holzhueter had six kills.
From the box
- Isabel Royal led all girls golfers in a Big Eight triangular with a score of 77 over 18 holes as Sun Prairie scored a 372-397-456 victory over Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial.
- Victories from the No.1 doubles team of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn and No. 2 singles player Anita Liu helped McFarland to a 6-1 win over Whitewater in girls tennis.
- DeForest’s Taryn Endres led all golfers with a score of 41, beating runner-up Natalie Kammer of Fort Atkinson by five shots, to lead DeForest to a 197-206 win.
- Mount Horeb’s Ella Fagar led all golfers in their girls dual meet against Portage with a score of 43, one shot ahead of Portage's Ella Denure and Elizabeth Fick. Mount Horeb won 186-216.
- Middleton’s Sonya Agapov defeated Madison West’s Grace Qian in the No. 1 singles match. Middleton’s No. 1 doubles team of Rose Ryan and Ashley Andler also won during the 6-1 win in girls tennis.
- Ella Peotter provided the only victory for Oregon in a 6-1 girls tennis loss to Reedsburg, defeating Gabby Weis 6-2, 6-1 in the No.1 singles match.
- Conner Gage had a goal and two assists in Verona’s 5-0 win over McFarland in boys soccer. His assists came in a three-minute span, leading to scores for Brian Vasquez and Jesse Ward.
- Izzy Krueger defeated Monroe’s Kylie Miller 6-4, 6-3 in the No.1 singles match, helping Portage to a 4-3 win in girls tennis.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Monday's action
Boys soccer
Monday's results
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 6, Columbus 1
Verona 5, McFarland 0
Girls volleyball
Monday's results
Cambridge 3, Deerfield 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-2)
Boys volleyball
Monday's results
Edgewood 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15)
Madison Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 2 (25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 13-25, 15-6)
Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-13)
Girls tennis
Monday's results
McFarland 6, Whitewater 1
Middleton 6, Madison West 1
Reedsburg 6, Oregon 1
Portage 4, Monroe 3
Girls golf
Monday's results
Big 8 Triangular: Sun Prairie 372, Janesville Parker 397, Madison Memorial 456
DeForest 197, Fort Atkinson 206
Mount Horeb 186, Portage 216
Oregon 177, Baraboo 201